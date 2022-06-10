In Diablo Immortal, there are some bosses that act as both the main story boss and a world boss during zone events. Zone events are basically server-wide events where players can join forces and defeat various bosses to get huge rewards. Blood Rose is one of them and a powerful one. In this guide, we will tell you where to find Blood Rose and how to beat it in Diablo Immortal.

Diablo Immortal Blood Rose Location

Initially, you will encounter Blood Rose as part of the Forgotten Tower dungeon during the story. After having defeated the boss in the story, you can either repeat the dungeon to fight it again or wait to encounter it as a world boss which is a bigger challenge.

There are difficulty levels in Diablo Immortals such as ‘Hell 1, Hell 2, Hell 3 or Hell 4’. So the event content is only visible when you are playing in at least Hell 1 difficulty level. These levels are unlocked when you complete the real story game in normal difficulty mode and reach at least level 60 on your character.

Once you have completed the game on normal difficulty mode, change the difficulty to Hell 1, and then you will be able to see the zone events.

Once you are into Hell 1, head towards Dark Wood and get yourself into Purify the Corruption Event. In this event, one needs to fill his/her corruption meter up to 100%. Killing Blood Rose will give you 28% of corruption.

To confront Blood Rose, you need to challenge her in a group as the fight is considerably harder than when you fought her in the story. Head to the Lair of the Blood Rose to fight the boss.

How to Defeat Blood Rose in Diablo Immortal

Blood Rose has an immense amount of health and thus requires more effort to be taken down. She is very straightforward to confront except, for one thing, that is, her AoE ability.

Due to this ability, she is able to fill her health and heal herself again and again and hence making it difficult for you to take her down.

Try not to be in the area of her damage. In that particular area, she sucks in the health of the opponent and fills her own health. This means damaging you and healing herself.

Apart from being in her damage area, there is no such tricky technique to fight her. Just go with the flow and you will be able to defeat her. Just bear in mind to avoid being in the damage area.