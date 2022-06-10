Mount Zavain is a rocky mountainous area that players will visit near the end of Diablo Immortal as they hunt for the remaining Worldstone Shard. This Diablo Immortal Mount Zavain Zone guide will lead you through this zone and explain all the activities and quests you can take part in.

Diablo Immortal Mount Zavain Zone Map Overview

Mount Zavain is intended for players who are at least level 45 and have completed the Bilefen storyline. While the enemies in the region are intended for players of 45-50 level, thanks to level scaling, you can find a challenge in Mount Zavain even at higher levels.

Mount Zavain serves as the home of the Monks and you will see signs of their presence as you continue your journey towards the Worldstone Shard.

Diablo Immortal Mount Zavain Zone Quests

You continue your journey towards Mt Zavain in pursuit of the last Worldstone Shard.

Docks of Westmarch

Captain Rehm can book your trip to Mt. Zavain from the docks to visit Mt Zavain.

Into the Mountains

Look for the Worldstone Shard atop Mt Zavain. Kill six of the assaulting creatures. Speak with Oza. Oza will go to Sentinel’s Watch.

The Khazra’s Aggression

Speak with the Captain of Sentinel’s Watch. Pay attention to Captain Verek’s strategy. Follow the Lieutenant and defeat Khazra. Consult with Guard Parker.

Free the Captured

Get to the Razed Village. Examine the body. Ralvar will lead you inside the village. Clear the Debris from the Well. Speak with Guard Krynn Free Guard Weir.

Devious Magic

Return to Captain Verecks in Sentinel’s Watch after killing Khazra.

Into the Khazra Den

Outside Sentinel’s Watch, find Oza. Speak with Oza. Come inside the Khazra Den. Remove the Khazra Threat. Investigate the Khazra Den. Eliminate Cultists and the Khazra they control.

Kill the Cultists and reveal the Secret. Locate the Cultists’ Lair. Defend Yourself Against the Summoned Demons. Speak with the Mysterious Stranger. Kill the Smoldering Horror and exit the Khazra Den.

The Stranger’s Identity

You will have to return to Oza now.

Track Dravec

Oza will lead you into the Misty Valley. Speak with Oza. Oza must be protected. Track the Spirit Orb.

Suspicious Cave

Investigate the Cave, kill the Ambushing Undead, look for Clues, and speak with Oza.

Continue the Chase

Go into the Zakarum Chapel.

Strange Wooden Hut

Extinguish the Flames, kill the Cultist Flamebearer and investigate the Scorched Papers

Continue the Chase

Speak with Oza. Take Oza to the Eastern Shrine. Discuss the Vision Search for the Cultists Shrine with Oza.

Evil Stronghold

Disrupt the Cultists’ Ritual and make Your Way to the High Priest of Damnation. Defeat the Demonic Assault. Examine the Map and kill the High Priest.

Dravec’s Conspiracy

Go to the Profane Ritual. Assassinate the Emerging Demons. Release the Prisoners and return to the Hell Portal and exterminate more emerging demons.

Save the Temple

Go to the Sanctified Earth Monastery and kill Demons. Destroy Demonic Catapults and speak with Oza.

Take Back the Worldstone Shard

Get to the Shrine. Speak with Oza. Examine the Worldstone Shrine and Kill Dravec’s Summoned Demons. Look for Dravec in the Training Grounds. Agronix must be eliminated. Go to the Terrace and kill Agronix. Follow Oza and Dravec’s lead.

Showdown at the Peak

Assist the Injured Acolyte The Duel of Oza and Dravec. Begin the Solo Story Dungeon and reach the Peak. Contact Oza and make your way to Dravec and the Worldstone Shard. Dravec will appears and flee to the Frozen Tundra. To continue, you must reach Level 51.

How to Farm Mount Zavain Zone in Diablo Immortal

Soul Crucible is a great location to farm Mount Zavain Zone in Diablo Immortal. Few enemies are as pitiful and numerous than the cultists in Mount Zavain’s Soul Crucible.

The chances of dying here are extremely minimal even the spawned boss units have limited health pools. Rare encounters are more likely when you cycle through these opponents fast. When farming for monster essence, max-level gamers should camp in this location.

For repeatable events, you can hunt down and kill Lord Martanos every 30 minutes in Mount Zavain to farm Zakarum Sigil. These sigils are essential for the Ancient Nightmare event in the area.

Every so often, the Ancient Nightmare event will begin in Mount Zavain and you will receive a notification of its start. Your job is to activate the altars in the area using Zakarum Sigils and deal damage to the Ancient Nightmare. Defeating the Ancient Nightmare will drop a chest filled with good quality loot and materials.

Alternatively, you can also complete the Mount Zavain Codex to get some decent XP fairly easily. Once the Codex unlocks at level 45, simply complete the following tasks to gain zone completion and almost a 100k XP