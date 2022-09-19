How To Get Falling Water & Ice Heart In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Falling Water and Ice Heart are two rare ingredients that you will need to find in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

They are firstly required to complete The Final Trial quest of Merlin. The two ingredients are also needed to craft an enchanting potion to unlock the Watering Can upgrade. That is the only way you will be able to advance in the Glade of Trust since many of its areas are blocked by large mushrooms.

The following guide will tell you how to get Falling Water and Ice Heart in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where’s the closest waterfall to getting Falling Water?

Falling Water is the easiest of the two ingredients to get in the game. You just need to head to any waterfall to get Falling Water.

There is a waterfall south of the Glade of Trust. Make your way there and then stand near the stone bridge. You will notice some golden sparkles. Follow them and you will soon be prompted to collect Falling Water for your quest.

Where to plant seeds for Ice Heart?

Ice Heart requires you to do a few tasks. You first need the Ice Tear Seed that was in the enchantment book Merlin gave you during his quest line. You will also need a shovel.

Use the shovel to plant the Ice Tear Seed in the ground and then use your Watering Can to water it. The Ice Tear seeds work the same as any other seeds. The only difference is that when you plant them into the ground and water them, they will start to grow in just a few seconds.

As you watch the Icy Blue Plant grow in front of you, you will notice that there will be an option to harvest. Once you harvest, you will easily get your Ice Heart.

It is important to remember that there is no specific place to plant the Ice Tear Seed. It is a seed that can be planted in any area and at any time as long as you have a shovel and a watering can.