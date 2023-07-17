How To Get Bloodhound’s Fang In Elden Ring

The Bloodhound’s Fang is one of if not the best Greatswords you can find early in Elden Ring as it only requires 18 Strength and 17 Dexterity for you to wield. This weapon will take you to the end of the game if you wish so. You can even upgrade it to a +10 level in Elden Ring. You can go for some fun Bloodhound Fang builds after acquiring this weapon.

Regardless, we strongly recommend you try this weapon as it will give you a taste of the war you will remember. This is a detailed guide on how and where to find the Bloodhound’s Fang in Elden Ring.

Bloodhound’s Fang location in Elden Ring

The Bloodhound’s Fang is one of those weapons you can’t find lying around or inside a chest. To get this weapon, you must first defeat the Bloodhound Knight Darriwil. You can find this enemy in Limgrave. Slay him to retrieve the weapon for yourself.

This Knight is south of Agheel Lake, the south Site of Grace. Or you can also go north from the Sacrifice Bridge site of grace. If you choose the Agheel Lake South, travel directly south on horseback until you reach the Forlorn Hound Evergaol in Elden Ring.

Go in the middle and interact with it to start the fight. Or, if you choose the Bridge of Sacrifice, go east from the Site of Grace and take the Bridge of Sacrifice. Once you cross the lake, the Evergaol should be directly west of you.

The Bloodhound Knight Darriwil in Elden Ring is quick on his feet and often uses three or four slash combos. The key to defeating this opponent is to lurk him towards yourself, evade his attacks and drop a counterattack whenever possible.

The Knight is also allergic to Fire, so that you can fight this savage with a weapon enchanted with fire magic. Landing a few hits with fire can stagger this Knight, and you can get some high-damage strikes in.

Is Bloodhound’s Fang Any Good in Elden Ring?

The Bloodhound’s Fang is essentially a curved Greatsword, so it increases your attack powers. It gives you 141 Physical Damage and 61 Crit Strike on a base level. It also gives you defenses such as 68 Physical Damage negation, 36 Magic Damage Negation, 36 Fire Damage Negation, 36 Lightning Damage Negation, and 36 Holy Damage Negation.

You can upgrade to max level using the Somber Smithing Stones in Elden Ring. However, the damage negation will remain the same. The attack bonuses will increase to 345 Physical Damage and 122 Crit Strike.

Although most Special Items in this game cannot be enchanted by magic or be infused with Ashes of War, this one is an exception. You still cannot infuse it with Ashes of War, but you can enchant this item with Magic or give it buffs with Consumables to increase the Damage Dealt.

The Bloodhound’s Fang comes with a skill called Bloodhound’s Finesse and an extremely damaging skill called Hemorrhage. Hemorrhage is a Blood Loss skill. These skills essentially build up your blood loss meter; when it is complete, you unleash an insanely high amount of damage.

This can even cut the health bar of Giants in half. The one thing we don’t like about this is that the meter or bar is not shown on the HUD. This makes it impossible to track when the strike will happen, and you have no control over it.

It could appear in a needed scenario where you’re fighting Giants, or it could wipe out a single target at once, wasting it all together.