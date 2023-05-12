How To Get Curved Sword Talisman In Elden Ring

The Guard Counter is a combat mechanic that allows you to deal massive damage after blocking the enemy attack. You can further boost the damage output by using the Curved Sword Talisman in Elden Ring.

This talisman is essential if your build concentrates on melee attacks, as you can stagger your enemies more quickly, making it possible for you to land more crit hits during the battles.

Curved Sword Talisman location in Elden Ring

The Curved Sword Talisman can be located inside the Stormveil Castle in Elden Ring. Luckily, the Stormveil Castle is accessible in several ways, and you also come across multiple bosses in this castle, including Godrick, the Grafted .

Make your way toward the marked location on the map, and you will find yourself outside the eastern entrance of Stormveil Castle. The ride from here includes passing a well-lit room to reach the rocky pathway, so there’s no danger of getting attacked by enemies.

If you have already explored this area, you might have unlocked the Stormveil Cliffside Site of Grace, but if it’s your first time, these directions will take you precisely toward the site of Grace and the Curved Sword Talisman.

You need to stick toward the right side of the wall and jump on the broken pathway to climb your way toward the castle.

At the end of the pathway, you are going to see a tree and a small broken wall that you can climb and jump over toward the other side of the castle. You do not have to worry about enemies here; the area is clear.

The path between the two mountains takes you toward the Cliffside Site of Grace in Elden Ring. You can rest here to save your game or discover the lost grace site. You can see the path right next to the site of grace, taking you ahead toward the top of the castle.

You need to take the wooden stairs to reach a room door guarded by a few enemies. If you are unwilling to fight any of those, you can simply ignore them to run inside toward other wooden stairs.

You need to climb the stairs but be careful of the barrels as the enemies can blast those to inflict fire damage. Few enemies will directly attack you here, but if you are running away, then they cannot catch you to obstruct your way toward the talisman.

The best thing to do here is to focus on running to avoid the fire damage and keep moving through the wooden pathway by destroying the wooden barrels using the dodge move. At the end of the path, you need to head inside the room on the right side.

Be aware of the Banished Knight waiting for you inside the room. You can quickly end your enemy by going offensive without worrying about its attacks.

With a few clean hits, you can undo the Banished Knight and move toward the corner of the room to find the chest containing the Elden Ring Curved Sword Talisman.

Curved Sword Talisman effects

The Curved Sword Talisman boosts the damage power of your Guard Counter attacks by a staggering amount of 20 percent in Elden Ring.

The increase in damage is perfect if you rely on the guard counter during the battles. The Curved Sword Talisman allows the players to stagger their enemies more quickly, increasing the chances for more crit hits.

If your battle style revolves around melee plays, you should learn the mechanic of guard counters to benefit from the Curved Sword Talisman in Elden Ring fully.