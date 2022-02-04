Dying Light 2 Best Parkour Skills Guide

A perfect combination of horror and thrill, Dying Light 2 is finally here, folks! Bring with it it’s Zombie dropkicking Parkour fun! In this guide, we’ll be going over every Parkour Skill in Dying Light 2 and the best ones you should unlock first. So without further ado, let’s get started.

Dying Light 2 Parkour Skills

To get rid of deadly zombies and kick their heads off, players must possess some skills. In Dying Light 2, the skill tree is divided into two categories, Combat and Parkour.

Killing zombies and other enemies earns you XP for Combat Skills, whereas running and jumping on rooftops and across insane gaps gets you XP for Parkour Skills.

All Parkour Skills in Dying Light 2

There are a total of 24 Parkour Skills that players can unlock in DL2.

Here’s a list and description of all the Parkour skills you can unlock by gaining Parkour XP

Active Landing: Gives you a good landing without breaking the momentum and giving you less damage.

Best Parkour Skills to Unlock Early

Here’s a list of the best Parkour Skills to unlock first in Dying Light 2 and their requirements.

Fast Climb



Unlocking Requirements: Firm Grip and 140 Stamina

This skill lets you increase your speed for climbing up the building and objects. It is an essential skill because enemies and deadly zombies will chase you. Therefore, having great climbing peed without losing much stamina is a must-have.

Far Jump



Unlocking Requirements: High Jump and 120 Stamina

This skill lets you use random objects as your springboard to jump even further. It is an excellent skill for you to use when the gaps are insanely broad and complex to jump over on their own.

Firm Grip



Unlocking Requirements: High Jump

One of the best skills to have when you’re low on your stamina. This helps you to land on a building or surface successfully and safely. With all of the running and jumping involved in Dying Light 2, this skill has your back to make sure you reach wherever you want.

Active Landing



Unlocking Requirements: High Jump

Active Landing is one of the basic skills you should unlock as soon as possible. You’ll be on random rooftops and ledges all time. With a lot of jumping and sprinting, it’s best to have a skill that will promise you a safe landing on the land. Active Landing keeps your health intact without having you receive significant damage.

Safe Landing



Unlocking Requirements: Active Landing and 140 Stamina

Following Active Landing, Safe Landing is also a great skill to have in your arsenal. Again, you’ll have safe landings with less damage no matter the height you’re in. Only crazy insane heights can kill you now.