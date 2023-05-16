Dragon Age Inquisition Companions Guide – How to Recruit Party, Approval, Locations

As the head of the Inquisition, you’ll be constantly surrounded by Companions. These members add a dynamic side to the game world as they won’t always agree with you or other members and may hold different opinions than you.

Dragon Age Inquisition Companions

It’s very important to maintain a high approval of your party members; something I’ll talk about later in this guide. Furthermore, you’ll be able to have romantic interactions with some of them. Just make sure to check your Race and Gender before making your move.

Varric Tethras

This rogue is one great storyteller and has seen more battles than one can imagine. He’s some pretty high love standards and unfortunately, you’re not one of them.

Location: You’ll first encounter Varric fighting off demons with Solas at the first Fade rift outside Haven. He and Solas will automatically join your party after the Fade rift is shut down.

Specialization

Varric is one excellent rogue and blessed with the knowledge of traps and other devices.

Approval

One of the best ways to gain Varric’s approval is with a good sense of humor, no matter how harsh the times are. In addition to this, several of Varric’s approval are also tied to Dragon Age II. He’s a skeptical dude, so bear that in mind.

Gain Approval

Take the mountain path in the Frostback Mountains during the prologue.

At Redcliffe Castle, accept the mages as allies (only if Hawke sided with the mages in Dragon Age II).

At Redcliffe Castle, accept the mages as conscripts (only if Hawke sided with the Templars in Dragon Age II).

Allow the Wardens to join the Inquisition in Adamant (only if Hawke’s Warden Ally is left in the Fade).

Exile the Wardens at Adamant (only if Hawke is left in the Fade).

Lose Approval

At Redcliffe Castle, accept the mages as allies (only if Hawke sided with the Templars in Dragon Age II).

At Redcliffe Castle, accept the mages as conscripts (only if Hawke sided with the mages in Dragon Age II).

Say you’ll “do it for my own power” when made Inquisitor.

Say “lead them to vengeance” when made Inquisitor.

Allow the Wardens to join the Inquisition in Adamant (only if Hawke is left in the Fade).

Exile the Wardens at Adamant (only if Hawke’s Warden Ally is left in the Fade).

Cassandra Pentaghast

This noble lady decided to leave all her wealth and status behind to set out on her journey to seek the truth. She puts justice above everything else and can be romanced by any race, but males only.

Location: You’re Cassandra’s prisoner after the events at the Temple of Sacred Ashes. You’ll meet her even before Varric and Solas join your party.

Specialization

Cassandra knows all about Templar’s abilities and know how to deal with evil mages.

Approval

Start off with accepting your role as the Chosen of Andraste and never put personal wealth or interests before the inquisition. Furthermore, you can also complete Unfinished Business to gain some additional approval.

Gain Approval

Charge with the soldiers in the Frostback Mountains during the prologue.

Go to Redcliffe Castle and accept mages as conscripts.

Go to Therinfal Redoubt and ally with the Templars.

Say you’ll be a “servant of faith” when made Inquisitor.

Exile the Wardens after securing Adamant.

Support Gaspard at the Winter Palace.

Empress Celene dies at the Winter Palace.

Drink from the Well of Sorrows.

Lose Approval

Take the mountain path in the Frostback Mountains during the prologue

Go to Redcliffe Castle and ally with the mages

Go to Therinfal Redoubt and disband the Templar Order

Say you’ll “do it for my own power” when made Inquisitor

Allow the Wardens to join the Inquisition after Adamant

Support Briala at the Winter Palace

Allow Morrigan to drink from the Well of Sorrows

Solas

Solas has spent a large chunk of life away from the society and is a wonderful mage. In the time of crisis when other mages have turned their backs against the world, Solas decided to come out from the dark.

Location: At the very beginning of the game, you’ll come across Solas and Varric at the first Fade rift. He’s one of the first members to join your party along with Varric.

Specialization

Solas is able to turn Veil into a powerful weapon and attack his enemies.

Approval

One of the best ways to gain Solas’s approval is by being curious and asking questions. Furthermore, you can also gain approval by finding elven artifacts and activating them. To aid you in finding these, Solas will automatically point them out whenever you’re near one.

Gained Approval

Go to Redcliffe Castle and ally with the mages.

At Therinfal Redoubt, accept the Templars as conscripts or allies.

Exile the Wardens after securing Adamant.

Gain enough court approval (85+) to have Florianne arrested at the Winter Palace.

Perform the rituals at the Temple of Mythal.

Accept alliance with Abelas at the Temple of Mythal.

Allow Morrigan to drink from the Well of Sorrows at the Temple of Mythal.

Lose Approval

Go to Redcliffe Castle and conscript the mages

Say you’re a “servant of faith” when made Inquisitor

Say you’ll “do it for my own power” when made Inquisitor

Allow the Wardens to join the Inquisition after securing Adamant

Support Briala at the Winter Palace

Ignore the rituals at the Temple of Mythal

Refuse an alliance with Abelas at the Temple of Mythal

Drink from the Well of Sorrows at the Temple of Mythal

Vivienne

If there is one woman you shouldn’t be meddling with, it’s Vivienne. She’s one of the most powerful woman you’ll ever meet.

Location: After visiting Val Royeaux, you need to find The Imperial Enchanter quest. You need to travel to the Duke Bastien de Ghyslain after receiving the invitation. It’s in this area where you’ll encounter Vivienne.

Approval

One of the most important that you need to keep in mind is that Vivienne puts discipline above everything else. Furthermore, she doesn’t fully trust Cole and Morrigan so bear that in mind. And lastly, she wants the mage rebellion destroyed above everything else.

Specialization

She’ll always fight from the frontline and with blade, if necessary.

Gain Approval

At Redcliffe Castle, conscript the mages

At Therinfal Redoubt, ally with the Templars

Say you’ll be a “servant of faith” when made Inquisitor

Say you’ll “set an example as a mage” when made Inquisitor

Exile the Wardens after securing Adamant

Drink from the Well of Sorrows at the Temple of Mythal

Lose Approval

At Redcliffe Castle, ally with the mages

At Therinfal Redoubt, disband the Templars

Allow the Wardens to join the Inquisition after securing Adamant

Support Gaspard or Briala at the Winter Palace

Allow Morrigan to drink from the Well of Sorrows at the Temple of Mythal

Sera

Thinking about the future and making decisions accordingly is not Sera’s cup of tea. She’s extremely impulsive and can do anything to bring out order and peace to the world.

Location: During your visit to Val Royeaux during A Friend of Red Jenny, you’ll be able to add Sera to your Party Members. Once you’ve searched the clues, you’ll have to fight off attackers in the courtyard. After the fight is done, Sera will join the inquisition.

Specialization

Surrounded by alchemical fire, Sera takes the fight amidst the battlefield and crushes down her opponents.

Approval

There are a couple of things which Sera absolutely detests: stealing from the poor and taking on behalf of her. Another important thing that gains her approval is going against the nobilities. And lastly, she hates nothing more than talking to Solas.

Gain Approval

At Redcliffe Castle, conscript the mages.

At Therinfal Redoubt, disband the Templar Order.

Say you’ll “fight for order not faith” when made Inquisitor.

Say “because it’s right” when made Inquisitor.

Say “Corypheus must be stopped” when made Inquisitor.

Say “lead them to vengeance” when made Inquisitor.

Say “a dwarf (or Qunari) will stand for us all” when made Inquisitor.

Allow the Grey Wardens to join the Inquisition after securing Adamant.

Everyone lives at the Winter Palace.

Gain enough court approval (85+) to have Florianne arrested at the Winter Palace.

Refuse alliance with Abelas at the Temple of Mythal.

Allow Morrigan to drink from the Well of Sorrows at the Temple of Mythal.

Agree that events at the Temple of Mythal are nonsense.

Full agreement after Sera’s personal plot.

Complete romance culmination.

Lose Approval

At Redcliffe Castle, ally with the mages

At Therinfal Redoubt, ally with the Templars

Say you’ll be “a servant of faith” when made Inquisitor

Say “an elf will stand for us all” when made Inquisitor

Exile the Grey Wardens after securing Adamant (major loss of approval if Blackwall is exiled with Wardens)

Support Briala at the Winter Palace

Allow Empress Celene to be assassinated at the Winter Palace

Accept an alliance with Abelas at the Temple of Mythal

Drink from the Well of Sorrows at the Temple of Mythal

Argue with Sera after the Temple of Mythal

Blame Sera after completing her personal plot

Break up with Sera in the romance culmination scene

Blackwall

Blackwall is one of the few Wardens who would give up on their lives and suffer all along for the betterment of commoners and the world. He is all in for romantic interactions as long as the partner is a female belonging to any race.

Location: After returning from Val Royeaux, you’ll unlock The Lone Warden quest. After helping Blackwall and his recruits, he’ll join your order. One of the important things to keep in mind is that it’s extremely important to recruit Blackwall before Adamant or he won’t be available.

Specialization

Like I’ve mentioned above, Blackwall likes to put his own life at stake to protect the weak and it shows during the combat.

Approval

As you might’ve guessed already, Blackwall approves nothing more than helping the weak and oppressed. You neglect the sufferings of the commoners as it’s your duty to make the world a better place to live in.

Furthermore, Blackwall prefers that people should be forgiven as they have made a mistake in the past.

Gain Approval

Ally with the mages or the Templars.

Say “because it’s right” when made Inquisitor.

Allow the Grey Wardens to join the Inquisition after securing Adamant.

Support Gaspard at the Winter Palace.

Gain enough court approval (85+) to have Florianne arrested at the Winter Palace.

Save Empress Celene’s life at the Winter Palace.

Drink from the Well of Sorrows at the Temple of Mythal (if Blackwall is not in a romance with Inquisitor).

Morrigan drinks from the Well of Sorrows at the Temple of Mythal (if Blackwall is in a romance with Inquisitor).

Lose Approval

Force either the mages or the Templars to surrender and serve the Inquisition.

Say you’ll “do it for my own power” when made Inquisitor.

Exile the Grey Wardens after securing Adamant.

Support Briala at the Winter Palace.

Refuse an alliance with Abelas at the Temple of Mythal.

Allow Empress Celene to be assassinated at the Winter Palace.

The Iron Bull

This Qunari is ruthless and powerful. He has been living outside the circle of his native people for quite a long time, and can be hired to kill for money. Seems fair enough?

Location: After you’re done with clerics in Val Royeaux, you need to speak to Krem outside the Chantry in Haven. Krem will invite you to meet with Iron Bull and unlocks the quest, The Captain of the Chargers.

One thing that you should bear in mind before hiring Iron Bull is that he’s an agent of Ben-Hassrath and will report all of Inquisition’s activities.

Specialization

The Iron Bull can transform the pain into wrath and can destroy his foes during a bloody fight.

Approval

It hardly matters what you do since you’ll be able to gain Iron Bull’s approval with most of the things. Bring him along during fights (especially while killing a dragon) and he’ll be forever in your debt. In addition to this, fighting Venatori forces will net your positive approval rating.

Gain Approval

At Redcliffe Castle, make the rebel mages surrender and serve the Inquisition

At Therinfal Redoubt, accept the Templars as allies

Allow the Grey Wardens to join the Inquisition after securing Adamant

Support Gaspard or Celene at the Winter Palace

Gain enough court approval (85+) to have Florianne arrested at the Winter Palace

Allow Empress Celene to be assassinated at the Winter Palace

Skip the rituals at the Temple of Mythal

Drink from the Well of Sorrows at the Temple of Mythal

Lose Approval

At Redcliffe Castle, accept the rebel mages as allies.

At Therinfal Redoubt, disband the Templar Order.

Exile the Wardens after securing Adamant.

Allow Morrigan to drink from the Well of Sorrows at the Temple of Mythal.

Dorian

Dorian is a pure blood of the Tevinter Imperium and one of the wittiest members in your party. This dude can be brought into romantic interactions as long as the Inquisitor is a male belonging to any race.

Location: There are a couple of ways you can encounter Dorian in the game. In case you choose to go after Templars in Champions of the Just, you’ll see him arrive at Haven’s main gates with a warning. However, if you choose to In Hushed Whispers, you’ll come across him inside Redcliffe Village’s Chantry.

Specialization

Dorian is able to bind and turn Fade spirits against their allies and fight for you.

Approval

Like I’ve mentioned above, Dorian relies on his wits to make decisions and he expects same from everyone else. In addition to this, he detests people who are cocky and aggressive.

Gain Approval

Ally with the rebel mages at Redcliffe.

Say “Corypheus must be stopped” when made Inquisitor.

Allow the Grey Wardens to join the Inquisition after securing Adamant.

Gain enough court approval (85+) to have Florianne arrested at the Winter Palace.

Reunite Celene and Briala at the Winter Palace.

Allow Celene to be assassinated at the Winter Palace.

Ally with Abelas at the Temple of Mythal.

Defeat Calpernia without fighting at the Temple of Mythal.

Allow Morrigan to drink from the Well of Sorrows at the Temple of Mythal (major approval if Dorian is in a romance with the Inquisitor).

Lose Approval

Conscript the mages at Redcliffe.

Disband or ally with the Templars at Therinfal Redoubt.

Make Alexius tranquil in his judgment.

Say you’ll “do it for my own power” when made Inquisitor.

Exile the Grey Wardens after securing Adamant.

Kill Ponchard during Dorian’s romance gift plot.

Choose Gaspard as the next emperor of Orlais.

Refuse an alliance with Abelas at the Temple of Mythal.

Drink from the Well of Sorrows at the Temple of Mythal (increased disapproval if Dorian is in a romance with the Inquisitor).

Cole

The assassin who works from the shadows and is a wonderful… well, I wouldn’t call him human to have in your party. All he knows is that this world is full of nothing, but miseries and he must do something about it.

As for his romance options, I would like to see how would you romance a ghost. By praying, maybe?

Location: If you choose Champions of the Just, you’ll encounter Cole in the nightmare world. After returning to Haven, he’ll once again appear in the War Room.

If you choose otherwise, you’ll see him after Haven is attacked by Corypheus. After you’re done with the attack, you’ll meet him in the courtyard.

Specialization

Cole is able to take out enemies before they even know he was there. His speed and precision with his attacks give him a clear advantage over his opponents.

Approval

Cole sees the world for what it is and not just see, but also willing to do something about it. Due to his this nature, he’ll automatically an ally to those who share a similar point of view.

I would recommend completing several quests involving helping the oppressed and commoners before recruiting Cole to gain a high approval rating.

Gain Approval

At Redcliffe Castle, ally with the mages.

At Therinfal Redoubt, disband the Templar Order.

Exile the Grey Wardens after securing Adamant.

Support Briala at the Winter Palace.

Reunite Celene and Briala at the Winter Palace.

Everyone lives at the Winter Palace.

Gain enough court approval (85+) to have Florianne arrested at the Winter Palace.

Ally with Abelas at the Temple of Mythal.

The Inquisitor or Morrigan drinks from the Well of Sorrows at the Temple of Mythal.

Lose Approval

At Redcliffe Castle, conscript the mages

At Therinfal Redoubt, ally with the Templars

Allow the Grey Wardens to join the Inquisition after securing Adamant

Support Gaspard at the Winter Palace

Allow Empress Celene to be assassinated at the Winter Palace

Refuse alliance with Abelas at the Temple of Mythal

General Approval Tips

Approval can be considered as one of the most important things to make your Party Members like you and initiate romantic interactions. Personally, I believe that there are no good or bad decisions and it’s next to impossible to please everyone. Your Party Members will never agree with each other!

So the idea is to choose your words carefully as your Party Members will remember them and there is no going back. Refer to the guide provided above for everything on Approval Rating and make sure to please those whom you like the most.

Found anything missing or confusing? Let us know in the comments below!