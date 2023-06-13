Diablo 4 Secret Of The Spring Quest: Solve The Notes Riddle

Slaughtering thousands of monsters in Diablo is not enough; some quests require players to use their brains. For example, the side quest, Secret of the Springs in Diablo 4 is quite a brain scratcher, where players are supposed to solve a riddle to finish the quest itself.

The riddle is not that difficult to solve if you know which emote to use. We will help you to get and complete this quest quickly in Diablo 4.

Where to find the Secret of the Spring quest in Diablo 4

Finding this quest is not a difficult job at all. You must head to the Fractured Peaks and enter the Kyovashad. You must head north from the Cathedral of Light to start the quest. From Kyovashad, head towards Frigid Expanse.

Head northeast until you find a small scaffolding in the Frigid Expanse. On this small scaffolding, players will find a small piece of parchment, and this parchment offers players the Secret of the Spring side quest.

How to solve the Secret of the Spring quest in Diablo 4

This quest will take you straight to the Forsaken Quarry, where you can head south to find a small spring. It looks more like a puddle than a spring, but that’s where you must go. After reaching the spring, you must take out the enemies and use the Wait emote.

Usually, this emote is not on your default emote wheel. To set it up for use, enter the customization menu and scroll to find the WAIT emote. After that, set it in your emote wheel in Diablo 4.

After doing so, stand next to the spring and use the emote. Using the emote will cause a chest to spawn to the north of the spring. Collecting the chest will mark the ending of the Secret of the Spring quest.

Remember, using the WAIT emote is the only way to get the chest and end the quest. Just standing around the spring and waiting won’t make any difference. This will also serve as your introduction to Emote statues scattered all around the Sanctuary.