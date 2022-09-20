How To Get Dream Shards & Red Mushrooms In Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are a number of characters that you can unlock in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You must only enter their realm by spending Dreamlight but also complete their personal quests to bring them back to your valley.

In the case of Anna, she will ask you to find 3x Red Mushrooms and 10x Dreams Shards to craft an Enchanted Ring. You will need to find those ingredients if you plan on befriending Anna.

The following guide will tell you where to find the red mushrooms to complete Anna’s Enchanted Ring quest.

Where to find Dream Shards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dream Shards, also known as Night Shards, are scarce shards that are used as a source of currency or used at the workbench to craft another sort of currency called Dreamlight.

The easiest way to gain Dream Shards is by collecting them from the in-game mail on a daily basis and by discovering new places in the Valley.

If you’re looking to find even more Dream Shards, you need to farm for them. There are three main ways you can farm Dream Shards in Dreamlight Valley:

Sparkling Buried Items: These are new items that can be dug up with a shovel, offering a chance to get a Dream Shard. These will appear daily, scattered around the Valley, so you might want to be on the hunt for them.

Feeding Critters: You might find some critters roaming around the valley. They're a bit picky so each one might have a different preference for the food they want. Feed a critter its favorite food and it might drop a Dream Shard, though the chances are low. You need to feed them on a daily bases for increased chances.

Furthermore, it is also common for players to sell them for Star Coins by mistake, so you need to be mindful of that.

Where to find Red Mushrooms in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Start by making your way to the Giant Willow Tree inside the Glade of Trust. If you haven’t unlocked the Glade of Trust biome, you must spend 7,000 Dreamlights.

There are several red mushrooms surrounding the area of the Giant Willow Tree. There is one red mushroom near its roots on the right side and another on the left side. Just keep hugging the tree and giant roots to come across the mushrooms.

The third and final red mushroom can be picked up at the back of the tree, near the river.

Once you have collected the red mushrooms and the dream shards, make your way to the crafting station to craft an enchanted ring to complete the quest.