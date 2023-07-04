Diablo 4 Lair Of The Despoiler Dungeon Guide

Lair of the Despoiler is a story dungeon that is tied to a particular side quest called “The Old Ways” in Diablo 4.

What that means is that while the dungeon is optional just like the other non-story dungeons, you are going to need to complete it to level up fast in D4.

Lair of the Despoiler is home to several monster types like demons and skeletons. However, you will not unlock any legendary aspect here; only a quest-related item.

Lair of the Despoiler location in Diablo 4

First things first. The only way to unlock the Lair of the Despoiler is to complete the Tur Durla stronghold in Diablo 4.

Following that, you only need to accept the Old Ways side quest from its blue-marked NPC in the camp to start the story dungeon quest.

The fastest possible route to the Lair of the Spoiler dungeon would be the Tur Dulra waypoint in Diablo 4. You will find the dungeon next to Underroot.

Talk to Yuein after getting the Corrupted Heart from Shob’ha to begin your journey toward the dungeon.

Lair of the Despoiler completion rewards

You are going to receive a scroll after completing the Lair of the Despoiler in D4. This scroll is a crucial part of the Oldways side quest. So you need to go through the objectives and kill all the enemies to progress toward the end of the quest.

Lair of the Despoiler walkthrough in Diablo 4

You need to fight off different monsters and complete a few objectives to complete the Lair of the Despoiler dungeon in Diablo 4.

Defeat the Wildwoods

Your first objective in completing the Lair of the Despoiler dungeon is slaying the three Wildwoods. You will find these elite enemies by exploring the first part of the dungeon. After this, you will move to your second objective.

Activate the Sacred Stones

You need to find and activate the three Sacred Stones to complete this story dungeon in D4. However, with each stone activation, more and more monsters will attack you, so you must get rid of all these enemies to progress toward the next objective.

Obtain the Yuein’s Transcription

You need to meet Scholar Yuein by moving outside the dungeon to obtain the scroll that is essential to complete the Oldways sidequest. So you need to take the scroll and return to Shob’ha to complete your final task.