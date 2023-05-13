To help you better understand the new Archetype system in UFC 4, we’ve prepared this EA Sports UFC 4 Fighter Archetypes guide to give you all the information you need to know about it.

The character creation mechanics have been completely reworked in UFC 4 with there being 12 unique pre-made Archetypes for players to choose from instead of players having the ability to make their own character from scratch.

EA Sports UFC 4 Fighter Archetypes

There are five different fighter classes in UFC 4, with each of them having multiple Archetypes. Currently, there are 12 Archetypes in total.

More Archetypes may be added with the full release of the game.

Each of these Archetypes comes with its own stats, perks and move-set. The stats are now represented by a star rating instead of a numbered value.

Boxer Archetypes

As expected, both of the Boxer Archetypes excel in stand-up and have good health, but fall very short in the grappling game.

Sniper

Stats

Stand-Up: 5/5

Grappling: 1.5/5

Health: 4.5/5

The Sniper’s best Stand-Up stats are its 5-star Punch and Kick Speed, and 5-star Accuracy. Its health is pretty decent as well with a 4-star Chin, Legs and Recovery.

Perks

Wake Up Call: Recovers from stuns and knockdowns more quickly.

Skirmisher: Faster movement when moving backwards.

Crazy Legs: Roundhouse and switch kicks are faster and more accurate.

Frontal Assault: Front and side kicks are faster and more accurate.

Slippery: Denies, escapes and counters more easily when grappling on the feet.

Top Moves

Roundhouse Kick – 4 Stars: L1 + Circle

Lead Roundhouse – 4 Stars: L1 + Cross

Kickboxing Combinations – 4 Stars: Square. Triangle. Cross. Circle

Celtic Cross – 4 Stars: Triangle

Jab – 4 Stars: Square

Powerhouse

Stats

Stand-Up: 4.5/5

Grappling: 2/5

Health: 4.5/5

The Powerhouse’ stats are a bit different than the Sniper’s. It possesses 5-star Punch and Kick Power, and 5-star Blocking in the Stand-Up section.

In the Health section, it has 4-star Chin, Body and Recovery.

Perks

Force of Nature: Incoming damage is less effective when you have more health than the opponent.

Fast Hands: Hooks, uppercuts and overhands are faster and more accurate.

Bulldog: Blocks more effectively when standing still or moving forwards.

Pay To Miss: Sways while standing still or moving forwards evades more effectively.

To Your Feet: Able to get up from the ground more easily.

Top Moves

Overhand – 4 Star: R1 + Triangle

Hook – 4 Star: L1 + Triangle

Boxing Combinations – 4 Star: Square . Triangle . Cross . Circle

Lead Hook – 4 Star: L1 + Square

Uppercut – 4 Star: Square + Triangle

Kickboxer Archetypes

As with boxers, kickboxers also are a force to be reckoned with in the Stand-Up and Health department but they lack in their grappling abilities.

Acrobat

Stats

Stand-Up: 5/5

Grappling: 1.5/5

Health: 4.5/5

The Acrobat has an impressive 5-star Punch and Kick Speed, and also 5-star Footwork and Switch Stance. In the Health section, its most notable stat is the 5-star Chin.

Perks

Out the Gates: Strikes consumes less stamina during rounds 1 and 2.

Crazy Legs: Roundhouse and switch kicks are faster and more accurate.

Taekwondo: Spin kicks are faster and more accurate.

Weathering Storms: Blocks more effectively when moving backwards or sideways.

Crafty: Improved submission defense in bottom position.

Top Moves

Kickboxing Combinations – 4 Stars: Square . Triangle . Cross . Circle

Traditional Combinations – 4 Stars: Square . Triangle . Cross . Circle

Body Jumping Spin Kick – 4 Stars: L2 + Cross

Lead Hook Kick – 4 Stars: L1 + R1+ Cross

Lead Jumping Switch Kick – 4 Stars: R1 + Circle

Pressure

Stats

Stand-Up: 4.5/5

Grappling: 2/5

Health: 4.5/5

The only 5-star stat in the Pressure Archetype’s Stand-Up section is Blocking. The Pressure also has a 5-star Chin.

Perks

Carved of Wood: Incoming damage is less effective when you have less health than the opponent.

Higher Altitude: Strikes consumes less stamina during rounds 3, 4 and 5.

Marathoner: Actives consume less stamina while moving.

Bulldog: Blocks more effectively when standing still or moving forwards.

Nightmare: Boosts a fighters Grapple Defense whenever they are in a bottom ground position.

Top Moves

Jab – 4 Star: Square

Boxing Combinations – 4 Stars: Square . Triangle . Cross . Circle

Lead Uppercut 4 Star: Cross + Square

Haymaker – 4 Star: R1 + Triangle

Superman Jab – 4 Star: L1 + Cross + Square

Showboat

Stats

Stand-Up: 4/5

Grappling: 2.5/5

Health: 4.5/5

The only 5-star stat in the Showboat’s Stand-Up section is head movement. Contrary to the two other Archetypes, the Showboat surprisingly has 4-star Submissions, Submission Defense and Bottom Control. In the Health section, it has 4-star Chin, Legs and Recovery.

Perks

Taekwondo: Spin Kicks are faster and more accurate.

Laser Focus: Straight, superman and spinning punches are faster and accurate.

Pay To Miss: Sways while standing still or moving forwards evade more effectively.

Untouchable: Sways while moving backwards or sideways evade more effectively.

Slippery: Denies, escapes and counters more easily when grappling on the feet.

Top Moves

Traditional Combinations – 4 Stars: Square . Triangle . Cross . Circle

Kickboxing Combinations – 4 Stars: Square . Triangle . Cross . Circle

Lead Uppercut – 4 Stars: Cross + Square

Lead Hook – 4 Stars: L1 + Square

Overhand – 3 Stars: R1 + Triangle

Balanced

As the name suggests, the Balanced class is well-rounded in all stats as opposed to being superb in one, while subpar in the others.

Top Dog

Stats

Stand-Up: 3.5/5

Grappling: 3.5/5

Health: 4.5/5

Top Dog’s most notable Stand-Up stats are its 4-star Punch Speed and Punch Power. Grappling wise, the Top Dog brings 4-star Takedowns, Top Control and Ground Striking.

Perks

Recharger: Recovers more health between rounds.

Work Horse: Uses less stamina when grappling on the ground.

Fast Hands: Hooks, uppercuts, and overhands are faster and more accurate.

Weathering Storms: Blocks more effectively when moving backwards or sideways.

Predator: Faster movement when advancing or moving sideways.

Top Moves

Overhand – 4 Star: R1 + Triangle

Ground Body Hook – 4 Star: L2 + L1 + Square or Triangle

Ground Hook – 4 Star: L1 + Square or Triangle

Engine

Stats

Stand-Up: 3/5

Grappling: 3.5/5

Health: 4.5/5

Engine’s only 4-star Stand-Up stat is Blocking. In the Grappling section, it has 4-star Bottom Control and Submissions.

The Engine Archetype has an impressive 5-star Cardio, and also 4-star Chin and Body in the Health section.

Perks

Grinder: Uses less stamina when grappling on the feet.

Work Horse: Uses less stamina when grappling on the ground.

Marathoner: Actions consume less stamina while moving.

Bulldog: Blocks more effectively when standing still or moving forwards.

Nightmare: Boosts a fighters Grapple Defense whenever they are in a bottom ground position.

Top Moves

Boxing Combinations – 4 Stars: Square . Triangle . Cross . Circle

Jab – 4 Stars: Square

Lead Body Hook – 4 Stars: L2 + L1 + Square

Razor

Stats

Stand-Up: 4/5

Grappling: 3.5/5

Health: 4.5/5

Razor possesses 4-star Takedown Defense and Blocking. Razor has 4-star Submissions, Submissions Defense and Clinch Striking in the Grappling section.

Healthwise, Razor has 4-star Body, Legs and Recovery.

Perks

Out the Gates: Strikes consume less stamina during rounds 1 and 2.

Steel Checks: Checked leg kicks reflect more damage.

Crazy Legs: Roundhouse and switch kicks are faster and more accurate.

Razor Wire: Standing knees and elbows are faster and more accurate.

Like Glue: Initiates, advances and counters more easily when grappling on the feet.

Top Moves

Core Clinch Moves – 4 Stars: Right Analog Stick

Leg Kick – 4 Stars: Circle

Elbow – 4 Stars: R2 + Triangle

Wrestler

The Wrestler class is extremely dominant in the grappling and ground game and also has very impressive health stats.

Dominator

Stats

Stand-Up: 2.5/5

Grappling: 5/5

Health: 4.5/5

The Dominator’s Stand-Up stats are mostly around 2-3 stars, except for its Takedown Defense which sits at 4-stars.

When it comes to Grappling, you’ll see 4 and 5 stars across the board.

Most notable, its Takedown, Ground Striking and Top Control are at 5-stars. Another impressive stat of the Dominator is its 5-star Chin.

Perks

Grinder: Uses less stamina when grappling on the feet.

Work Horse: Uses less stamina when grappling on the ground.

Marathoner: Actions consume less stamina while moving.

Like Glue: Initiates, advances and counters more easily when grappling on the feet.

Wrestle Clinic: Boosts a fighters Grapple Defense whenever they are in a top ground position.

Top Moves

Unorthodox Chokes – 4 Stars: L2 + Right Analog Stick (Left and Right)

Guillotines – 4 Stars: L2 + Right Analog Stick (Up or Down)

Wrestling Double Leg – 4 Stars: L2 + Triangle

Smasher

Stats

Stand-Up: 2.5/5

Grappling: 4.5/5

Health: 4.5/5

The Smasher’s Stand-Up stats are very similar to the Dominator’s, with some subtle differences. Like its counterpart, only its Takedown Defense is at 4-stars.

Grappling wise, the Smasher has 5-star Takedowns and Ground Striking. The Smasher also has 4-star Chin, Legs and Recovery.

Perks

Force of Nature: Incoming damage is less effective when you have more health than the opponent.

Slam Boost: Power takedowns do more damage.

Like Glue: Initiates, advances and counters more easily when grappling on the feet.

Wrestle Clinic: Boosts a fighters Grapple Defense whenever they are in a top ground position.

No Cigar: Improved submission defense in top position.

Top Moves

Core Clinch Moves – 4 Star: Right Analog Stick

Hook – 4 Star: L1 + Triangle

Wrestling Single Leg – 4 Star: L2 + Square

BJJ Archetypes

The BJJ class is similar to the Wrestler class due to its very high grappling and health stats.

Shark

Stats

Stand-Up: 3/5

Grappling: 4.5/5

Health: 4.5/5

In the Stand-Up section, the Shark mostly has 3-star stats, with the exception of Footwork and Takedown Defense which are at 4-stars.

While in the Grappling department, you’ll mostly see 4-stars, with the exception of Submissions Defense which is at 5-stars. Health wise, the Shark’s best stat is its 5-star Chin.

Perks

Recharger: Recovers more health between rounds.

Work Horse: Uses less stamina when grappling on the ground.

Wrestle Clinic: Boosts a fighters Grapple Defense whenever they are in a top ground position.

Nightmare: Boosts a fighters Grapple Defense whenever they are in a bottom ground position.

No Cigar: Improved submission defense in top position.

Top Moves

Orthodox Chokes – 4 Stars: L2 + Right Analog Stick

Shoulder Locks – 4 Stars: L2 + L1 + Right Analog Stick (Right) or L2 + Right Analog Stick (Right and Left)

Armbars – 4 Stars: L2 + Right Analog Stick or L2 + L1 + Right Analog Stick (Up)

Vanguard

Stats

Stand-Up: 2.5/5

Grappling: 4.5/5

Health: 4.5/5

Like the Shark, the Vanguard also has 2.5 to 3 stars across the board in the Stand-Up section, but it has no 4-stars.

The Vanguard has a very impressive Grappling ratings, with 5-star Bottom Control, Submissions and Submissions Defense. Health wise, the Vanguard’s best stat is its 5-star Legs.

Perks

Wake Up Call: Recovers from stuns and knockdowns more quickly.

Skirmisher: Faster movement when moving backwards.

Taekwondo: Spin kicks are faster and more accurate.

Nightmare: Boosts a fighters Grapple Defense whenever they are in a bottom ground position.

Crafty: Improved submission defense in bottom position.

Top Moves