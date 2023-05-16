Divinity Original Sin 2 Witch Class Guide – Witch Builds, Best Races, Attributes, Abilities, and Talents

The Witch is a class that deals magic damage. The best way to play it is to have enough damage to have a significant impact on your enemy but also to have enough health to last through the fight. This Divinity Original Sin 2 Witch Class Guide will tell you how to find that perfect balance by mentioning what Attributes, Abilities, and Skills that this class possesses and which race works best with the class.

The Witch class in Divinity Original Sin 2 has unique talents, attributes, weapons and more.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Witch Class

In this Divinity Original Sin 2 Witch Class Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about playing as the Class, how to build it, Attributes, Abilities, and the best Race.

The Witch Class

Divinity Original Sin 2 features quite a few classes which is a given since it is an RPG and The Witch class is one of the popular ones among the players and this guide will help you with all the best Witch class build, all talents, attributes, and weapons so that players may take full advantage of the Witch class for the fight against the evil.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Witch Attributes

Intelligence

Intelligence has been buffed by +2. This is very good, as it will allow you to use your magic to its fullest potential. Try to use as many Spells and Elements as you can during a fight because that is where your strength lies. Additional Intelligence also increases your Magical Armor slightly.

Constitution

The constitution is another Attribute that has been buffed, although by +1. This increases your HP so you can survive the initial stages of a fight.

Abilities and Talents

Geomancer Ability

This Ability allows you to deal bonus damage from poison spells and grants you a passive bonus to armor regeneration so that you can be protected from conventional weapons.

Necromancer Ability

This Ability will life-steal from the enemy. This is very important for you, as it will allow you to focus on the combat and not on your health.

Persuasion Ability

As the name suggests, the ability allows you to influence NPCs.

Leech Talent

This allows you to regenerate your HP when you are standing in a puddle of blood.

Starting Abilities

Rain of Blood

This allows you to form puddles of blood that works perfectly in harmony with your Talent. This also causes enemies standing within it to Bleed so it is very advantageous in close-quarter combat.

Contamination

This allows you to alter the state of all liquids to Poison. Try to remember that turning a pool of blood to Poison will remove its regenerating effect so it is better to use it with caution!

Poison Dart

A good AoE Ability will allow you to poison enemies in a small area.

Best Races for the Witch

The Witch is quite similar to the Wizard. As such, the Elf and the Dwarf are not really recommended as there is nothing with synergizes well with your kit.

The Human is somewhat viable due to the base bonus to wits and the initiative factor being quite high. Try to find the perfect position in the battle with this race and then kill enemies before they can damage you.

The Lizard is by far the most viable race for the Witch due to its passive bonus to Persuasion and additional two points that you have in Intelligence.

That is all we have for our Divinity Original Sin 2 Witch Class Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!