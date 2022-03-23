Elden Ring Deathblight Build Guide

Elden Ring features many horrible ailments that you can inflict on your enemies, and one of these is Deathblight. This guide will help you make a PvP Deathblight Build in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Deathblight Build

Before we start, we need to make one thing clear is that Deathblight cannot be inflicted on regular enemies in the game itself, and can only be inflicted on other players, or NPC enemies. Meaning, Deathblight, though strong, is only limited to either PvP, or for the few NPC invaders you get. Deathblight is only good against Tarnished enemies.

With the air cleared around Deathblight Builds, let us look at one of the strongest, most OP and broken build in Elden Ring for PvP.

The items you need for this build are quite simple. The only two things you need are:

Eclipse Shotel

Fire’s Deadly Sin Incantation

Other than this, you need at least 10 Strength, 25 Dexterity, and 30 Faith to use them, and good Vigor and Endurance, as you will need to run around enemies, dodge their attacks and you will probably get hit once or twice in the process, so make sure you have enough to actually stay alive.

How to Use the Deathblight Build in Elden Ring

The concept of this build is that Fire’s Deadly Sin creates an aura of damage around you, and this arura’s damage is directly related to the buff of the weapon you are holding.

For a Bleed weapon, Fire’s Deadly Sin creates an aura that rapidly deals Bleed ailment with every counted hit. Same for Frost and Scarlet Rot. For this build, we will be applying the same concept for Deathblight.

The weapon we are using is the Eclipse Shotel. The weapon itself is mediocre at best and is nothing special except that it’s Ash of War: Death Flare, which engulfs the weapon in flames that deal Deathblight on every hit. Deathblight ailment is the worst ailment in the game, as it doesn’t deal damage, but straight up kills the person, with no regard for their HP, Defense or anything else.

With both the items in your possession, invade any player in the game and then follow the following steps.

Once you enter the Host’s World, first, use the fire’s Deadly Sin incantation. We recommend using Blessed Dew Talisman with this incantation to reduce the damage you take from the Fire.

After you have set yourself ablaze, use the Weapon Skill of the Eclipse Shotel. This will transfer the Deathblight property to Fire Deadly Sin’s damage aura.

With the setup complete, all you need to do is run around your enemy and do nothing else. No attacks, no backstabs, no spells, nothing. Just make sure your target stays close to you and that is all you need to get the job done.

It takes around 4-7 seconds for the Deathblight to start building up, and after then only 2 more seconds to inflict the ailment and getting the kill. This is literally the shortest time in which you can kill a player, other than having them fall to their death.

The build is so hilariously OP that most players will start running away as soon as they see you using the incantation and Eclipse Shotel and you will have to chase them down. Honestly, this is the only way to avoid being killed.

No defense is high enough to keep you from getting killed, you can only slow down the buildup, and keep running until either the Fire’s Deadly Sin incantation or the Eclipse Shotel’s skill have completed their duration, after which you can retaliate before your enemy can buff himself again.

Patch 1.03 Deathblight Changes

This build was clearly broken and led to many ruined PvP experiences. So, as of Patch 1.03, Fire’s deadly sin does not inherit the Deathblight buff from the Eclipse Shotel. This means you can no longer cheese out the Death Blight buildup from simply standing near an opponent. This renders the build useless but it’s for the best given how OP it was.