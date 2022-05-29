Elden Ring Best Intelligence Weapons Guide

Elden Ring has a variety of weapons that can be used depending on your playstyle or your build. This guide will cover the best Intelligence Weapons in Elden Ring as we will go over all of them in detail and tell you where to find them.

Elden Ring Best Intelligence Weapons

There are 6 Intelligence weapons that are the best and cannot be compared to others in their categories. Some grant Huge Damage bonuses just like the incantations, and some can be direct damage dealers.

Moonveil

Requirements: 23 Intelligence, 12 Strength, 18 Dexterity

Scaling: For scaling this weapon, you have to increase values of stats like Intelligence and Dexterity.

Where to Find Moonveil: To find this katana, you have to defeat the main boss of the Gael Tunnel in Caelid. It is right on the border area of Caelid and Limgrave.

Another very powerful katana in the Elden Ring that will shoot out bolts of light dealing damage to the enemies is the Moonveil katana.

You can get this katana during the mid-game and scale it with a stat like Intelligence. You can upgrade this weapon using the Somber Smithing Stone, increasing the intelligence scaling and boosting its attack power.

Dark Moon Greatsword

Requirements: 38 Intelligence, 16 Strength, 11 Dexterity

Scaling: For scaling this weapon, you have to increase the values of stats like Intelligence and Strength.

Where to Find Dark Moon Greatsword: After completing the Ranni’s Questline go to the Moonlight Altar and go towards the Cathedral of Manus Celes to get this Greatsword in Elden Ring.

It is a greatsword that will need high Intelligence to deal damage with magic attacks. This will send the waves of moonlight at the enemies.

You can find this weapon in mid or late games because you have to complete the Ranni Questline before getting the Dark Moon Greatsword.

To increase its magic attack damage, you have to increase the intelligence stat. You can also upgrade this weapon using the Somber Smithing Stones.

Wing of Astel

Requirements: 21 Intelligence, 7 Strength, 17 Dexterity

Scaling: For scaling this weapon, you have to increase values of stats like Intelligence and Dexterity.

Where to Find Sword of Knight and Flame: You will find this weapon inside a small chest at the top of the Uhl Palace Ruins. You can access this area by going through the northern section of the Ainsel River.

This weapon will do both magic and physical damage and perform very well against the large bosses. This weapon got an amazing skill called Nebula that can be used to throw an arc of orb stars. Each of these orbs will deal a good amount of damage.

You will find this in the late game, and to increase its scaling, you have to invest in stats like Intelligence and Dexterity. You can also boost these stats by upgrading your Wing of Astel using the Somber Smithing Stones.

This will increase the intelligence and Dexterity scaling of your weapon and increase the magic and physical damage it does.

Starscourge Greatsword

Requirement: 38 Strength, 12 Dexterity, and 15 Intelligence

Scaling: This weapon scales with the stats like Strength and Intelligence.

Where to Find Starcourge Greatsword: To get this weapon, you must trade Remembrance of the Starcourge with Enia. You can find her at the Roundtable Hold.

It has good defensive stats and can deal a lot of physical and magical damage.

It has an active skill known as Starcaller Cry. This ability allows you to draw enemies closer to you to attack them. This, however, does not work against the bosses, but it can prove handy against regular enemies.

Intelligence and Strength are the main stats to scale Starcourge Greatsword in Elden Ring. It is more of a mid-game weapon, and you can increase its damage output by upgrading it using the Somber Smithing Stone. This will increase its Intelligence and strength stat.

Royal Greatsword

Requirements: 26 Strength, 19 Dexterity, 22 Intelligence

Scaling: This weapon scales with the stats like Strength and Intelligence.

Where to Find Royal Greatsword: To get this weapon, you have to defeat Blaidd during the Ranni questline when he spawns in front of the Ranni Rise tower.

This Strength and intelligence weapon have an amazing skill called Wolf’s Assault. You can use this skill to somersault you into the enemies and deal a good amount of damage.

The weapon will be available for you in the latter part of the game.

You can increase its Intelligence and Strength scaling by investing more points into them or upgrading the Royal Greatsword using the Somber Smithing Stones.

Fallingstar Beast Jaw

Requirement: 34 Strength, 12 Dexterity, and 20 Intelligence

Scaling: This weapon primarily scales with Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence, with the main focus on Intelligence.

Where to Find Fallingstar Beast Jaw: In Mt. Gelmir, you have to defeat the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast to get this weapon.

Like all other strength weapons, its offensive side is second to none and is regarded as being hard-hitting. It has the ability Gravity Bolt, which allows it to laugh bolts onto enemies and deal damage from a distance.

Another factor that puts Fallingstar Beast Jaw above the rest of the weapons is its speed. Fallingstar Beast Jaw is a must-have in your arsenal based on these facts.

You can also upgrade it using the Somber Smithing Stones. This increases Strength and Intelligence, which will boost the damage done by the weapon.