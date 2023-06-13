Diablo 4 Wandering Death World Boss Location, Spawn Time And Walkthrough

Wandering Death in Diablo 4 is a gigantic skeleton-looking world boss that can spawn anywhere. Therefore, it’s pretty hard to locate this world boss. Diablo’s 4 “World of Sanctuary” features three world bosses. These world bosses including Wandering Death spawn every 6 hours at random locations. However, the game gives you an indication 30 minutes before they spawn.

However, the marker is an open invitation to all the players, no matter where they are in the sanctuary, and all of them can contribute to defeating this world boss. Once, Wandering Death spawns in Diablo 4, you have to defeat it within 15 minutes, and on doing so, you will receive various rewards, including the Scattered Prisms.

In the end, the reward distributes among all those who have taken part. Other than this, another bar, referred to as the stagger bar, fills as Crowd Control is done. As this bar fills up, the World Boss will stun for 12 seconds; keep all your excellent weapons for these 12 seconds and launch a combination of deadly attacks over the Boss.

Wandering Death location in Diablo 4

Among the three world bosses we have in Diablo 4, Wandering Death is the most gigantic one; however, this doesn’t mean that you can easily spot this from a distance.

Locating Wandering Death is the first and most challenging part of this boss fight, as the rest you can do with other players’ help. Each region in Diablo 4 has a world boss arena where any of these giant creatures can spawn. Here are all the locations where Wandering Death can spawn in Diablo 4:

Fractured Peaks – The Crucible

Scosglen – Caen Adar

Dry Steppes – Saraan Caldera

Hawezar – Fields of Desecration

Kehjistan – Seared Basin

That being said, in all the fights I have had, Wandering Death has always spawned in Fields of Desecration.

How to defeat Wandering Death in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, world Boss fights are comparatively more straightforward than in other RPGs, as you are not the only one fighting against the boss. The boss fight is a public activity, and everyone can participate. Thus, it’s not that hard when more than 10 people are playing against one boss.

Wandering Death World Boss has some crucial attacks, but most of them give you a warning indication before it happens. Thus you can escape the attack using your movement tactics. Therefore high speed is critical to surviving this boss battle.

Death Pound attack

The first attack that Wandering Death can do is Death Pounds. In this attack, he slams his arms to the ground with great force, which damages you. As the fight progresses, the damage keeps on increasing.

You can identify this attack coming forward your way when you see two big circles. Therefore, as you see them run and move to the back of Wandering Death and don’t come to the front till the attack ends in Diablo 4.

Death Shout attack

As Wandering performs this, a shock wave will run over the entire battle arena, thus damaging you and others. Unfortunately, you cannot do anything about the damage these attacks give you.

Death Tornadoes attack

As the name implies, Wandering Death cast Tornadoes running over the entire field. These tornadoes start from 2x and reach 6x by the end of the battle and making your move slower and giving you damage, but the damage is far less than other attacks.

Death Crater attack

In this attack, you will be entrapped in a wall that will soon explode, damaging you. You should therefore keep moving randomly, not following some pattern, or if you are entrapped, then break this wall as quickly as possible to come out of the bubble before it explodes and knocks you down.

Death Grasp attack

This is Wandering most dangerous attack in Diablo 4. Green figures will emerge from the ground below you, and the boss will pull you towards himself, damaging you badly. Therefore, as soon as you see these hooks coming out of the ground, simply run without thinking about anything else.

Death Beam Attack

In this attack, Wandering Death revolves around the field and emits two beams that can instantly kill most players. Therefore, dodge them, focusing on their pattern to survive. In the late stages of the fight, if you take too long to kill it, the world boss can switch this up to 3 beams.

Rewards

All those players who have contributed to defeating the Wandering Death world boss within 15 minutes of its spawn time will receive rewards. These rewards include legendary items, a lot of XP, and other loot.

Among all the loot, Scattered Prisms are the coolest ones that will allow you to upgrade your weapons by adding sockets.