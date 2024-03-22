How To Get Ring Of Assurance (And What It Does) In Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Ring of Assurance was a preorder bonus item in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that you can claim while playing the game. Since its a pre-order reward, it is meant to give you a slight leg-up in the early hours of the game. As such, the Ring of Assurance slightly boosts your Defense and Magick Defense.

The Ring of Assurance does not have a Vocation restriction, which means any Vocation can equip it. However, some players have trouble claiming the preorder and deluxe edition bonus items. You don’t have to worry; this guide will explain how to get your hands on this ring in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to claim Ring of Assurance reward in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You must progress a little in the game to redeem this preorder bonus ring. During the first quest, Tale’s Beginning, you will reach the Borderwatch Outpost. Once at the Outpost, after the conversation with the soldiers and pawns ends, head to the Inn (the blue tent). Talk to the innkeeper and then choose to rest there.

FYI Since this is your first time using an Inn to rest, it will be free, and you won’t have to pay anything. However, after this rest, any further rests at Inns around the game will cost you 1500-2000G.

Once you rest, the game will tell you that your add-ons are ready to be claimed. This means that your preorder and Deluxe Edition bonus items have been moved to Storage.

To retrieve the Ring of Assurance and other add-ons, talk to the Innkeeper after the rest. Pick the Organize Storage option, and you will see three more options: Withdraw, Deposit, and Combine. Select Withdraw and then you will be able to see all the items that can be picked up from storage.

Move to the Ring of Assurance and select it to withdraw it from the storage. To equip the Ring of Assurance in Dragon’s Dogma 2, head to the equipment tab, select the ring, and choose the hand in which you want to equip it.

This is all about getting and equipping this ring. As a preorder bonus item, you will also receive the Superior Weapons Quarter. If you have purchased the Deluxe edition, you will also receive better camping gear, bait for harpies, a book to change your appearance, etc.