5 Best Spears to Wreak Havoc In Elden Ring

Spears in Elden Ring can be a great choice of weapon. It is probably the best Melee weapon category players can choose. These weapons allow you to damage melee enemies while maintaining a safe distance from them. As every weapon category does, this one also has its bests one worsts.

This guide will discuss the best Spears in Elden Ring, their locations, and stats. This will give you a good idea of what to choose for the Spear class.

We will rank these Spears based on their stats and our experience with them. The experience part may differ for some players, so we recommend you try these out first to get a better idea of what goes best with your build.

1. Bolt of Gransax

This is unarguably the best weapon for this class due to its stats. It is a legendary armament, so you can get an idea of where this is going. The Bolt of Gransax is imbued with lightning, so you can easily target enemies as far as your vision goes in the game while also engaging enemies which look unkillable. This scaling of this weapon is primarily with Strength and Dexterity. Although how much you want to have this weapon, this is more of an endgame weapon as it requires 20 Strength and 40 Dexterity for wielding. It has a D-rating for both traits, which is to be expected with such high requirements.

Bolt of Gransax Location

Ironically, the Bolt of Gransax is found on the Bolt of Gransax (no pun intended). Fast travel there if you have unlocked the Erdtree Sanctuary Site of Grace in Leyndell Royal Capital. Go down the staircase into the room with the elevator. Go out of the room and continue going down. Hank a left on the balcony where you can see the Dragon mentioned in the backstory of the Bolt and a monument of the Bolt of Gransax itself. Follow along the balcony to where you find a slightly broken railing. Drop down from there and continue climbing up the monument. This is where you will find the spear.

The Base Stats of the weapon can be found below:

98 Physical Damage

63 Lightning Damage

44 Attack Crit Boost

60% Physical Damage Negation

31% Magic Damage Negation

31% Fire Damage Negation

47% Lightning Damage Negation

31% Holy Damage Negation

2. Death Ritual Spear

The Death Ritual Spear is also a great weapon choice. It ranks slightly below the Bolt of Gransax due to its stats, but it is still a high damage-dealing spear. The Death Ritual Spear isn’t a legendary armament, but its requirements make it look like one. It primarily scales with Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence. It has a D-rating for Dexterity and Intelligence and an E-rating for Strength. The actual requirements are 14 Strength, 20 Dexterity, and 18 Intelligence.

Death Ritual Spear Location in Elden Ring

The Death Ritual Spear can be found in the Mountaintops of Giants region of Elden Ring. It is found as a drop from the Death Rite bird, which is quite a challenging boss. Reaching this area is a bit hard to explain in words, so instead, you can put down a marker according to the location given on the map;

The base stats for the weapon are listed down below:

99 Physical Damage

64 Magic Damage

42 Attack Crit Boost

54% Physical Damage Negation

42% Magic Damage Negation

27% Fire Damage Negation

27% Lightning Damage Negation

27% Holy Damage Negation

3. Crystal Spear

The third on our list is the Crystal Spear. This spear has great base damage and can be quite an excellent midgame option. This spear requires 10 Strength, 16 Dexterity, and 16 Intelligence for wielding. It has an overall E-Rating on Strength while a D-rating on Dexterity and Intelligence.

Crystal Spear Location in Elden Ring

This spear doesn’t require you to defeat a hardcore boss. Instead, it can be found by exploring the Sellia Hideaway in Caelid. The Sellia Hideaway is renowned for its hidden passageways, so to ensure you don’t get lost, here are some tips on where to look.

Once you’re at the Sellia Hideaway Site of Grace, continue heading down the tunnels. Pass the illusionary dead ends, and you will reach an opening. Use the crystals to pass on over to the other side.

Keep hugging the wall on the left. Once you reach its end, jump over to the right side and keep hugging the wall. You will reach an opening once again.

Use the crystals to cross over (remember to keep on the right side), and you will encounter a dead body with Preserving Boluses. The wall on the left of the corpse is an illusion. Strike it to reveal the chest in which you can find the crystal spear.

The base stats of the crystal spear are listed below:

110 Physical Damage

33 Magic Damage

40 Attack Crit Boost

48% Physical Damage Negation

33% Magic Damage Negation

26% Fire Damage Negation

26% Lightning Damage Negation

26% Holy Damage Negation

4. Cleanrot Spear

The Cleanrot Spear is obtainable after defeating Cleanrot Knights in Caelid. This spear is a wise choice for mid-game builds. It Scales primarily with Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence. It takes 16 Strength, 16 Dexterity, and 14 Intelligence to wield and has a D-rating for all three attributes.

Cleanrot Spear Location in Elden Ring

As mentioned above, the Cleanrot Spear can wield after defeating the Cleanrot Knights. However, they only drop if the knight himself is wielding the spear. These Cleanrot Knights are stationed in many places. The one place we recommend a visit to is the Heart of Aeonia Site of Grace.

There are two Cleanrot Knights, and one will surely wield the spear. They can be found in the War-dead Catacombs after defeating the ghostly Cleanrot Knights. These knights are also stationed in Elphael, Brace of Haligtree.

However, sometimes instead of the spear, another drop is given by the game. In that case, go back to the site of Grace, reset the area, and have a go at the knights again.

The base stats of the Cleanrot spear are mentioned below:

102 Physical Damage

66 Holy Damage

49% Physical Damage Negation

25% Magic Damage Negation

25% Fire Damage Negation

25% Lightning Damage Negation

38% Holy Damage Negation

5. Torchpole

Although a funny-looking weapon, it can deliver deathly blows alongside Burning Damage. The primary scaling of this weapon lies with Strength and Dexterity making it a good mid-game pickup. It has a solid D-rating in both attributes, and the wielding requirements are 14 Strength and 15 Dexterity.

Torchpole Location in Elden Ring

This spear is found abundantly in the Stormveil Castle. You can encounter several guards wielding this weapon, and can be picked up after killing them. However, this weapon also has drop rates and may or may not drop once you kill a guard wielding it. It may be hard for some people, and some may even get it on their first try. All we can say is if you seek this weapon, go on ahead and try your luck by killing enemies wielding this spear.

We believe these 5 spears are the best in the spear category. It’s important to note that we haven’t included any Great Spear in the list, as it should be a separate category in Elden Ring.