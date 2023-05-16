Being an RPG, Divinity Original Sin 2 features quite a few classes that players can choose from and play with and Cleric Class is one of them, In this Divinity Original Sin 2 Cleric Class guide we will discuss the Cleric Class best builds, talents, skills, attributes and, more.

The Cleric has both Offensive Abilities and Team-Based Abilities. As such, this can be one of the most beneficial roles in the team if used properly.

This Cleric Class Guide will tell you how you can develop the class either as a melee fighter or as a support character depending on your personal preference. It is worthwhile to mention that this class has a strong early game so remember to use that to your advantage.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Cleric Class

In this guide, we will help you step-by-step on Cleric Class best builds, skills, attributes, Cleric Class talents and more so that players can take advantage of this knowledge in the battle against the evil.

Attributes

Strength

Strength has been buffed by +1 so this is good if you want to engage in melee combat. It works perfectly with conventional weapons that you will be using anyway so you cannot go wrong with this.

Intelligence

Intelligence is buffed by +2 that will assist you in case you decide to be the support player for your team.

Constitution

The constitution ability can be buffed up by +1 and will provide cleric with an extra health point and well extra health points are always helpful

Abilities and Talent

Hydrosophist Ability

This healing skill works well for supports.

Necromancer Ability

Life steal can be incredibly useful especially if you decide to go the melee attacker route.

Bartering Ability

Every point in this ability decreases the price of items by +10% and increases their sale price. This character is perfect for trading due to this ability.

Hothead Talent

You have a greater chance to deal critical damage to enemies if you have a maximum number of HP.

Starting Abilities

Restoration

Restoration allows you to heal your teammates and cancel all effects on them.

Blood Sucker

Blood Sucker allows you to heal with blood puddles, and since you are a melee fighter this will work extremely well for you. Try to utilize its short cooldown multiple times during fights.

Decaying Touch

Decaying Touch turns the healing spells of the enemy into debuffs which deal damage. Do I really need to stress how useful this can be?

Best Race for Clerics

Elf is perhaps the only class completely incompatible with the Cleric. The Human can somewhat work due to passive bonus to Leadership and the high initiative.

Human is a better for cleric class than Elf with a moderate disposition but both dwarf and lizard are better. This disposition is due to high value of initiative and leadership bonus. Now as mentioned, this is a moderate choice but all of the further experience depends upon the development of the character.

Dwarf works extremely well for the Cleric and has a high predisposition towards it. This is because of its natural Strength level that makes the Dwarf race perfect if you are planning to take your character the melee fighter route.

Lizard also has a high predisposition towards the Cleric. This is better if you are planning to go the support route with the class as its Intelligence will be beneficial with this race.