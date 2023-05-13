EA Sports UFC 4 Best Fighters Guide

In this EA Sports UFC 4 Fighters Guide, we’ll be giving you a brief overview of each character’s stats and details to help you better pick out your main.

UFC 4 has expanded the UFC universe even more by adding a plethora of new fighters to its roster. As you launch the game, you’ll have access to over 50 playable characters.

EA Sports UFC 4 Fighters

You’ll find the list of UFC 4 characters quite overwhelming at first. You might want to pick a character that best suits your playstyle, providing advantages to striking as well as defending.

Doing so might be a tad-bit complicated considering the size of the roster of fighters in UFC4.

We have compiled this brief list of all the fighters in UFC 4 so you can decide which one best suits your playstyle.

Fighter Weight Class Overall Striking Overall Grapple Overall Health Overall Darren Till Male Middleweight 4 4.5 3.5 4 Paulo Costa Male Middleweight 4 4.5 3 4.5 Anthony Johnson Male Light Heavyweight 4 5 3.5 4 Dominick Reyes Male Light Heavyweight 4 4.5 3.5 4.5 Cody Garbrandt Male Bantamweight 4 4.5 4 4 Tatiana Suarez Female Strawweight 4 3.5 4.5 4.5 Ronda Rousey Female Bantamweight 4 3.5 5 4.5 Dustin Poirier Male Lightweight 4.5 4.5 4 4.5 Rafael Dos Anjos Male Welterweight 4.5 4 4.5 4.5 Leon Edwards Male Welterweight 4.5 4.5 4 4.5 Colby Covington Male Welterweight 4.5 3.5 4.5 5 Holly Holm Female Bantamweight 4.5 4.5 3.5 5 Ronaldo Souza Male Middleweight 4.5 4 4.5 4.5 Joseph Benavidez Male Flyweight 4.5 4.5 4 4.5 Cain Velasquez Male Heavyweight 4.5 4 4.5 4.5 Alistair Overseem Male Heavyweight 4.5 5 4.5 4 Curtis Blaydes Male Heavyweight 4.5 4 4.5 4.5 Aljamain Sterling Male Bantamweight 4.5 4 4.5 4.5 Jessica Andrade Female Strawweight 4.5 4 4.5 4.5 Yoel Romero Male Middleweight 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 Glover Teixeira Male Light Heavyweight 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 Robert Whittaker Male Middleweight 4.5 4.5 3.5 5 Tyron Woodley Male Welterweight 4.5 4.5 4.5 4 Jose Aldo Male Bantamweight 4.5 5 4 4.5 Marlon Moraes Male Bantamweight 4.5 4.5 4 4.5 Joanna Jedrzejcyk Female Strawweight 4.5 4.5 3.5 5 Tony Ferguson Male Lightweight 4.5 4 4.5 5 Cris Cyborg Female Bantamweight 4.5 4.5 4 4.5 Francis Ngannou Male Heavyweight 4.5 4.5 4 4.5 Deiveson Figueiredo Male Flyweight 4.5 4.5 4 4.5 Conor McGregor Male Lightweight 4.5 4.5 3.5 4 Petr Yan Male Bantamweight 4.5 4.5 3.5 4.5 Justin Gaethje Male Lightweight 4.5 4.5 3.5 4.5 Rose Namajunas Female Strawweight 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 Daniel Cormier Male Heavyweight 4.5 4 5 4.5 Tj Dillashaw Male Bantamweight 4.5 5 4 4.5 Jorge Masvidal Male Welterweight 4.5 4.5 4 4.5 Max Holloway Male Featherweight 4.5 4.5 4 5 Alex Volkanowski Male Featherweight 4.5 4.5 4 5 Demetrious Johnson Male Flyweight 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 Kamaru Usman Male Welterweight 4.5 4 4.5 5 Georges St-Pierre Male Welterweight 4.5 4.5 5 5 Stipe Miocic Male Heavyweight 4.5 4.5 4 5 Weili Zhang Female Strawweight 4.5 4.5 4 5 Israel Adesanya Male Middleweight 4.5 5 3.5 5 Henry Cejudo Male Bantamweight 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 Valentina Shevchenko Female Flyweight 5 5 4.5 4.5 Khabib Nurmagomedov Male Lightweight 5 4 5 4.5 Jon Jones Male Light Heavyweight 5 4.5 4.5 5 Amanda Nunes Female Bantamweight 5 5 4.5 4.5