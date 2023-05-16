Divinity Original Sin 2 Battlemage Class Guide will tell you how to utilize the strengths of the class and how to avoid the weaknesses so you can have an edge when you take your Battlemage to battle.

The Battlemage Class is used to get face to face with your enemy and then either destroy them with your weapon or decimate them with your magic. The Battlemage is very powerful but at the same time very vulnerable.

For more help on Divinit Original Sin 2, you can check out our Cleric Class Guide, Wizard Class Guide, and Witch Class Guide.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Battlemage Class

DoS 2 features quite a selection of classes from which the players can choose from for their fight against the evil and Battlemage is one of them.

However, there are a lot of elements in play with a certain class and Battlemage has its own unique build, skills, attributes, and abilities and in this guide we will discuss the best Battlemage build, Battlemage skills, Battlemage attributes and more.

Battlemage Class Attributes

Strength

Strength has a value of +1 by default. Due to the fact that the Battlemage can fight enemies at short range, the added point in Strength allows you to have a bit more damage with conventional weapons and have a bit more Physical Armor for that extra oomph.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Intelligence

Intelligence also has a value of +1. Melee Weapons and Magic are both equally utilized by the Battlemage so this allows you to be effective in both. Additional Intelligence also increases your Magic Armor.

Constitution

Constitution has a value of +1 as well which will always come in handy.

Abilities and Talent

Warfare Ability

This gives you more melee damage and works well with the increased Strength.

Aerotheurge Ability

This provides you with Magical Armor piercing and weakness the enemy so you can finish them off with Melee Weapons.

Persuasion Ability

This provides you with better persuasion and dialogue skills.

Comeback Kid Talent

This does not allow you to die as long as you have +1 remaining HP.

Starting Abilities

Battering Ram

This Ability allows you to shorten the distance between you and the target. Everyone in the path of the charge is also knocked down and dealt damage.

Blinding Radiance

This Ability makes your character invisible to enemies and damages every nearby enemy with air.

Shocking Touch

This Ability enables you to stun an enemy who is within immediate distance of you. The stun effect also deals damage from the air.

Best Races for the Battlemage

The Elf race and the Human race has no predispositions on the Battlemage so they are not really optimal for this class. You can try them but it will probably be a waste of your time.

Dwarf has a moderate predisposition to this class and its passive bonus to strength is a really useful addition to your arsenal. However, the balance in using abilities will be slightly off when using this class.

Lizard is really good with a high predisposition towards the Battlemage. Although the class cannot be used to its full potential, the innate abilities of the Lizard will allow you to get the results that you need with the Battlemage.