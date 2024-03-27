Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to Cure the Blight Status Effect

The world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is filled with undead enemies, perilous environments, and debilitations. With every step forward, you are put against various types of diseases and negative status effects, disrupting your smooth gameplay experience. One such status effect is known as Blight, a poison-related ailment that slowly eats away your health and HP Gauge once a poison attack hits you in combat .

Blight becomes even more dangerous when not cured for a prolonged period. You keep taking poison damage before being inflicted by an even worse status condition: Fulminant Poison, which takes larger chunks of your health. Hence, you need to know how to cure the Blight status effect in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to Cure Blight in Dragon’s Dogma 2

While Blight inflicts mild damage on its victim, the poisonous effect slowly accumulates and becomes deadlier if it’s not removed in time.

There are multiple ways to cure your Blighted condition in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Some notable methods include:

Using the High Halidom spell .

. Using cure-all medicines such as Panacea .

. Drinking a Detoxifying Decoction.

The High Halidom is an improved version of Halidom, a Mage Vocation spell that cures all negative status effects. Furthermore, certain medicines or curatives such as Panacea and Allheal Elixir can also remove the Blight condition from your character.

Lastly, the Detoxifying Decoction can be purchased or crafted in Dragon’s Dogma 2. It not only removes the poison debilitation but also prevents you from taking further damage. Luckily, it only weighs 0.1 kg, meaning you can stack a decent amount of this item for future usage in your play.

FYI You can combine a Pitywort and Syrupwort Leaf to create a Detoxifying Decoction.

You can also help your pawns to remove their Blighted or poisoned status. Give them a Detoxifying Decoction through the inventory page. They will automatically use the potion to cure themselves whenever they are affected by the ailment.