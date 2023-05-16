Dragon Age Inquisition Forbidden Oasis Side Quests Guide



Having trouble with side quests in the Forbidden Oasis region of Dragon Age: Inquisition? Following guide will help you out. It will explain to you the locations of the quests in question, their reward and what is required to complete the quest.

Dragon Age Inquisition Forbidden Oasis Side Quests

Shard Collector

Quest Location and Objective: To start this quest, you must find a shard in any locale of Thedus. Take it back to the war table and research it by spending 4 power. Your Objective is to unlock the Forbidden Oasis.

Reward: Forbidden Oasis

Walkthrough: After the quest has been started. You must first run a mission from war table, that will tell you about an auction in the Forbidden Oasis. After this, you’ll learn more about the shard, and the mission will complete. You can now fast-travel to the Forbidden Oasis.

If this is your first time visiting this area, you’ll have to see a cut-scene.

Holding the Oasis

Quest Location and Objective: Speak with Scout Harding to start this quest. Your objective is to establish camps and support Inquisition activity in Oasis.

Reward: 1 power per camp (except first) and 50 influence

Walkthrough: The quests will task you to establish two camps. The locations will be marked on your map to help you find your way in this new region. Get familiar with the setting, it will help you with other challenges.

The Temple of Pride

Quest Location and Objective: Speak with Scout Harding to start the quest. Your objective is to locate the door of Solasan.

Reward: 2 power, 200 influence and 354 XP

Walkthrough: This will be your first major quest in the region. Thankfully, it’s pretty straight forward, all you have to do is reach the gate of a temple. Go north from the camp in Oasis to the Intrinsic Pool and turn right.

You’ll notice a mine shaft which is blocked by wooden barriers. You can use a warrior to easily smash through it. Follow the tunnel and turn left from the T junction to reach the door of the temple in question.

However, to open the door you’ll need to have six shards. If you don’t have them, Oculara in the Oasis will help you get the shards. Open the door to complete your quest.

What It’s Worth

Quest Location and Objective: You can trigger this quest by speaking with wandering minor in the canyons. Your objective is to recover her ring.

Reward: 80 influence and 242 XP

Walkthrough: The minor can be hard to find. Fortunately, when you get close to her, an exclamation point will show-up on your map. The minor hid her ring inside a cave located Stratos region, in the east of Oasis.

The entrance is pretty big so chances are that you won’t miss it. Go inside but be prepared for a fight. If you manage to kill the enemies, look around the cave.

There are three different paths, excluding the one which leads you back outside. You’ll notice a number of torches hanging from the walls and pillar. You can lit these by interacting with them.

If you check the path in the north, there will be a locked door, interact with it to trigger “The Door in Par’as Cavern” quest. The ring you are looking for is down the west patch. Retrieve the ring and give it back to the minor to complete the quest.

The Door in Par’as Cavern

Quest Location and Objective: This quest is started by interacting with a locked door in the mine you visited during “What It’s Worth.” Your objective is to unlock that door.

Reward: 40 influence and 44 XP

Walkthrough: The quest is pretty simple. When you return the ring to the minor, she’ll give you a key to show her appreciation. Bring that key back to the locked door to unlock it and complete the quest.

The Fire Captured

Quest Location and Objective: Interact with the Fire door inside the temple to start this quest. Your objective is to gather shards and open the doors.

Reward: 5 power, 480 influence and 1656 XP

Walkthrough: There are some doors inside the temple. To open the first one, you’ll need six shards. Each door is filled with monsters and treasures, so be prepared for an intense battle.

After you clear the area behind the first door, you’ll need 12 shards to open the second. Repeat the process of killing and loot the everything is sight. The third door will require 18 shards.

Clear all three areas and loot everything to complete this quest.

The Spirit Calmed

Quest Location and Objective: Interact with the spirit door inside the Solasan to start. Your Objective is to gather shards and open the doors.

Reward: 5 power, 480 influence and 1,656 XP

Walkthrough: Similar to the “The Fire Captured,” this quest will task you to cash-in a certain number of shards to open the doors. The first one is open by using six shards. Again, be prepared to battle it out against a plethora of creatures.

After that, open the second door by using 12 shards and the third by using 18 shards. Once all the doors are unlocked, and the area is looted, your quest will be complete.

The Cold Endured

Quest Location and Objective: Interact with the Frost door inside the Solasan to start. your objective is to gather shards and unlock all the doors.

Reward: 5 power, 480 influence and 1,656 XP

Walkthrough: Similar to the “The Spirit Calmed,” this quest will task you to cash-in a certain number of shards to open the doors. The first one is opened by using six shards. Again, be prepared to battle it out against a plethora of creatures.

After that, open the second door by using 12 shards and the third by using 18 shards. Once all the doors are unlocked, and the area is looted, your quest will be complete.

A Prideful Place

Quest Location and Objective: Open all fire, spirit and frost doors to start this quest. Your objective is to discover what is behind the door in the front chamber.

Reward: 2 power, 600 influence and 5,076 XP

Walkthrough: During your visits to the Solasan, you may have noticed a door in the front chamber with a series of lights over it. This door is now open and will reveal your last challenge.

You will encounter level 19 demons in the chamber along with some skeleton archers. Kill the demon and the archers along with him, to complete this quest.