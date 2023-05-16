Divinity Original Sin 2 features deep RPG elements with different classes and each class having different skills, talents and more and this Divinity Original Sin 2 Wizard Class Guide will help you with the Wizard class in the game with all of the attributes, skills, talents, and the best wizard builds.

This class is based on HP regeneration and exquisite combos. Because of this, it can be quite difficult to figure out this class, especially for a player new to this genre of games.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Wizard Class

Original Sin 2 Wizard class is a unique class in the game that features skills, talents, and attributes specific to this class and this DOS 2 Wizard Class Guide will help you step-by-step on the best Wizard builds and more.

Talents

Far Out Man

Increases the range of your skills and scrolls by 2m

Wizard Class Attributes

Intelligence

Intelligence has been buffed by +2. This is very good, as it will allow you to use your magic to its fullest potential. Additional Intelligence also increases your Magical Armor slightly.

Constitution

The constitution is another Attribute that has been buffed, although by +1. This increases your HP so you can survive the initial stages of a fight.

Abilities and Talent

Pyrokinetic Ability

This Ability increases your fire spells damage along with the general fire damage of your character.

Geomancer Ability

This will allow you to deal more damage from Poison as well as increasing your Physical Armor that you can replenish with skills such as Fortify.

Loremaster Ability

This Ability is very useful, as it will allow you to identify items and get information on enemies like their resistance to elements, their initiative points or allocated skills.

Starting Abilities

Searing Daggers

This Ability lets you shoot three Fire Daggers that deal damage and have the possibility to ignite enemies. This ability can damage three enemies even if they are far from each other.

Ignition

This Ability damages all enemies around the character and has a chance of burning as well. This also ignites all flammables substances such as Oils. Perhaps its biggest advantage is that it only costs 1 AP.

Fossil Strike

This Ability is great because it can create a patch of spilled oil that you can then ignite with one of the previous abilities.

Recruit Forrex

You can recruit Forrex, who is a Lizard and an enchanter. The skills he brings are:

Fireball : He shoot a huge ball of flames that causes Fire damage in targeted area

: He shoot a huge ball of flames that causes Fire damage in targeted area Impalement : Deals Earth damage to enemies by stabbing them

: Deals Earth damage to enemies by stabbing them Laser Ray : Shoots a line of flames, dealing Fire damage and creating fiery clouds

: Shoots a line of flames, dealing Fire damage and creating fiery clouds Spontaneous Combustion: Deals Fire damage to turrets

Best Races for Wizard Class

The Elf and Dwarf are almost useless with the Wizard Class! A skilled player might be able to yield something out of them but chances are that you will be quite inefficient with these races.

Human has a moderate disposition towards the Wizard. This is because of the higher initiative that allows a Human to gain an advantage on the battlefield.

Lizard is by far the best race for the Wizard. It has an extremely high disposition towards it as the doubled bonus to intelligence increases your chance of dealing critical damage to your enemy. The lizard can also use its racial ability to light stuff up on fire that works well with your class.