How To Get Aspirant’s Keys In Diablo Immortal

Aspirant’s Keys are an important form of currency that you need to unlock chests inside Iben Fahd’s Sanctum. The following guide will show you how to farm Aspirant’s Keys in Diablo Immortal.

How To Farm Aspirant’s Keys In Diablo Immortal

The chests inside Iben Fahd’s Sanctum give you Culling Stones that are used to upgrade the Legacy of the Horadrim Vessels for bonus buffs. They are hence one of the endgame goals of improving your character in Diablo Immortal.

There are four ways to grab Aspirant’s Keys in Diablo Immortal.

Hilts Trader

The most basic and direct way of getting Aspirant’s Keys, at least until new content is added, is by purchasing them from the Hilts Trader. There, however, is a limit to how many keys you can get. Considering that you will need around 377 Aspirant’s Keys to unlock all chests in the game, you will have to resort to other ways to accumulate the keys.

Legacy of Horadrim

One way to farm Aspirant’s Keys is from the Legacy of Horadrim where you need to look for Vessels to increase the power levels of your character.

You need to reach Iben Fahd’s Sanctum at around level 49 after which the Legacy of Horadrim will task you to defeat bosses for nine Vessels. You will acquire enough Aspirant’s Keys along the way to unlock around 20 chests per day inside Iben Fahd’s Sanctum.

PvP Battlegrounds

Another way to grab Aspirant’s Keys is to take on other players in the Battlegrounds. The PvP mode pits two teams of eight players each against each other, rewarding Aspirant’s Keys to the winning players every day.

PvE Raids

You can also farm Aspirant’s Keys through Kion’s Ordeal. These are PvE raids that require four teams of 12 players each. Once you complete the raids, Aspirant’s Keys will be added to your inventory as a reward.