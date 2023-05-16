Dragon Age Inquisition Specializations Quests Guide

Once you have arrived at Skyhold, you’ll be able to summon three trainers after completing Specializations for the Inquisitor Operation.
Dragon Age Inquisition Specializations Quests
All of these trainers will provide you with unique quests, which upon completion, will reward you with one Specialization. One interesting thing to note here is that you can only select one Specialization even if you have completed all three quests.
Way of the Artificer
How to Unlock: Complete Specialization for the Inquisitor Operation in Skyhold.
This quest is provided by Three-Eyes and offers Artificer Specialization. Objectives that you need to complete are provided below:
- Acquire writing on artificer methods
- Acquire three alpha quillback spines
- Acquire 20 obsidian
- Gather materials to construct tools
How to Complete: You’ll find Alpha Quillback Spines at Nazaire’s Pass, The Canyons, or near the Old Prison Road located in the Western Approach.
As for the Readings, you can either check Verric’s personal stash or the merchandise of a book merchant located in Val Royeaux.
Way of the Assassin
How to Unlock: Complete Specialization for the Inquisitor Operation in Skyhold.
This quest is provided by Heir and provides Assassin Specialization. Objectives that you need to complete are provided below:
- Acquire writing on assassin methods
- Acquire three assassin guild leader tokens
- Acquire 20 deathroot
- Gather knife materials
How to Complete: There are quite a lot of places where you’ll find Guild Leader Tokens. You can check East Side Hills, The Flats, or the Black Fens in Crestwood.
As for the Readings, you’ll get them either among the belongings of Cole or in the merchandise of a book merchant located in Val Royeaux.
Way of the Tempest
How to Unlock: Complete Specialization for the Inquisitor Operation in Skyhold.
This quest is provided by Kihm and nets you Tempest Specialization. Objectives that you need to complete for this quest are provided below:
- Acquire writing on tempest methods
- Acquire three essence containment apparatuses
- Acquire one rune of lightning essence
- Acquire one rune of ice essence
- Gather materials for a bottle of smoke
How to Complete: Firstly, you’ll find Essence Containment Apparatus at Apostate’s Landing, Long River, and at Storm’s Solitude in the Storm Coast.
As for the Readings, check Sera’s belongings or the merchandise of a book merchant located in Val Royeaux.
Way of the Champion
How to Unlock: Complete Specialization for the Inquisitor Operation in Skyhold.
This quest is provided by Lord Chancer and nets you Champion Specialization. Objectives that you need to complete for this quest are provided below:
- Acquire writing on champion methods
- Duel three champions for heraldry
- Acquire 20 veridium
- Gather standard materials
How to Complete: The champions whom you need to duel in order to get their heraldic symbols are located at Ghilan’nain’s Grove, Hail’sulahn, and at the Desolate Bank of the Exalted Plains.
As for the Readings, check Blackwall’s belongings or the merchandise of a book merchant located in Val Royeaux.
Way of the Reaver
How to Unlock: Complete Specialization for the Inquisitor Operation in Skyhold.
This quest is provided by Breaker Thram and offers Reaver Specialization. Objectives that you need to complete are as follows:
- Acquire writing on reaver methods
- Acquire three infusion primers
- Acquire 50 rashvines
- Gather materials to infuse blood
How to Complete: In order to get your hands on Infusion Primers, you need to three rivals which can be located at the East Side Hills, the Flats, and the Black Fens in Crestwood.
As for the Readings, you’ll get them either among the belongings of The Iron Bull or in the merchandise of a book merchant located in Val Royeaux.
Way of the Templar
How to Unlock: Complete Specialization for the Inquisitor Operation in Skyhold.
This quest is provided by Ser and nets you Templar Specialization. Objectives that you need to complete are provided below:
- Acquire writing on templar methods
- Acquire three broken philters
- Acquire 50 embrium
- Gather philter materials
Broken Philters Locations
How to Complete: The three broken philters of the fallen Templars are located at Witchwood, West Road, and lady Shayna’s Valley in the Hinterlands.
As for the Readings, you’ll get them either among the belongings of Cassandra or in the merchandise of a book merchant located in Val Royeaux.
Way of the Knight-Enchanter
How to Unlock: Complete Specialization for the Inquisitor Operation in Skyhold.
This quest is provided by Commander Helaine which offers Knight-Enchanter Specialization. Objectives that you need to complete are provided below:
- Acquire writing on knight-enchanter methods
- Acquire three wisp essences
- Acquire 10 lazurite
- Gather materials for a spirit blade
Fallow Mire Wisp Locations
How to Complete: In order to get the wisps’ essence, you need to head towards the Old Thoroughfare, the Weeping Spires, and Granite Point in the Fallow Mire.
As for the Readings, you’ll get them either among the belongings of Vivienne or in the merchandise of a book merchant located in Val Royeaux.
Way of the Necromancer
How to Unlock: Complete Specialization for the Inquisitor Operation in Skyhold.
This quest is provided by Viuus Anaxas which nets you Necromancer Specialization. The list of objectives that you need to complete are provided below:
- Acquire writing on necromancy
- Acquire three Nevarran skulls
- Acquire 20 bloodstones
- Gather jeweled skull materials
How to Complete: In order to get your hands on Nevarran Skulls, you need to take out Undead found at Apostate’s Landing, Small Grove, and Storm’s Solitude in the Storm Coast.
As for the Readings, you’ll get them either among the belongings of Dorian or in the merchandise of a book merchant located in Val Royeaux.
Way of the Rift Mage
How to Unlock: Complete Specialization for the Inquisitor Operation in Skyhold.
Offering Rift Mage Specialization, this quest is provided by your trainer. The list of objectives that need completion in order to complete this quest are provided below:
- Acquire writing on rift magic
- Acquire three Venatori tomes
- Acquire 20 ring velvet
- Gather materials for a tome of rifts
How to Complete: The three Venatori Tomes that you need to collect are found at Ghilan’nain’s Grove, Halin’sulahn, and the Desolate Bank found in the Exalted Plains.
As for the Readings, you’ll get them either among the belongings of Solas or in the merchandise of a book merchant located in Val Royeaux.
