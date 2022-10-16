Disney Dreamlight Valley Dazzle Beach Walkthrough

Dazzle Beach is one of the many biomes that you can explore in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Similar to the other biomes, you can expect to find new characters to bring back to the Village, new critters to collect as companions, new resources and materials to farm, and most importantly, level up by completing several questlines.

Dazzle Beach is also one of the early-game biomes in the game. The following guide will walk you through all of its quests and objectives.

How to unlock Dazzle Beach in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Dazzle Beach biome is the first new area that players unlock, way early on in the game. The entrance to Dazzle Beach is unlocked by giant, purple vines called Night Thorns. They can only be removed by Merlin, and you’ll have to pay him a total of 1000 Dreamlight to get the job done and unlock access to Dazzle Beach.

How do you cross the bridge in Dazzle Beach?

The Dazzle Beach in itself is a huge biome and covers a huge area with various points of interest to discover like the Mystical Cave which contains sets of riddles. Unfortunately, even after you pay 1000 Dreamlight to Merlin to unlock the biome, you’ll soon find that the other end is blocked by some Blue Rocks.

These Blue Rocks are special rocks that cannot be broken down via the normal/default pickaxe but can only be demolished using the Royal Pickaxe. Upgrading the pickaxe to get the Royal Pickaxe is a whole new story though. To get that, you first need to unlock the Moana realm by paying 3000 Dreamlight to Merlin.

In the Moana realm, you will find a character called Maui, who will give you his first Quest – “A Tale of Stone and Fire”. Upon completion of this quest, you will get the upgrade and receive the Royal Pickaxe. You can then use the Royal Pickaxe to break the Blue Rocks blocking the Dazzle Beach Bridge and cross it.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Dazzle Beach glitch

If you find some blocked bridges in Dazzle Beach but don’t have the required materials to remove the obstacles, then there’s a glitch that you can use to cross the bridges with ease.

The only way this can happen though is if you have unlocked the wishing well of the area respective to the bridge. If you haven’t done that yet, then you can do so by interacting with the Scrooge McDuck sign right next to it and paying the respective number of coins.

The next step is a tad bit technical though. After you’ve unlocked the well, you need to open up the furniture menu, and just as you would move any other furniture, select the well, and then move it to the other end of the bridge you want to cross.

Once that’s done you can open up the map, navigate to the well’s new position and click on it. This will teleport you to the well, which is on the other side of the bridge at that point.

The process of returning to the back end of the bridge is also the same, so you can repeat the process if you ever want to return.

Dazzle Beach characters and their quests

Given below is a list of all the characters you can find in Dazzle Beach, along with the respective quests they have to offer.

Ariel The Lonely Island The Missing Piece Thingamabobs, Gadgets, and Gizmos The Ancient Doorway

Ursula Lair Sweet Lair Magic Moments The Ritual A Deal With Ursula

Moana After The Storm How Far You’ll Go Fixing The Boat Peacemakers The Remembering The Search for Pua The Ceremony



Dazzle Beach fishing spots

As the name suggests, Dazzle Beach has a long shoreline that you can follow to come across many fishing spots. All you need is a fishing rod, which you will get from Goofy.

Given below is a list of all the fish you can find in the Dazzle Beach biome.

Fish Selling Price (Star Coins) Energy Restored Cod 35 150 Herring 65 250 Shrimp 300 750 Kingfish 450 800 Swordfish 700 1500 Fugu 900 1700 Seaweed 20 25

Dazzle beach foraging materials and ingredients

Foraging Materials are items you can find randomly along your journey to craft certain materials. Given below is a list of all the Foraging Materials you can find in Dazzle Beach.

Flowers Blue Hydrangea Purple Hydrangea Pink Hydrangea White and Red Hydrangea Sunflower Crafting Materials Sand Pebbles

You will also come across several cooking ingredients that are needed to make certain dishes. You will unlock these cooking recipes during your progression, but remember that the ingredients below can be easily found in Dazzle Beach.