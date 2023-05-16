Dragon Age Inquisition Specializations Quests Guide

Once you have arrived at Skyhold, you’ll be able to summon three trainers after completing Specializations for the Inquisitor Operation.

Dragon Age Inquisition Specializations Quests

All of these trainers will provide you with unique quests, which upon completion, will reward you with one Specialization. One interesting thing to note here is that you can only select one Specialization even if you have completed all three quests.

Way of the Artificer

How to Unlock: Complete Specialization for the Inquisitor Operation in Skyhold.

This quest is provided by Three-Eyes and offers Artificer Specialization. Objectives that you need to complete are provided below:

Acquire writing on artificer methods

Acquire three alpha quillback spines

Acquire 20 obsidian

Gather materials to construct tools

How to Complete: You’ll find Alpha Quillback Spines at Nazaire’s Pass, The Canyons, or near the Old Prison Road located in the Western Approach.

As for the Readings, you can either check Verric’s personal stash or the merchandise of a book merchant located in Val Royeaux.

Way of the Assassin

How to Unlock: Complete Specialization for the Inquisitor Operation in Skyhold.

This quest is provided by Heir and provides Assassin Specialization. Objectives that you need to complete are provided below:

Acquire writing on assassin methods

Acquire three assassin guild leader tokens

Acquire 20 deathroot

Gather knife materials

How to Complete: There are quite a lot of places where you’ll find Guild Leader Tokens. You can check East Side Hills, The Flats, or the Black Fens in Crestwood.

As for the Readings, you’ll get them either among the belongings of Cole or in the merchandise of a book merchant located in Val Royeaux.

Way of the Tempest

How to Unlock: Complete Specialization for the Inquisitor Operation in Skyhold.

This quest is provided by Kihm and nets you Tempest Specialization. Objectives that you need to complete for this quest are provided below:

Acquire writing on tempest methods

Acquire three essence containment apparatuses

Acquire one rune of lightning essence

Acquire one rune of ice essence

Gather materials for a bottle of smoke

How to Complete: Firstly, you’ll find Essence Containment Apparatus at Apostate’s Landing, Long River, and at Storm’s Solitude in the Storm Coast.

As for the Readings, check Sera’s belongings or the merchandise of a book merchant located in Val Royeaux.

Way of the Champion

How to Unlock: Complete Specialization for the Inquisitor Operation in Skyhold.

This quest is provided by Lord Chancer and nets you Champion Specialization. Objectives that you need to complete for this quest are provided below:

Acquire writing on champion methods

Duel three champions for heraldry

Acquire 20 veridium

Gather standard materials

How to Complete: The champions whom you need to duel in order to get their heraldic symbols are located at Ghilan’nain’s Grove, Hail’sulahn, and at the Desolate Bank of the Exalted Plains.

As for the Readings, check Blackwall’s belongings or the merchandise of a book merchant located in Val Royeaux.

Way of the Reaver

How to Unlock: Complete Specialization for the Inquisitor Operation in Skyhold.

This quest is provided by Breaker Thram and offers Reaver Specialization. Objectives that you need to complete are as follows:

Acquire writing on reaver methods

Acquire three infusion primers

Acquire 50 rashvines

Gather materials to infuse blood

How to Complete: In order to get your hands on Infusion Primers, you need to three rivals which can be located at the East Side Hills, the Flats, and the Black Fens in Crestwood.

As for the Readings, you’ll get them either among the belongings of The Iron Bull or in the merchandise of a book merchant located in Val Royeaux.

Way of the Templar

How to Unlock: Complete Specialization for the Inquisitor Operation in Skyhold.

This quest is provided by Ser and nets you Templar Specialization. Objectives that you need to complete are provided below:

Acquire writing on templar methods

Acquire three broken philters

Acquire 50 embrium

Gather philter materials

Broken Philters Locations

How to Complete: The three broken philters of the fallen Templars are located at Witchwood, West Road, and lady Shayna’s Valley in the Hinterlands.

As for the Readings, you’ll get them either among the belongings of Cassandra or in the merchandise of a book merchant located in Val Royeaux.

Way of the Knight-Enchanter

How to Unlock: Complete Specialization for the Inquisitor Operation in Skyhold.

This quest is provided by Commander Helaine which offers Knight-Enchanter Specialization. Objectives that you need to complete are provided below:

Acquire writing on knight-enchanter methods

Acquire three wisp essences

Acquire 10 lazurite

Gather materials for a spirit blade

Fallow Mire Wisp Locations

How to Complete: In order to get the wisps’ essence, you need to head towards the Old Thoroughfare, the Weeping Spires, and Granite Point in the Fallow Mire.

As for the Readings, you’ll get them either among the belongings of Vivienne or in the merchandise of a book merchant located in Val Royeaux.

Way of the Necromancer

How to Unlock: Complete Specialization for the Inquisitor Operation in Skyhold.

This quest is provided by Viuus Anaxas which nets you Necromancer Specialization. The list of objectives that you need to complete are provided below:

Acquire writing on necromancy

Acquire three Nevarran skulls

Acquire 20 bloodstones

Gather jeweled skull materials

How to Complete: In order to get your hands on Nevarran Skulls, you need to take out Undead found at Apostate’s Landing, Small Grove, and Storm’s Solitude in the Storm Coast.

As for the Readings, you’ll get them either among the belongings of Dorian or in the merchandise of a book merchant located in Val Royeaux.

Way of the Rift Mage

How to Unlock: Complete Specialization for the Inquisitor Operation in Skyhold.

Offering Rift Mage Specialization, this quest is provided by your trainer. The list of objectives that need completion in order to complete this quest are provided below:

Acquire writing on rift magic

Acquire three Venatori tomes

Acquire 20 ring velvet

Gather materials for a tome of rifts

How to Complete: The three Venatori Tomes that you need to collect are found at Ghilan’nain’s Grove, Halin’sulahn, and the Desolate Bank found in the Exalted Plains.

As for the Readings, you’ll get them either among the belongings of Solas or in the merchandise of a book merchant located in Val Royeaux.

