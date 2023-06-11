E3 2019 Schedule, News, Rumors, Leaks, And Final Predictions

The biggest tech and video games show of the year is E3. The show returns in 2019 and this year’s event is going to be one of the most exciting E3s yet. Even though Sony dropped out of E3 2019, Microsoft will fill the Sony shaped void at E3 this year. The Redmond based tech company will talk more about its next-generation consoles, new games, and plans for 2020. Microsoft’s press keynote isn’t the only thing to be excited about.

Square Enix is taking Sony’s spot to possibly reveal Marvel’s Avengers game among other things. Bethesda and EA are also scheduled to share more details about in development and upcoming video games. Let’s get the E3 2019 scheduled out of the way first before moving on to juicy news and insider information for E3 2019.

E3 2019 Press Conference Schedules, News, Rumors, and All You Need to Know

E3 2019 Press Conference Schedule (Microsoft, Bethesda, Devolver Digital, PC Gaming Show, Kinda Funny Games, Ubisoft, Square Enix, Nintendo)

Sunday, June 9: Microsoft – 13:00 PDT / 16:00 EDT / 21:00 BST

Sunday, June 9: Bethesda – 17:30 PDT / 20:30 EDT / 1:30 BST (6/10)

Sunday, June 9: Devolver Digital – 19:00 PDT / 22:00 EDT / 3:00 BST (6/10)

Monday, June 10: PC Gaming Show – 10:00 PDT / 13:00 EDT / 18:00 BST

Monday, June 10: Ubisoft – 13:00 PDT / 16:00 EDT / 21:00 BST

Monday, June 10: Kinda Funny Games Showcase 16:30 PDT / 19:30 EDT / 00:30 BST (6/11)

Monday, June 10: Square Enix – 18:00 PDT / 21:00 EDT / 2:00 BST (6/11)

Tuesday. June 11: Nintendo – 9:00 PDT / 12:00 EDT / 17:00 BST

You may notice that EA isn’t listed above but don’t worry, the company will share its latest games, news, and trailers in June. EA will host its own press conference, EA PLAY. For the past few years, EA has chosen not to be a part of E3 but instead host its own press keynote. This year’s event will be all about hands-on with some of the biggest games from EA, and exclusive look into new content. EA PLAY will be held on June 7-9. We will discuss EA PLAY in detail further down the article.

According to the E3 2019 schedule, the first proper press conference at is Microsoft’s.

Microsoft E3 2019 Press Conference Lineup, News, Rumors, Reports, Trailers

Microsoft’s E3 2019 press keynote will be held on June 9 and Xbox related festivities will end on June 11. According to Microsoft, E3 2019 is going to be its “biggest presence ever.” The statement is exciting considering there are multiple reports of Microsoft revealing its next-generation consoles at E3 in June.

The Xbox 2019 press briefing will be live streamed on the official Xbox Mixer channel. Other streaming platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook are all expected to carry the stream, however, Microsoft is yet to confirm this.

Tune in to these platforms at 1 PM PDT/4 PM EDT.

Next-generation Platforms — Microsoft’s Xbox gaming platform has been around for decades and with each generation, we see amazing leaps in technology. Xbox One has brought high-quality video games to us since 2013. It has been 6-years since Microsoft released Xbox One and a couple of years since the release of Xbox One X. The current console cycle is now coming to an end.

There have been a fair amount of reports from credible sources which confirm Microsoft to be working on next-generation Xbox. The new Xbox gaming console will reportedly be shown at E3 2019 and while Microsoft may not go into details about its specs and hardware, a good amount of hype will still be generated with whatever Microsoft decides to share. So what is the new Xbox?

There are multiple reports pointing to not one but two new Xbox consoles in development right now. Xbox Boss Phil Spencer said back in June 2018 that Microsoft is “deep into architecting the next Xbox consoles.”

His pluralizing of “console” added fuel to the fire of already rampant reports of two Xbox machines for 2020. The new consoles are being developed under once umbrella codename, Scarlett.

However, both new Xbox consoles have their own separate codenames as well, Xbox Anaconda and Xbox Lockhart. Anaconda is the premium tier Xbox console while Lockhart is a more budget-oriented gaming machine.

In terms of hardware specs, Xbox Anaconda and Lockhart both are using AMD Zen 2 based CPU and both will have the Navi based GPU with one difference.

Lockhart has the same GPU as Anaconda but with different performance characteristics that lead to half the GPU performance. The performance difference will come down to resolution and frame rate.

Xbox Lockhart is reportedly a 1080p/60FPS console while Xbox Anaconda is a 4K/60FPS gaming console. Xbox Lockhart Specs include a custom 8-core CPU, custom Navi 4+teraflops GPU, 12GB GDDR6, Storage 1TB SSD 1+GB/s. Xbox Ananconda specs include a custom 8-core CPU, custom Navi 12+ Teraflops, 16 GB GDDR6, 1TB SSD 1+GB/s.

Xbox Anaconda is reportedly priced at $499 while Xbox Lockhart will sell for somewhere between $250-$350.

Games, Announcement, Reveals, Trailers — With Sony bowing out of E3 2019 Microsoft has the opportunity to be the sole voice of gaming. E3 2019 will be Microsoft’s biggest press outing ever. There are multiple confirmed titles in development and many wildcards are rumored to appear at this year’s E3.

Huge reveals and long-awaited games for Xbox are expected to be at Electronic Entertainment Expo 2019. Microsoft has a lot to prove this year so it won’t be easy to deliver a satisfying show. E3 2019 may be the turning point for Xbox so there is very little room for mistakes.

Xbox’s E3 2019 press keynote is all about Xbox, leading technology, and video games.

Gears of War 5 — Gears of War 5 is rumored to be the opening act of Microsoft’s E3 2019 press event. Gears of War series has been the hallmark of the Xbox brand and 2019’s Gears of War 5 promises to be bigger and better. Kate is the main character as she struggles to find her allegiance with the COGs and her lost mother.

Gears of War 5 will bring Kate’s story to a more open world environment with new vehicles, traversal, and weapons. Developer Coalition is striving to bring Gears 5 up to 4K/60 on Xbox One X.

Gears of War 5 is going to release around October 2019.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps — One of the most popular platforming experiences on Xbox will get a new trailer and final release date at E3 2019. Ori and the Will of the Wisps will release around Fall 2019.

Battletoads — Another beloved franchise, Battletoads didn’t get more than an animated teaser at last year’s E3. But this year Microsoft will finally reveal what it has been working on.

Battletoads will get an early 2020 release date.

Borderlands 3 — Microsoft’s E3 2019 press conference will have more than enough content to make PlayStation and PC fans happy. Plenty of third-party games will be showcased by Microsoft and one such title is Borderlands 3.

Gearbox will share a new gameplay trailer for Borderlands 3. Borderlands 3 looks much better compared to previous entries. Gameplay and visual improvements are impressive, to say the least. Moreover, the game is targeting 60FPS on Xbox One X.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order — Developed by Respawn this new Star Wars game will get its first gameplay at E3. Before Microsoft, EA PLAY will probably reveal gameplay to us. Still, we don’t mind seeing the gameplay twice. We hope there is more than just a gameplay trailer.

It is quite possible that EA would share another cinematic trailer while leaving it up to Microsoft to do the honors on World Premier of Jedi Fallen gameplay. Let’s how it goes.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order will release for PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One X, and PC in Fall 2019.

The Outer Worlds — Obsidian is now Microsoft’s property but that won’t stop the developer from sharing the multiplatform gameplay reveal of The Outer Worlds. The “Fallout in space” will bring RPG style storytelling and character building to Xbox, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, and PC.

It would also be interesting to see what Obsidian is working on for Xbox Anaconda and Lockhart.

Cyberpunk 2077 — CD Projekt RED will be on Microsoft stage once again to share the latest development updates, news, and gameplay trailer for Cyberpunk 2077.

We saw the gameplay trailer last year and now that the developers took more than a year refining the game, one can only imagine what this game would look like.

E3 2019 is exciting in more than one way for CD Projekt RED fans. CD Projekt RED will show its new IP before the curtains drop. This new IP is set for a 2022 release on next-generation platforms.

Cyberpunk 2077 will release in early 2020, according to insider reports.

Dead Rising 5 — You may think Capcom is done with Dead Rising but you are “Dead” wrong. With the success of Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil 2 Remake behind it, Capcom is moving on to Dead Rising. Capcom aims to “make Dead Rising great again” with the latest entry in the series.

New Splinter Cell — The return of Sam Fisher was inevitable. Microsoft will reveal a new Splinter Cell game at E3 2019 with a brand new trailer and a 2020 release date.

Splinter Cell is going to be a next-generation game. It’ll improve upon every aspect that made Sam Fisher an icon.

Forza Horizon 4 Hot Wheels Season 2 — Playground Games has been silent about things to come but insider reports say it’ll bring new DLC for Forza Horizon 4 and Hot Wheels season 2.

Those missing Hot Wheels in Forza Horizon will have their wishes come true. We’ll see new ramps and boost-pads.

There are two teams at Playground Games so everyone is excited to see what the second team is working on. If rumors are to be believed, Playground Games second team is working on Fable 4. Xbox has lacked a proper exclusive RPG for years and Fable 4 is here to fill the void. Expect a massive open world with beautiful visuals, complex RPG elements, and a surprise online mode.

Fable 4 won’t release anytime soon.

Bleeding Edge — Ninja Theory is working on a new IP for Xbox One, Xbox One X, and PC. Bleeding Edge is a cooperative multiplayer online story based interplanetary action game. A leaked trailer revealed it is a mix of Warframe and Destiny.

Bleeding Edge will most likely release in 2020.

Halo Reach for Halo MCC — Halo Reech is Bungie’s swan song before the studio left Microsoft to work on Destiny. Halo Reech is getting ready for its remastered release for Halo: The Master Chief Collection owners.

Arguably one of the best Halo games in the series is refined for modern-day gaming. Halo Reech’s reveal will lead us into Halo Infinite’s gameplay at E3 2019.

Halo Infinite — The long-awaited gameplay reveal is finally happening. Microsoft will reveal Halo Infinite gameplay for next-generation Xbox consoles.

Halo Infinite will release in 2020 for Xbox Anaconda and Lockhart.

Halo Infinite will segway into the reveal of next-generation consoles at E3. New Xbox consoles are scheduled to be discussed at E3 2019 where Xbox Boss Phil Spencer will take the stage to share first details.

The next-generation Xbox is centered around choice, power, and performance. Microsoft will be releasing new games each season out of the 15 studios currently working for Xbox.

The next-generation gaming experience will be complemented by 200 games on Xbox Game Pass and the upcoming Project xCloud.

Update: Microsoft E3 2019 press conference leaked on Neogaf — Microsoft E3 2019 press conference was leaked on Neogaf earlier. The leak shows a number of games and announcements planned for this year’s Microsoft keynote.

Halo Infinite — A new trailer and a fall 2020 release date

— A new trailer and a fall 2020 release date Gears 5 — Full tactical gameplay reveal and a 2019 release date

— Full tactical gameplay reveal and a 2019 release date Gears Tactics — New trailer and official release date reveal

— New trailer and official release date reveal Ori and the Will of the Wisps — New trailer and release date

— New trailer and release date Bleeding Edge — Official reveal of the rumored sci-fi 4-player coop game from Ninja Theory

— Official reveal of the rumored sci-fi 4-player coop game from Ninja Theory The Outer Worlds — New trailer and official release date

— New trailer and official release date Cyberpunk 2077 — In-depth gameplay along with a release date

— In-depth gameplay along with a release date Age of Empires 4 — In-depth gameplay reveal and a 2020 release date

— In-depth gameplay reveal and a 2020 release date Fable Reboot — Teaser for next-generation Fable game and a 2020 release date on Xbox Anaconda

— Teaser for next-generation Fable game and a 2020 release date on Xbox Anaconda Third-party games — Many third-party games

— Many third-party games Next-Gen Xbox — Xbox Anaconda and Lockhart specs discussion and 2020 release date

— Xbox Anaconda and Lockhart specs discussion and 2020 release date MechAssualt — Trailer reveal and release date

— Trailer reveal and release date Forza Motorsport — Next-gen Forza trailer reveal and release date

— Next-gen Forza trailer reveal and release date New Capcom Game — Rumored to be Resident Evil 3 Remake or a new Dino Crisis game

— Rumored to be Resident Evil 3 Remake or a new Dino Crisis game More From Japanese Developers — N/A

— N/A Next-Gen Rare Game — The next IP from Rare is similar to Sea of Thieves and is likely to focus on naval combat

— The next IP from Rare is similar to Sea of Thieves and is likely to focus on naval combat Perfect Dark Reboot — Dlala Studios working on the third-person game. Trailer and 2020 release date at E3 2019

— Dlala Studios working on the third-person game. Trailer and 2020 release date at E3 2019 Xbox Game Studio Acquisitions — New studio acquisitions, possibly IO Interactive, Asobo, and Relic Entertainment

— New studio acquisitions, possibly IO Interactive, Asobo, and Relic Entertainment Sea of Thieves — New content teaser but no release date

— New content teaser but no release date Battletoads — Gameplay and release date

— Gameplay and release date Project X Cloud — New information, beta date announcement, and more

Update 2 — Fable 4 Appears on Mixer — As predicted, Fable 4 rumors are starting to spread like wildfire prior to E3 2019. However, an official leak has stirred the pot in the most interesting way yet. Microsoft Studios’ Fable 4 has appeared on Mixer, of course, by accident. The user Reddit “u / snow9876” shared the finding on Reddit, showing how Fable 4 is in Mixer database among the games to possibly start streaming on the platform soon. You can file this under “mistake” but considering Mixer is a platform own by Microsoft, the leak has us intrigued and looking forward to E3 2019 even more.

Mixer has a database of all of the currently released in the market and among these games, we have a mysterious fourth installment in the Fable series. Since we know Mixer is a platform owned by Microsoft, it seems the company is preparing the streaming platform for the arrival of Fable 4. Of course, we do not believe the game will release immediately after E3 and start streaming. But rather we can expect to see streamers given beta access post-E3.

Bethesda E3 2019 Press Conference Line-up, News, Rumors, Reports, Trailers

Bethesda’s E3 2019 press event is the one we are really looking forward to but for a different reason. After the disasters like Fallout 76 and some odd PR choices, we wish to see what Bethesda has to say at E3 next month.

Will Todd Howard take the stage once again to charmingly lie his way out of everything? Bethesda Softworks will host its 5th annual E3 press keynote on Sunday, June 9.

In a recent blog post, Bethesda confirmed that this year we will see in-depth look some of its popular upcoming games. The E3 2019 press event will be streamed live on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Mixer, and Facebook Live at 5.30 P.M PDT.

We will have an in-depth look at Doom Eternal, the follow up to 2016’s highly popular Doom. The game was announced back at E3 2018. Bethesda revealed more details at QuakeCon 2018. The game is coming to PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One. Bethesda has also confirmed a Nintendo Switch port in development at Panic Button.

Panic Button is the same studio that brought Doom and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus to Nintendo Switch. Besides Doom Eternal, we have no idea what Bethesda will showcase.

RAGE 2 is coming to consoles and PC in two days thanks to id and Avalanche Software. Interestingly, Bethesda has confirmed already that Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 won’t be presented at E3 2019.

Devolver Digital E3 2019 Press Conference News, Rumors, Reports, Trailers

Indie developer Devolver Digital has announced its press conference for E3 2019. The developers shared the news on Twitter that its now annualized E3 keynote will be held on Sunday, June 9 at 7 P.M PST. There is no information about what the studio is planning to show.

Devolver Digital has worked on a wide range of games and most of them are already out. It won’t be surprising if we see a new IP from the studio.

Last year, Devolver announced Metal Wolf Choas XD and My Friend Pedro. Devolver Digital’s press event won’t be live and is a bit under the radar. The show won’t overly emphasize on game announcements.

Ubisoft E3 2019 Press Conference News, Rumors, Reports, Trailers

Ubisoft is the biggest E3 2019 presenter second only to Microsoft. The company is back at E3 this year with new games, announcements, and much more. 2019 has been a huge year for Ubisoft thanks to The Division 2 and Far Cry New Dawn. And who can forget the amazing Trials Rising?

The Division 2 — Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 released in March for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It crushed Anthem to become the most successful looter shooter of the year. There is plenty of content yet to come for The Division 2. At E3 2019 we expect new Episodes to be revealed as well as more activities and features. The Division 2’s first 8-man raid will be released prior to E3 2019.

Skull and Bones — The long in development Black Flag-inspired new IP will be at this year’s Ubisoft keynote. The ship-focused combat game doesn’t have a solid release date yet but E3 may change that.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 — Another long in development game from Ubisoft. Beyond Good and Evil 2 looks to be a next-generation title set for release in the next two years. At E3 2019 we may end up getting our first look at Beyond Good and Evil 2 gameplay.

Assassin’s Creed — There are rumors of a new Assassin’s Creed game in development and set for a 2019 release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Assassin’s Creed 2019 is reportedly set in the Vikings era and is called Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok.

New Splinter Cell — A new Splinter Cell game is rumored to be in development at Ubisoft but is the company ready to reveal it yet? It would make sense for Ubisoft to hold off the announcement till E3 2020 considering next-generation consoles are right around the corner. Splinter Cell being a launch title for PS5 and the new Xbox will definitely help boost sales of the game.

According to reports, Ubisoft will announce three to four new AAA games set for release between March 2019 and March 2020. The Division 2 is already out which means before March 2020 three more Ubisoft AAA games will release.

Watch Dogs 3 — Some new information has come to light that points to Watch Dogs 3 being a part of E3 2019. Ubisoft has reserved the official Twitter handle for Watch Dogs 3 and as it appears, Watch Dogs 3 is set in London.

For many years fans wanted Grand Theft Auto to be set in London but we guess a London based Watch Dogs 3 can be the next best thing.

It is safe to say that the new location also brings a new protagonist. Hopefully, the new Watch Dogs 3 lead will be more charismatic and interesting compared to previous entries.

Square Enix E3 2019 Press Conference News, Rumors, Reports, Trailers

Square Enix released Kingdom Hearts 3 in January but ever since then the publisher has been silent. Dragon Quest 2 was announced earlier this year for Nintendo Switch as well as Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age.

What the company plans to do is anyone’s guess at the moment but the biggest game in development right now is Marvel’s Avengers. Marvel’s Avengers game will be revealed at E3 2019 along with a release date for the first episode of Final Fantasy 7.

We can also expect to see the next episode of Life is Strange 2, and Kingdom Hearts 3 DLC.

The Avengers project is in development at Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal.

Nintendo E3 2019 Press Conference News, Rumors, Reports, Trailers

Nintendo has revealed its plans for E3 2019. The company will host another Nintendo Direct this year to share its lineup of games. According to Nintendo, this year’s focus will entirely be on software.

We will get a look at many games scheduled to release in 2019.

Nintendo E3 2019 Lineup — Super Mario Maker 2, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Astral Chain, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age — Definitive Edition, Animal Crossing for Nintendo Switch, Daemon X Machina, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Pokémon Sword and Shield, and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.

Nintendo will also host a traditional Treehouse stream at E3 2019. Details on the multi-stream are coming soon. The company hasn’t yet confirmed which games will be playable at E3 2019 show floor. Last year, Zelda Breath of the Wild and Smash Bros. Ultimate were playable.

This year the company is trying something new. The company offering fans reduced wait time to try new games. For select Nintendo games, the company is offering Warp Pipe Pass. The Pass is free but you need a Nintendo account to get one. Nintendo will share additional details on that program close to E3 2019.

EA PLAY 2019 Press Conference Line-up News, Rumors, Reports, Trailers

EA isn’t scheduled for an E3 2019 press conference as the company hosts its own event, EA PLAY. This year will mark the fourth annual EA PLAY. According to EA, we will “see less talk and more play” at this year’s EA PLAY. First hands-on with some of the biggest games, exclusive content from some of the most popular games developers, and the show is free for all to attend. The event will be live on Saturday, June 8 through Sunday, June 9.

Battlefield V — EA will discuss the future of Battlefield V. The game is in dire need to new content, changes, and improvements.

Battlefield Bad Compay 3 — The age-old Bad Company 3 rumors are back and floating around. Battlefield Bad Company 3 is rumored to be at EA PLAY. However, it would make sense for EA to hold off the announcement until next year for Xbox Anaconda and PS5.

FIFA 20 — Of course, another year brings yet another installment in the FIFA series.

NFL 20 — EA will reveal another NFL game for consoles and PC.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order — The awaited gameplay reveal of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is coming.

Possible new IPs and reveals are on the cards as well. Let’s see what EA is able to deliver this year.

PC Gaming Show Line-Up, News Rumors Reports, Trailers

For PC gamers E3 2019 will have the PC Gaming Show. It is the 5th consecutive PC Gaming Show. No one is sure about what to expect from the PC Gaming Show this year. PC Gaming Show Keynote is on Monday, June 10.

Those who aren’t able to attend E3 this year can stream the show on Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube. The event is open to the public with an RSVP at the Mayan Theater.

Last year we saw a number of indie games like Neo Cab and Maneater as well as popular games like Warframe at the show.

According to reports, the crowdfunded Wasteland 3 will be revealed at E3 2019 during the PC gaming show. However, inXile is yet to confirm its presence at the PC Gaming Show although news will be shared at E3.

We’ll have development updates to share during E3, so look forward to our next update with more specifics then. Thank you for your patience as we continue development and work toward more consistent backer updates. To restate it again: we’re committed to our backer promises, and you can expect the Steam and GOG versions of the game on launch day. No store exclusivity.

List of Developers and Publishers Coming to E3 2019

Not all developers and publishers will be on stage holding press events. Most of them will be on the show floor showing their games. E3 2019 list of developers and publishers is posted below.

2K Games

5 Hour Energy

505 Games

Activision

AIM Controllers

AK Racing

Alienware

AMD

Annapurna Interactive

Arcade 1up

ArenaNet

Astro

Atlus

Bandai Namco

Bethesda

BGS

Big Ben Interactive

Black Shark

Blackhawk Network

Bloober Team

Capcom

Chronicle Collectibles

CI Games

Clickentertainment

Core Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077

Daedalic Entertainment

Deep Silver

Digifast

Double Fine / Starbreeze

DreamGearLLC

E-Guardian

E-Win

E3 Esports Zone 2019

EA

Electronic Software Association Foundation

Epic Games

Eureka Ergonomic

Exorcized Studios

Extra Life

Facebook

Firefly Studios

Fluidstance

Friend Times

Frontier

Funcom

Funko

G Fuel

Game Informer

GameKit

Gameloft

GameSpot

GameStop

Gaming Outfitters

GDC

Geico

Gentle Giant Studios

Giant Network

Good Shepherd Entertainment

GT Throne

Guangdong Entertainment

Guillemot

GuliKit

GungHo

HiDow

Hori

Hyperkin

IGN

Improbable

IndieCade

Intellivision Entertainment

Kalypso

Karnox

Konami

KontrolFreek

Lenovo

Lifeform Gaming

Little Buddy

Logitech

Marvelous Xseed Games

Mayflash

Mecca Electronics

Meta

Microsoft

Modus

Momocon

National Videogame Museum

Natsume

NDreams

Netmarble

Nexon

Next Level Racing

Nintendo

Nvidia

Nyko

NZXT

Oculus

Opera Solutions

Paracosma

Paradox Interactive

Path

PDP

Peak Audio

Perfect World

Perfect World Games

Phillips

PowerA

Private Division

Pro vs GI Joe

Proximat

Psyonix

Rainbow Horse

Raynor Gaming

RDS Industries

Rebellion

Red Hydrogen

Sades

Satisfye

Scry.Info

Season

Sega

Sensorium

Shacknews

Shenzhen IPM Biotechnology

SmachZ

Soleseat

Square Enix

Subnation

Sunchip

Super Soul Bros

Techland

Technical’s

TEGway

Tencent

THQNordic

Today

Tripwire

Turtle Beach

Twitch

Ubisoft

UCC Distributing

Unsigned & Independent

ViPod

Virtuos

Volante Design

VoltEdge

VPX

Warner Bros

Wizard Games

WOM6

Woodier

XRocker

Xsolla

YouTube Gaming

Zen Studios

E3 2019 schedule is packed with amazing new content and news. We will be covering the event in its entirety so check back with us for exclusive coverage of all things E3.