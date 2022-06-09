Diablo Immortal Countess Boss Guide

The Countess once ruled the Black Marsh. Residing in her castle, she was said to bathe in the “rejuvenating blood of a hundred virgins” to retain her youth, beauty, and life.

However, that was before she was originally buried alive in her castle and her fortune was divided among the clergy (a group of religious ministers). She was later found by a group of adventurers who were seeking the treasures her tower held. A battle took place between the Countess and the adventurers, but the Countess was slain.

A few years later, the Countess was resurrected by her followers; a group of cultists who called themselves the Bloodsworn. She wasn’t, however fully restored. In order to fully restore her former power and strength, and also to stay alive, she required blood, which was collected for her by her followers.

Eventually, she got enough blood to fully restore herself, but even so, she was still later defeated and slain by a group of heroes who came after her and the Worldstone she wore on her neck.

The following guide will tell you where to find the Countess and how to defeat her in Diablo Immortal.

Diablo Immortal The Countess Location

You will come across the Countess during the Dark Wood questline but only as an apparition. You will be able to actually fight her as a boss at the end of the Forgotten Tower dungeon in the north of the same zone. She will emerge as soon as you step foot in the center of her lair.

How To Defeat The Countess In Diablo Immortal

The Countess wields a bloody sword alongside a wide variety of attacks. The first one of which is a basic sword swing which she will be doing often when you get too close. You can easily strafe aside to dodge this swing.

The Countess also has a couple of AoE (Area of Effect) attacks up her sleeve. When the Countess is about to carry out these attacks, the Area of impact would be shown as a shaded red area on the ground.

There are two types of these AoE attacks the Countess can pull off. One covers a half-circle (180-degree area), and the other covers a full circle (360-degree area) which is done after she flies off, and can also summon bats along with this attack. These attacks deal a lot of damage, but there is a time delay in between these attacks so you can escape the area of impact easily.

The Countess can also perform summons. She’ll often spawn a couple of minions known as the Bloodsworn Spearwomen. She can also spawn blood bats. It is better to get rid of these minions first because they can become a nuisance later on if they increase a lot in number.

The Countess can also summon cracks/lines on the floor. These cracks deal a lot of damage to you if you step on them. The only way to get rid of them though is to defeat the Countess.

Another type of attack she can perform is a flying-type attack. The Countess will fly upwards and drop down upon you with great force. This attack also has an area of impact so it’s better to run away when you see this attack coming because it deals a high amount of damage.

The Countess is susceptible to ranged attacks, so this makes the job easier for Wizards and Demon Hunters. If you’re playing a class that excels in close-quarter attacks, it’s best to keep moving while trying to get behind the Countess to land a couple of attacks.

Diablo Immortal The Countess Drops

The rewards you get by defeating the Countess mainly depend on your skill level, your difficulty level, and your luck. You can look forward to grinding this boss fight for Set Items.

You have a chance to get any of the loot listed down below, but you probably cannot get all of them at once.