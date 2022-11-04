Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Tale Of Stone And Fire Quest – Clearing The Debris

Disney Dreamlight Valley has many quests that the players can finish to challenge themselves. A Tale of Stone and Fire is one of the quests that will require you to clean the debris off Dazzle Beach. You will need upgraded tools to clean it. Maui will upgrade your Axe and in return, you will make him the Fire Bowl. Read this guide to learn all about the A Tale of Stone and Fire quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

A Tale of Stone and Fire walkthrough

Talk to Maui

Once your friendship with Maui is at level 4, you can unlock the A Tale of Stone and Fire quest. You need to talk to Maui once the quest starts. He will talk about clearing some weird debris on Dazzle Beach.

Follow Maui to the beach and he will show you the debris that he is talking about.

Follow Maui

You then need to follow Maui to the corner of Dazzle Beach where his boat is anchored. Your next task is to take his boat to the Maona Realm where he has some of the things that he wants us to bring back.

Return to the Moana realm

Sail the Maui boat to the Maona Realm to take his things back.

Grab Maui’s stuff

Once you have reached the Moana Realm, take the basket from the boat and collect everything including Scraping Stone from Moana Realm.

Give the Scraping Stones to Maui

Travel back to Dazzle Beach and look for Maui. Give the Scraping Stone to Maui. He will be thinking about how to clear the debris from the beach and is hungry. Therefore, we need to make him a meal.

Cook a 5-star meal

We now need to cook a five-star meal for Maui. Any meal will be considered a five-star meal if the meal has a minimum of five ingredients items in it. To get some help, you can open Ratatouille Recipe. We have made a list of some easy recipes below:

Arednellian Pickled Herring – Herring, Lemon, Onion, Garlic, Any Herb

Fish Creole – Any Fish, Any Vegetable, Garlic, Rice, Tomato

Greek Pizza – Any Herb, Wheat, Cheese, Tomato, Onion

Ratatouille – Tomato, Eggplant, Zucchini, Onion, Any Herb

Tuna Burger – Tuna, Lemon, Onion, Wheat, Any Vegetable

Birthday Cake – Wheat, Sugarcane, Egg, Butter, Cocoa Bean

Banana Split – Slush Ice, Banana, Milk, Sugarcane, Any Sweet

Let Maui upgrade your pickaxe

You need to bring freshly made meals to Maui in Dazzle Beach. Maui will upgrade your pickaxe as soon as you deliver him the meal. The same axe can then be used to clear Dazzle beach debris.

After clearing the Dazzle Beach bridge debris, you will be able to access the second part of Dazzle Beach.

Follow Maui to the beach debris

After eating the five-star meal, Maui will go back to the same place where you first met in Glade of Trust.

Mine the coral

To check the powers of your recently upgraded Axe, you need to mine Blue Coral. This will prove that your axe works. After clearing the Blue Coral debris, it will drop Sandstone that you need to pick up.

Give the sandstone to Maui

The next task is to deliver the Sandstone to Maui. He will in return give you the recipe for the Granite Fire Bowl.

Craft the Granite Fire Bowl and place it in the village

Take the recipe for the Granite Fire Bowl and craft it using the Crafting Station. You will need the following materials to craft Granite Fire Bowl:

20 Sand

25 Stone

10 Coal Ore

3 Red Falling Penstemon

You can find plenty of sand in Dazzle Beach and Red Falling Penstemon can be found in the Plaza. Once the bowl is crafted, put it in the village.

Talk to Maui

After doing all the tasks mentioned above, you need to talk back to Maui and he will reply “You are Welcome”. The A Tale of Stone and Fire is now completed.