Diablo 4 Traveler’s Superstition Walkthrough 

In Diablo 4, the Traveler’s Superstition is a pint-sized side quest. It is a riddle-based side quest that does not give you many clues. The side quest, however, can be completed with one action and it takes more time to get there than to complete it.

The Traveler’s Superstition is similar to the Pilgrim’s Footsteps, Secret of the Spring , and Keeping the Old Tradition. Now let’s look into where this side quest can be started and how you come about completing it in D4.

How to start the quest

The Traveler’s Superstition side quest is located on the eastern coastline of the Sanctuary. It is in the Rotspill Delta region of the Hawezar region. You can find the exact location in the yellow circle indicated on the map.

To get to the side quest, the nearest waypoint is not even in the Rotspill Delta and it is in Forsaken Coast in the Backwater region. It is indicated by the yellow arrow.

This is why it takes more time to get to the side quest than to complete it. if you haven’t found the Backwater waypoint. You can use the Tree of Whispers waypoint. It is to the northwest of the side quest and a long way too.

How to complete Traveler’s Superstition in Diablo 4

The Traveler’s Superstition can be completed with a single emote. When you reach the shipwreck, you will find multiple bodies around a statue of a woman. Next to the wreck will be a note that instructs you to pay your respects to the statue and you will be rewarded but ignore her and you will be cursed.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You will now need to move towards the statue and use your Hello emote. When you have used this emote the statue will reward you with a chest and the side quest will be over.

In case you can not see the Hello emote, you need to add it by customizing your emote wheel.

When you complete the side quest you will also be rewarded 20 Renown, experience, gold, and two random Elixers.