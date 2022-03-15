Elden Ring Bloodflame Blade Builds Guide

Bloodflame Blade is an incantation in Elden Ring that can buff your right-hand weapon with bleed. In this guide, we will tell you about some of the best builds that primarily focus on the Bloodflame Blade incantation in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Bloodflame Blade Builds

Using the Bloodflame Blade incantation can make any weapon deal Hemorrhage status. It is best when used with a weapon that already causes bloodloss buildup, like the Uchigatana or Scythes. What’s really great about it is that even after striking someone, blood loss builds up for a while.

Below you will find some of the best Bloodflame Blade builds in Elden Ring.

Jump To:

High Damage Bloodflame Blade Build

Class: Samurai

Samurai Flask Usage: Mostly FP

Mostly FP Weapon: Uchigatana and Blood Nagakiba

Uchigatana and Blood Nagakiba Armor: Light Armor

Light Armor Primary Stats: Dexterity and Arcane

Dexterity and Arcane Secondary Stats: Vigor and Endurance

Vigor and Endurance Talisman: Ancestral Spirit’s Horn and Prosthesis-Wearer Heirloom

Ancestral Spirit’s Horn and Prosthesis-Wearer Heirloom Spell: Bloodflame Blade

In this build, you will be investing more points into the Arcane and Dexterity as these are needed for the Bloodflame Blade incantation.

How to play with High Damage Bloodflame Blade Build

For playing with this build you can use any Katana that has a blood loss build-up.

Just use the weapon with the Bloodflame Blade incantation and it will continue to cause blood loss after you’ve landed a hit. Using this incantation will cost 20 FP and requires a 12 point investment in Faith, but it’s totally worth it.

Prosthesis-Wearer Heirloom talisman will help you in increasing your dexterity. The Ancestral Spirit’s Horn will increase your FP once you defeat an enemy which you will need to use the Bloodflame Blade incantation.

What you need to do is get close to the enemies and use the weapon buffed with the Bloodflame Blade incantation and it will debuff the enemies and they will continue to lose blood for 60 seconds.

Continue to stack bleed and you’ll shred through most foes with ease.

Bloodflame Blade Bleed Build

Class: Warrior

Warrior Flask Usage: Mostly FP

Mostly FP Weapon: Lordsworn’s Blood Straight Sword

Lordsworn’s Blood Straight Sword Armor: Light Armor

Light Armor Primary Stats: Dexterity and Arcane

Dexterity and Arcane Secondary Stats: Vigor and Endurance

Vigor and Endurance Talisman: Lord of Blood’s Exultation

Lord of Blood’s Exultation Skill: Ash of War: Seppuku

Ash of War: Seppuku Spell: Bloodflame Blade

For this build, we will be investing more points into Dexterity and Arcane as these are our primary stats for this build.

After that, we will be investing points into Vigor and Endurance to balance this build.

How to play with Bloodflame Bleed Build

For playing with this build what you can do is use the Bloodflame blade incantation and it will buff your katana for 60 seconds.

After that when you use the Seppuku on yourself, your Katanas will get a boost on their bleed status effect, blood loss will continue till the Bloodflame Blood incantation is active.

Now, whenever you are going to attack the enemies while you are in this state it, is going to damage them more and cause bleed as well. You can literally crush them in a few seconds.

The only thing that you will need to make sure of while playing with this build and dealing damage to the enemies, is you have the Bloodflame Blade applied on your armament.