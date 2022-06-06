Diablo Immortal Kion’s Ordeal Raid Guide

Several events in the Diablo Immortal are exclusive to some groups of players, such as the Vault Raid for Shadow Player. Just like that for Immortals in Diablo Immortal, there is Kion’s Ordeal Raid. This exclusive guide shares all the details about the Kion’s Ordeal Raid in Diablo Immortal and how you can enter and collect the loot from it.

What is Kion’s Ordeal

In Diablo Immortal, if you are an immortal elite or higher, you can participate in a raid consisting of 48 players. The 48 players are divided into 4 teams of 12. There are 4 portals, and 12 people can enter one portal.

This is a weekly quest, so you must participate every week to have Daedessa’s blessings. There are certain levels, and after each week, your level will be upgraded. Each passing level provides you with greater loot and more tough tasks.

How to Enter Kion’s Ordeal

The eligibility criteria to enter in Kion’s Ordeal is that you must be Elite Immortal, The Immortals, or Lieutenant. Each team has one lieutenant, and any of the four lieutenants of each team can unlock the raid using Essentia.

After unlocking the raid, teams enter the room that has 4 portals. Each team will be assigned one portal, and they must collectively defeat Tormentor’s boss. This means that 12 people have 30 minutes to fight one boss. Pretty easy if you ask me.

To progress through the Eternal Crown, you need Dominance. The game lets you play more raids in a day if you choose more difficulty. The more time you played the raid, the more your chances of earning rewards.

A higher rank in your Eternal Crown lets you have more Dominance. All these things are hypotheses of people until the players play the Kion’s Ordeal. We will also update as soon as it is released.

How to Get Your Loot After Completing Kion’s Ordeal

Once you beat the bosses in the Kion’s Ordeal Raid and secured Daedessa’s blessings. Then walk out of your portals. Now all the players are in the center of the arena.

In the center, there are six chests, and each chest has a piece of gear in it. There will be four rounds of lottery, and, in each round, you will get a chance for a reward.

The first round has six chests, the second round has five chests, and it goes on until there are three chests left. The way it works is that you need to stand in the proximity circle of the chest for you to participate.

At the top of every chest, you will see a piece of equipment, and if you want that equipment, then stands in the proximity circle of that chest.

Everybody standing in that proximity circle gets a random number assigned by the game, and the one who gets the highest number gets the equipment from the chest you were standing in.

Only one person standing among the four or five players gets a reward, and your odds get low after each lottery because one chest gets removed after every round, so there is no guarantee for a reward.