Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to Get (& Use) the Detoxifying Decoction

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, goblins, harpies, and the undead will continuously challenge you with their repulsive attacks and status ailments. Some of these ailments deal poison damage, which stacks and eats away chunks of your health if not cured in time. That’s where Detoxifying Decoction comes in.

While pursuing The Gift of Giving quest in Vernworth, Daphne asks you to collect medicine to cure the local people of their sickness. To complete this final request, you must bring her five items that can cure the Blighted Debilitation.

At this point, you will have to get five Detoxifying Decoctions or other healing items to complete the quest, making this curative even more important to grab and progress the storyline.

Now that we know how much it matters in the game, it’s time to learn how to get and use Detoxifying Decoction in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to Get Detoxifying Decoction in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are a couple of ways to get Detoxifying Decoction, which includes crafting, buying, and looting as an enemy drop. We will get to these one by one.

FYI Detoxifying Decoction is a lightweight item, weighing only 0.10 kg. So, you can stack as many of these as you want without worrying about your carrying capacity.

The best and most reliable method of getting Detoxifying Decoction is to make it yourself in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The recipe is prepared by combining the following ingredients.

1x Pitywort

1x Syrupwort Leaf

Syrupwort Leaf is abundant in Vermund and Melve, so you won’t have to struggle much to find it. Pitywort is also a common herb, though you should look for it more in Melve town instead of other places.

TIP Syrupwort Leaf and Pitywort can rarely be obtained from chests or even stolen from NPCs like Elena.

An easier yet somewhat costly method of getting Detoxifying Decoction is to buy it from Philbert’s Sundries, a shop in Vernworth. The merchant, Philbert will trade the medicine for 500 G upon your request.

Lastly, there is a slight chance that you may get Detoxifying Decoction from enemies after defeating them in combat.

How to Use Detoxifying Decoction in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Once you have got Detoxifying Decoction, you can use it by simply going to your inventory and clicking on the prepared recipe.

Detoxifying Decoction is different from other curatives such as Fruit Roborant in that it doesn’t replenish your health upon usage. Instead, it removes the poison/ blighted ailments and prevents you from getting further damage.

Remember that you cannot use Detoxifying Decoction on your pawns directly to cure their poison condition. However, you can hand it over to them through the inventory page, so that they can use it on their own whenever they are affected by poison.