What To Choose: Axe Of Godrick Or Grafted Dragon In Elden Ring?

Elden Ring lets you choose from a wide variety of different weapons to fight the vicious monsters haunting the Lands Between. There are various types of weapons you can use, each of which is built differently and offers a different playstyle. The main problem that players face is when they are offered a choice between two weapons, for example, between the Axe of Godrick and the Grafted Dragon.

While you can get most of the weapons by generally exploring the Lands Between and defeating different bosses, some weapons can be obtained by trading Remembrances that you get from defeating major bosses.

After you defeat the first Elden Lord of Elden Ring called “Godrick, the Grafted”, you receive the Remembrance of the Grafted, which lets you choose between two of the aforementioned weapons. So, should you choose the Axe of Godrick or the Grafted Dragon in Elden Ring?

Is the Axe of Godrick good in Elden Ring?

Once you have obtained the Remembrance of Godrick after defeating Godrick, the Grafted, you can trade for several rewards. For that, you have to meet with Enia, the Finger Reader all the way over at the Roundtable Hold.

Once you do that, you will be forced to choose between the Axe of Godrick and the Grafted Dragon. To make the right choice, we must find out which one is better, and is the Axe of Godrick actually good?

The Axe of Godrick is a heavy, golden Greataxe that looks quite elegant in appearance but holds the ability to crush opponents within seconds owing to its heavy weight and sharp edges.

The skill that you get with the Axe of Godrick is called the “I Command Thee, Kneel”. This exclusive skill allows you to slam the Greataxe into the ground, shaking the earth and creating successive shockwaves that deal AoE damage to surrounding enemies.

The weapon offers a high base physical damage of 142 and an impressive guard. The gold axe mainly scales with Strength and Dexterity, with a rating of D in both of them.

While the main specialty of this axe is its huge damage output and great skill, its primary cons are a slow attack speed and a high stat requirement to wield, which is 34 Strength and 22 Dexterity.

Though you could use talismans to boost your Str and Dex attributes/stats, a better option would be to wield it as a two-handed axe. This is because in that case, you only require 24 Strength to wield it, given the 50% increase in Strength for it.

However, the best method to wield it is still to upgrade your overall Str and Dex stats by investing attribute points in those attributes. This will work best if you have a build revolving around Strength and Dexterity, for which the Axe of Godrick is a really good weapon.

Is the Grafted Dragon good in Elden Ring?

The other choice you have is the Grafted Dragon melee armament. You mainly use it as a fist weapon, which is pretty cool because you have two dragon heads for fists.

While you cannot use the Grafted Dragon as a two-handed weapon as opposed to the Axe of Godrick, you can use it on both of your fists. You don’t necessarily have to use it two-handed either, because its stat requirements are 20 Strength, 14 Dexterity, and 16 Faith, which is relatively low.

These dragon fists mainly scale with Strength, but also scale with Dexterity and Faith to a lower extent. You get grade D scaling with all of the attributes mentioned previously, which is pretty good.

The skill that comes with the Grafted Dragon is a Unique skill called the “Bear Witness!”. This skill costs 20 FP to use and allows you to lift your fists in the air and throw fire projectiles in the air. These projectiles deal Fire damage to nearby enemies and can linger on the ground for a few seconds.

The main thing here is that with a relatively increased attack speed, you can also deal both physical and fire damage with the Grafted Dragon. That is very useful, but remember that if you are mostly going for a build revolving around the Faith attribute, then the Grafted Dragon can serve as a pretty good weapon.

What to pick from Remembrance of Godrick?

Now that we’ve gone over both of the concerned weapons, the choice is a hand – which weapon to pick from the Remembrance of Godrick in Elden Ring?

The best Godrick weapon to pick from the two options is the Grafted Dragon in Elden Ring. Although the weapon you pick should mainly depend upon the type of build you are going for, there are several reasons why the Grafted Dragon is a better option.

While the Axe of Godrick is a great weapon in itself, the scaling that you get with upgrades isn’t that sufficient. Compared to other weapons in this category, it falls behind at higher levels because it falls behind in damage. Moreover, the high base stat requirements to wield it don’t help at all.

The Grafted Dragon, on the other hand, has a pretty low stat requirement, which means that you can wield it in most builds. Apart from that, you can also deal Fire damage atop physical damage, as opposed to only physical damage in the case of the Axe of Godrick.

Moreover, while the axe can only deal on-hit damage, the Grafted Dragon also lets you deal damage over time and restricts enemy movement with its unique skill.

Take note that you can get both weapons by duplicating your Remembrance of Godrick. For this purpose, you will need to find and enter a Walking Mausoleum in Elden Ring.

You don’t necessarily have to have this Remembrance on you to duplicate it, as you can also duplicate previously used Remembrance, which lets you obtain two of the rewards associated with it.

However, if you have used all of the Walking Mausoleums there are, you have no choice but to go for a second playthrough for the alternative reward.