The Cleanrot Armor set is the Chest Armor worn by Malenia’s vowed knights. In this guide, we will discuss where and how to find the Cleanrot Armor Set in Elden Ring for your own character.

Where to Find Cleanrot Armor Set in Elden Ring

The Cleanrot Armor Set boasts a high amount of resistance and decent damage negation. It’s a bit heavy, but is a great piece of equipment overall and looks good to boot!

So, where do we find the Cleanrot Armor set in Elden Ring? In order to get your hands on the Cleanrot armor, head over to the Swamps of Aeonia.

Then from the Church of Elleh, make your way to the gate front and then go up to Stormville castle.

Now from there, head right to the War Master Shack and from there to the Saint’s Bridge. Keep going right until you reach the village outskirts beyond the Summoning.

Trek all the way up to the Right View Balcony and then to the Kalin Ruins Smoldering Wall. Now make your way to Aeonia Swamp Shore.

Now in the Swamp, you’ll come across the Cleanrot Knights. These enemies have the potential of dropping pieces of the Cleanrot Armor set. Stay on a horseback to avoid the rot and take them down.

Alongside the Cleanrot Armor pieces, you can get amazing weapons such as the Halo Scythe which is the same weapon they’ve been using themselves.

The main mechanic that you’ll be following is to defeat two enemies that spawn and then run back to the Site of Grace. Reset these two and then run back to the spawn points and defeat the Knights again.

You’ll repeat these steps multiple times and by the end you’ll have gathered the Cleanrot Armor Set. Try using the Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot to boost rune drops while you farm the set.