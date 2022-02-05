Have you just stumbled upon a piece of clothing from a random container and don’t know how to try it on? This guide will explain how to change Outfits in Dying Light 2.

How to Change Outfits in Dying Light 2

The world might be falling apart, but it still isn’t enough to stop you from trying out different outfits and keeping your sanity intact through your sense of fashion while also standing out amongst your friends in co-op.

To add a bit of color to the dying world, the developers have added a few customization options for your character in Dying Light 2. While you can’t tweak your character’s physique, you can make it look better with the 500 different outfits the game has to offer.

Not just that, there are 6 different slots available for your character customization. This means you can have different shoes, tops, pants, and much more in any combination that you like.

Changing outfits is only one of the two methods of customizing your character. The second customization can be made for your skill tree. There’re two customizable skill trees available in the game: Combat and Parkour.

Changing Clothes

As a first step, you need to access the inventory screen in DL2. This can be done using the touchpad on PlayStation and the Xbox menu button. Next, select the slot where you want to place the clothing. Again, there’ll be six different slots available to choose from.

Lastly, pick the customization and confirm it to change your outfit in DL2. Different outfits are not just about making your protagonist look better. Depending on the outfit you choose, they’ll also boost your stats.

If you pre-ordered the game and are looking for your unique outfit skins, you can grab them from Aiden’s Stash in any safe house.

How to Unlock More Outfits

All 500 outfits that Dying Light 2 offers don’t just fall out of the sky all at once. They’re gradually unlocked as you proceed through the game.

A significant chunk of them is found in containers spread throughout the map. If the container is found in a more challenging environment, such as GRE Anomaly zones, you’ll unlock a high-level outfit.

Other than that, if you have some extra cash lying around, you can also purchase clothes from the merchants in Dying Light 2.