Elden Ring Bandit Builds Guide

In Elden Ring, Bandit Class can be used for creating some of the most versatile builds in the game because of its high dexterity and arcane skills. This guide will tell you complete details about some of the best Bandit Class Builds in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Bandit Builds

The bandit class’s high versatility and arcane skills allow you to create unique builds in Elden Ring. Now let’s move to some of the best Bandit Class builds in the Elden Ring for you.

We will be discussing 2 of our tried and tested builds below.

Jump To:

Elden Ring Best Bandit Melee Build

Class: Bandit

Bandit Flask Spread: Equal HP and FP

Equal HP and FP Weapon: Dual Scimitars

Dual Scimitars Shield: Any Light Weight Shield

Any Light Weight Shield Armor: Heavy Weight

Heavy Weight Primary Stats: Arcane and Vigor

Arcane and Vigor Secondary Stats: Dexterity and Endurance

Dexterity and Endurance Skills: Bloody Slash

Bloody Slash Spells: Rotten Breath and Dragonclaw

How to play with the Bandit Melee Build

In this build, you will be using your Ash of War: Bloody Slash on your weapons to apply bleed build-up to the enemies after hit.

It will help increase the arcane as well, so the damage dealt will be increased.

You can use the Dragonclaw spell against the enemies who use shields, and Rotten Breath can be used for taking out all enemies in the range.

These spells can be used against difficult bosses and those who summon spirits as well.

Elden Ring Best Bandit Ranged Build

Class: Bandit

Bandit Flask Spread: Equal HP and FP

Equal HP and FP Weapon: Shortbow and Longbow

Shortbow and Longbow Shield: Any Light Weight Shield

Any Light Weight Shield Armor: Light Weight

Light Weight Primary Stats: Dexterity and Mind

Dexterity and Mind Secondary Stats: Vigor and Endurance

Vigor and Endurance Skills: Ash of War: Mighty Shot and Ash of War: Barrage

Ash of War: Mighty Shot and Ash of War: Barrage Spells: None

The keepsake you will be using for this build is also Golden Seed. However, in this build, you will be focusing more on Dexterity so you can increase the damage done to the enemies.

Again in this build, you will not need any spells. The skills like Ash of War: Barrage and Mighty Shot will help you a lot in the battle.

How to Play with the Bandit Ranged Build

As we have already told you, it is a ranged build, so while playing with this build, try to take out enemies at a range and don’t allow them to come close to you.

You will be using your bow for attacking the enemies when there are at a distance from you. However, when they come close to you, use the short bow along with the skills like Barrage to deal some damage to them.

Always look to upgrade the bow and buy good arrows since they will play a huge role in your battle against the enemies.