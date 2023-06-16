Diablo 4 Druid Paragon Boards Guide

Druid Paragon Boards in Diablo 4 allow players to improve their character build as they approach the end-game difficulties. As you end your main story in Diablo 4, your end game starts, which requires you much more strength than ever.

Don’t worry; this guide has all the required information, from collecting glyphs to spending them on Druid Paragon boards in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Paragon and Glyphs explained

As you reach level 50 in Diablo 4, you will gain access to Paragon Boards, glyphs, and also be able to craft nightmare sigils to unlock nightmare dungeons. You will notice a blue experience bar as you reach Level 50. This bar in D4 gives you access to Paragon Board.

Open up your abilities, and now with the skills tab, you will also see the “Paragon” tab. Tap on it, and you will see a huge Paragon board in front of you with many unlocked nodes. To unlock these nodes, you need to earn Paragon Points.

There’s no need to panic about gaining these points, as after level 50, all the XP you earn converts into Paragon Points. You will get four Paragon points once 25 percent of the XP bar is filled. Meeting the Renown requirements can also get you these Paragon Points in D4.

Each class in Diablo 4 has its unique nodes on the Paragon System, giving that class some benefits, and in the center, you will notice Glyph Sockets. To unlock these Glyph Sockets, you need to have a Glyph first. You will find these Glyphs, as you are exploring sanctuary, in different dungeons dropped by other Bosses.

Here are all the details about all the Paragon nodes in Diablo 4 Druid Class Paragon Boards:

Diablo 4 Druid Basic Paragon Board

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Prime Rare Increase damage given by 10% and maximum life by 4% Additional 10% damage once all the requirements are met. Tenacity Rare It offers +100 armor and a 4% increase in maximum life. 4% extra life once all the requirements are met. Impel Rare It offers +10 damage and +10 Willpower. Additional 10% damage once you have 170x Intelligence. Resolve Rare It offers +10 Willpower and also a 4% increase in resilience. Additional 4% resilience in meeting requirements.

Ancestral Guidance

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Ancestral Guidance Legendary It offers 30% more damage once you spend 75 Spirit Additional 14% core skill damage on meeting requirements. Harmony Rare It offers +14% Core skill and +10 Willpower. Willpower is increased by ten and also increase resilience by 4%. Resolve Rare Meet the requirements (270 Intelligence), and it will give you +8 Maximum Spirit. Additional 4% resilience in meeting requirements. Natural Attunement Rare Increases maximum life by 4%. Meet the requirements (270 Intelligence) and it will give you +8 Maximum Spirit. Spiritual Power Rare It offers a 14% increase in core skill damage and 35% in basic skill damage. Additional 14% core skill damage on meeting requirements. Recuperate Rare This phenomenal node provides +10 life regeneration. It gives a +4% healing potion.

Thunderstruck Paragon Board

Paragon Node Rarity Description Bonus Thunder Stuck Legendary 30% increased critical damage when fighting against vulnerable enemies. Storm Caller Rare This offers +10% Storm Skill Damage. +10% Storm Skill Damage as a bonus for having 260 Dexterity. Hubris Rare On meeting the requirement, a 15% additional critical strike damage is rewarded as a bonus for meeting the requirement. This provides a +4% Damage reduction. A 15% additional critical strike damage is rewarded as a bonus on meeting the requirement. Rare On meeting the requirement, a 15% additional critical strike damage is rewarded as a bonus on meeting the requirement. A 15% additional critical strike damage is rewarded as a bonus for meeting the requirement. Deluge Rare On meeting the requirement, a 15% additional critical strike damage is rewarded as a bonus for meeting the requirement. On meeting the requirement, a 15% additional critical strike damage is rewarded as a bonus on meeting the requirement. Tempest Rare On meeting the requirement, a 15% additional critical strike damage is rewarded as a bonus for meeting the requirement. On meeting the requirement, a 15% additional critical strike damage is rewarded as a bonus on meeting the requirement.

Constricting Tendrils Paragon Board

Paragon Nodes Rarity Description Bonus Constricting Tendrils Legendary This amazing node increases the chance for a skill to entangle with the enemy by 15% and also poisons them with 120% of the base damage. On meeting requirements, it offers additional 4% resistance to all elements as a bonus. Denial Rare It offers 4% resistance to All elements. On meeting requirements, it offers additional 4% resistance to all elements as a bonus. Suffused Resilience Rare It offers 6.5% damage reduction and 40% resistance to all elements. On meeting requirements, it offers additional 4% resistance to all elements as a bonus. Superiority Rare It offers a 4% Max life increase. It offers additional 15% crowd control damage on meeting requirements as a bonus. Devastation Rare It offers 16% damage to elites. On meeting requirements, it offers an additional +10% Nature Magic Skill Damage control damage as a bonus. Courage Rare It offers +10 Willpower. It will offer you 4% Max Life if you have 260 Dexterity.

Diablo 4 Survival Instincts Paragon Board

Paragon Nodes Rarity Description Bonus Survival Instincts Legendary On meeting the requirement, a 4% additional damage reduction is provided as a bonus for meeting the requirement. Additional 12.5 damage as a bonus for having 260 Dexterity. Zealous Rare A 12.5% additional damage is given to healthy enemies on meeting the requirement. On meeting the requirement, a 4% additional damage reduction is provided as a bonus for meeting the requirement. Spearhead Rare A 12.5% additional damage is given to healthy enemies on meeting the requirement. On meeting the requirement, 25% additional damage is given to healthy enemies. Ursine Rare It offers +10% Werebear Skill Damage and +30% OverPower Damage. On meeting the requirement, a 4% additional damage reduction is provided as a bonus for meeting the requirement. Bulward Rare It offers a +4% Damage Reduction when you fortify. Once you have 250 Dexterity, an additional 2% Total Armor is rewarded as a bonus, provided that you are in Werebear form. Battleword Hide Rare It offers +20% Total Armor if you are in Werebear form. Additional 10% Damage is rewarded as a bonus for meeting requirements. Grizzly Rare It offers +10% damage when you are in Werebear form. Additional 10% Damage is rewarded as bonus for meeting requirements.

Diablo 4 Druid Earthen Devastation Paragon Board

Paragon Nodes Rarity Description Bonus Earthen Devastation Legendary Upon unlocking this, your earth skills will deal 30% more damage which is phenomenal. On meeting requirements, 15% additional damage. Oppress Rare It increases critical strike damage by 15%. On meeting requirements, 4% additional resistance to all elements. Suffused Resilience Rare It increases damage taken over time by 6.5%. On meeting requirements, 4% additional resistance to all elements. Earthen Power Rare It increases critical strike damage by 15%. Another +100 Armor is rewarded for meeting requirements. Slayer Rare It offers +100 Armor and +40% Potion Healing. Another +100 Armor is rewarded on meeting requirements. Crushing Earth Rare It offers +15% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies. The bonus here is +10% Earth Skill damage which requires 260x Dexterity points and 350x Willpower.

Heightened Malice Paragon Board

Paragon Nodes Rarity Description Bonus Heightened Malice Legendary It provides +12% Poison Resistance and +100 Armor. Poison Resilience Rare It offers +12% Poison Resistance. On meeting requirements, +12% Poison Resistance. Poison Conditioned Rare Additional 4% damage reduction as bonus for having 260x intelligence points. On meeting requirements, +12% Poison Resistance. Nature Born Rare It offers a +4% Damage reduction from enemies. Additonal 10% damage to Poisoned enemies as a bonus for having 270x Dexterity points. Sinking Fangs Rare It offers +10% damage to enemies. Additonal 10% damage to Poisoned enemies as a bonus for having 270x Dexterity points. Over-turn Rare It offers +10% damage to poisoned enemies. Additonal 10% damage to Poisoned enemies as bonus for having 270x Dexterity points. Toxic Bane Rare It offers +10% damage to poisoned enemies. Here, you will get +10% Damage to Poisoned Enemies once you have 260x Intelligence and 350x Willpower points.

Diablo 4 Lust for Carnage Paragon Board

Paragon Nodes Rarity Description Remarks Lust for Carnage Legendary With this, Critical Strikes restores 2 Spirit. Feral Rare It offers +10% Werewolf Skill. Meet the requirements to get +10% Werewolf Skill Damage. Requirements here are 270x Dexterity Points. Regenerative Rare It offers +40% healing received and +10 willpower. Meet the requirements to get +10% Werewolf Skill Damage. Requirements here are 260x Intelligence Points. Recuperate Rare It offers +10 life Regeneration. On meeting requirements, additional 4% healing is rewarded. Wild’s Call Rare It offers +8 Maximum Spirit. Once you have 260x Dexterity and 350x Willpower Points, you will get +5% Attack Speed. Ferocity Rare It offers +10% Werewolf Skill Damage. Once you have 260x Dexterity and 350x Willpower Points, you will get +10% Werewolf Skill Damage. Fleeting Rare It offers 8% Control Impaired Duration Reduction. On meeting requirements, you will receive additional 8% control impaired duration reduction.

