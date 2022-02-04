How to Play Dying Light 2 Co-op with Friends

After a long wait of SEVEN years, Dying Light 2 is officially out on Windows, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. This guide will teach you how to play Dying Light 2 Co-op with your friends on the same platforms.

Dying Light 2 Co-op and Multiplayer

Dying Light 2 offers players an opportunity to parkour through a city full of zombies and complete hundreds of quests. With a hundred melee weapons to choose from, the addition of a Paraglider, and an improved Grappling Hook, you will have more fun slashing zombies and roaming through the city than before.

But what makes this game ten times better is that you can do all of the above and more with three of your friends. You will be able to vote on decision-making choices, and the choice with the most votes will be selected.

Anything you collect during a DL 2 co-op session and your choices will be carried over to Single player Mode.

How to Play Dying Light 2 with Friends

But the real question at the moment is, Will there be Cross-Play Co-op? Unfortunately, Techland has confirmed that there will be no Cross-Play YET. They will be adding cross-play later, but no fixed date has been confirmed.

You can only play with your friends on the same platform for the time being. Here is how to invite your friends to the lobby:

Open the Pause Menu and go to the Online Menu.

From there, you can choose three of your friends to invite.

To invite friends that are playing using Epic Games Launcher, there is an option in the Online Menu to Sign in with Epic Games. This will connect your Steam account with your Epic Games account. So you will now be able to invite your Epic Games friends.

However, you need to complete Dying Light 2’s prologue before you can play the game with others. Completing the prologue should roughly take 1-2 hours of playtime depending on how you approach it. Once the open world becomes accessible, you will be able to invite or join your friends in Dying Light 2.