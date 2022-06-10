Diablo Immortal Frozen Tundra Zone Guide

The second to last zone in Diablo Immortal, Frozen Tundra, is home to the Barbarians and this is where players head to while chasing down Dravec and his Worldstone Shard. In this guide, we will provide players with a detailed look at the Frozen Tundra zone in Diablo Immortal and what awaits here.

Diablo Immortal Frozen Tundra Zone Map Overview

The Frozen Tundra, as the name suggests, is a mountainous, freezing landscape of abandoned towns, lonesome graveyards, and the Ruins of Sescheron. For level 50-55 players in Diablo Immortal, this is the second-to-last zone after Mount Zavain and before Realm of Damnation. You will be fighting demons as well as yeti and wendigos, cragworms, prowlers, and other wild animals in the Frozen Tundra.

Diablo Immortal Frozen Tundra Zone Questline

A monk called Dravec will return to Arreat with a fragment of the Worldstone, planning to give it to Skarn in exchange for a vow to restore his slain brother. You will follow Dravec over the Frozen Tundra.

Cold Pursuit

Head into the Frozen Tundra and speak with Ull. Search the ruins of Sescheron for Dravec and speak with Devra.

Through the Ruins

Continue your quest for Dravec in the Ruins of Sescheron. You will discover Dravec using the Shard to unlock the door to death. Get rid of the summoned devils. Reach Dravec; he will escape into the Realm of Death via the portal. Go back to Devra and Ghirn. Consult Ghirn. To go to Bitter Hearth, use the portal.

The Iceburn Tear

Consult with Chief Kietarc. Follow Devra to Tassi, who will direct you to the Echoing Cavern in search of the Iceburn Tear. Speak with Devra. Enter the Echo Cavern.

Look for the Iceburn Tear Kill Bloodrime in the Cavern. Attack the Glacial Colossus with the Iceburn Tear. Kill the Creepy Constructs. Take on the Glacial Colossus.

Kill even more terrifying constructs as well. Assassinate the Glacial Colossus. You will receive the Iceburn Tear. In Bitter Hearth, return to Tassi. Speak with Devra and give Tassi the Iceburn Tear. Speak with Tassi; she will assign you to wipe out some Khazra and grab their war flag.

Those Who Came Before

Visit the Ice Clan Village. Assassinate Zagraal and Demolish the Khazra Shrine. Gather the Ice Clan Banner. Collect the Weapons of the Barbarians. Install the War Banner on the Ancient Grave.

Place the weapons of the barbarians on their graves. Return to the Old Grave Speak with Ronkosh. Wait for Ronkosh’s gift and talk to Devra. To go to the Plains of Blood, use the Portal.

Blessing of the Slain

Look for the Fallen Barbarian Warriors. Ten Frost Demons must be defeated. Gather the Broken Axe and bury the dead barbarians with their weapons. Speak with the Barbarian Spirit. Locate and bury three additional barbarian warriors. Speak with the Clan Elder. Locate Torr’s Body.

Feram Icejaw must be killed. Bury Torr’s Body Give Torr the Ancestral Signet. Talk to Torr and look for Devra among the ruins of Sescheron to receive the Blessing of the Slain.

The Realm of the Dead

Examine Devra’s Body. Speak with Cheiftain Kientarc. Continue your conversation with Tassi in the Ruins. Wait for Tassi’s Ritual. Dravec may be found in the Realm of the Dead. Battle your way through the Spirit Realm. Aid the Barbarian Spirits in their struggle against the Demon Army.

Continue looking for Dravec. Dravec and Tayev must be killed. Return to the Living World by using the Iceburn Tear. After that speak with Tassia. Consult with Chief Kientarc.

A New Challenge

Talk to Chief Kientarc and get to Level 55. Change Difficulty to Hell I and Talk to the Royal Guard.

How to Farm Frozen Tundra Zone in Diablo Immortal

Between the Frozen Tundra, Abandoned Village, and Plains of Blood lies an unknown region. However, the location is fast becoming renowned as one of the finest spots to farm Frozen Tundra Zone since the prowlers and worms cluster on top of each other for double the experience in half the time. Elites and shrines frequently appear here, so keep an eye on the map.

You also have the option to farm the Call of the Ancients zone event in Frozen Tundra which will have you gathering Ancient Essences and Relics. Once enough have been gathered, an Ancient Spirit will spawn which moves towards Altar of the Forbearers. Upon reaching the Altar, the spirit rewards players with Scrap Materials.

Besides the Call of the Ancients event, you can also farm close to 100k XP by completing the Frozen Tundra Codex. The Codex unlocks at level 50 and tasks players with the following objectives