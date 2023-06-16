Diablo 4 Druid Paragon Boards Guide

Druid Paragon Boards in Diablo 4 allow players to improve their character build as they approach the end-game difficulties. As you end your main story in Diablo 4, your end game starts, which requires you much more strength than ever.

Don’t worry; this guide has all the required information, from collecting glyphs to spending them on Druid Paragon boards in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Paragon and Glyphs explained

As you reach level 50 in Diablo 4, you will gain access to Paragon Boards, glyphs, and also be able to craft nightmare sigils to unlock nightmare dungeons. You will notice a blue experience bar as you reach Level 50. This bar in D4 gives you access to Paragon Board.

Open up your abilities, and now with the skills tab, you will also see the “Paragon” tab. Tap on it, and you will see a huge Paragon board in front of you with many unlocked nodes. To unlock these nodes, you need to earn Paragon Points.

There’s no need to panic about gaining these points, as after level 50, all the XP you earn converts into Paragon Points. You will get four Paragon points once 25 percent of the XP bar is filled. Meeting the Renown requirements can also get you these Paragon Points in D4.

Each class in Diablo 4 has its unique nodes on the Paragon System, giving that class some benefits, and in the center, you will notice Glyph Sockets. To unlock these Glyph Sockets, you need to have a Glyph first. You will find these Glyphs, as you are exploring sanctuary, in different dungeons dropped by other Bosses.

Here are all the details about all the Paragon nodes in Diablo 4 Druid Class Paragon Boards:

Diablo 4 Druid Basic Paragon Board

Paragon NodeRarityDescriptionBonus
PrimeRareIncrease damage given by 10% and maximum life by 4%Additional 10% damage once all the requirements are met.
TenacityRareIt offers +100 armor and a 4% increase in maximum life.4% extra life once all the requirements are met.
ImpelRareIt offers +10 damage and +10 Willpower.Additional 10% damage once you have 170x Intelligence.
ResolveRareIt offers +10 Willpower and also a 4% increase in resilience.Additional 4% resilience in meeting requirements.

Ancestral Guidance

Paragon NodeRarityDescriptionBonus
Ancestral GuidanceLegendaryIt offers 30% more damage once you spend 75 SpiritAdditional 14% core skill damage on meeting requirements.
HarmonyRareIt offers +14% Core skill and +10 Willpower.Willpower is increased by ten and also increase resilience by 4%.
ResolveRareMeet the requirements (270 Intelligence), and it will give you +8 Maximum Spirit.Additional 4% resilience in meeting requirements.
Natural AttunementRareIncreases maximum life by 4%.Meet the requirements (270 Intelligence) and it will give you +8 Maximum Spirit.
Spiritual PowerRareIt offers a 14% increase in core skill damage and 35% in basic skill damage.Additional 14% core skill damage on meeting requirements.
RecuperateRareThis phenomenal node provides +10 life regeneration.It gives a +4% healing potion.

Thunderstruck Paragon Board

Paragon NodeRarityDescriptionBonus
Thunder StuckLegendary30% increased critical damage when fighting against vulnerable enemies. 
Storm CallerRareThis offers +10% Storm Skill Damage.+10% Storm Skill Damage as a bonus for having 260 Dexterity.
HubrisRareOn meeting the requirement, a 15% additional critical strike damage is rewarded as a bonus for meeting the requirement.This provides a +4% Damage reduction.
Constricting Tendrils Paragon Board

Paragon NodesRarityDescriptionBonus
Constricting TendrilsLegendaryThis amazing node increases the chance for a skill to entangle with the enemy by 15% and also poisons them with 120% of the base damage.On meeting requirements, it offers additional 4% resistance to all elements as a bonus.
DenialRareIt offers 4% resistance to All elements.On meeting requirements, it offers additional 4% resistance to all elements as a bonus.
Suffused ResilienceRareIt offers 6.5% damage reduction and 40% resistance to all elements.On meeting requirements, it offers additional 4% resistance to all elements as a bonus.
SuperiorityRareIt offers a 4% Max life increase.It offers additional 15% crowd control damage on meeting requirements as a bonus.
DevastationRareIt offers 16% damage to elites.On meeting requirements, it offers an additional +10% Nature Magic Skill Damage control damage as a bonus.
CourageRareIt offers +10 Willpower.It will offer you 4% Max Life if you have 260 Dexterity.

Diablo 4 Survival Instincts Paragon Board

Paragon NodesRarityDescriptionBonus
Survival InstinctsLegendaryOn meeting the requirement, a 4% additional damage reduction is provided as a bonus for meeting the requirement.Additional 12.5 damage as a bonus for having 260 Dexterity.
ZealousRareA 12.5% additional damage is given to healthy enemies on meeting the requirement.On meeting the requirement, a 4% additional damage reduction is provided as a bonus for meeting the requirement.
SpearheadRareA 12.5% additional damage is given to healthy enemies on meeting the requirement.On meeting the requirement, 25% additional damage is given to healthy enemies.
UrsineRareIt offers +10% Werebear Skill Damage and +30% OverPower Damage.On meeting the requirement, a 4% additional damage reduction is provided as a bonus for meeting the requirement.
BulwardRareIt offers a +4% Damage Reduction when you fortify.Once you have 250 Dexterity, an additional 2% Total Armor is rewarded as a bonus, provided that you are in Werebear form.
Battleword HideRareIt offers +20% Total Armor if you are in Werebear form.Additional 10% Damage is rewarded as a bonus for meeting requirements.
GrizzlyRareIt offers +10% damage when you are in Werebear form.Additional 10% Damage is rewarded as bonus for meeting requirements.

Diablo 4 Druid Earthen Devastation Paragon Board

Paragon NodesRarityDescriptionBonus
Earthen DevastationLegendaryUpon unlocking this, your earth skills will deal 30% more damage which is phenomenal.On meeting requirements, 15% additional damage.
OppressRareIt increases critical strike damage by 15%.On meeting requirements, 4% additional resistance to all elements.
Suffused ResilienceRareIt increases damage taken over time by 6.5%.On meeting requirements, 4% additional resistance to all elements.
Earthen PowerRareIt increases critical strike damage by 15%.Another +100 Armor is rewarded for meeting requirements.
SlayerRareIt offers +100 Armor and +40% Potion Healing.Another +100 Armor is rewarded on meeting requirements.
Crushing EarthRareIt offers +15% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies.The bonus here is +10% Earth Skill damage which requires 260x Dexterity points and 350x Willpower.

Heightened Malice Paragon Board

Paragon NodesRarityDescriptionBonus
Heightened MaliceLegendaryIt provides +12% Poison Resistance and +100 Armor. 
Poison ResilienceRareIt offers +12% Poison Resistance.On meeting requirements, +12% Poison Resistance.
Poison ConditionedRareAdditional 4% damage reduction as bonus for having 260x intelligence points.On meeting requirements, +12% Poison Resistance.
Nature BornRareIt offers a +4% Damage reduction from enemies.Additonal 10% damage to Poisoned enemies as a bonus for having 270x Dexterity points.
Sinking FangsRareIt offers +10% damage to enemies.Additonal 10% damage to Poisoned enemies as a bonus for having 270x Dexterity points.
Over-turnRareIt offers +10% damage to poisoned enemies.Additonal 10% damage to Poisoned enemies as bonus for having 270x Dexterity points.
Toxic BaneRareIt offers +10% damage to poisoned enemies.Here, you will get +10% Damage to Poisoned Enemies once you have 260x Intelligence and 350x Willpower points.

Diablo 4 Lust for Carnage Paragon Board

Paragon NodesRarityDescriptionRemarks
Lust for CarnageLegendaryWith this, Critical Strikes restores 2 Spirit. 
FeralRareIt offers +10% Werewolf Skill.Meet the requirements to get +10% Werewolf Skill Damage. Requirements here are 270x Dexterity Points.
RegenerativeRareIt offers +40% healing received and +10 willpower.Meet the requirements to get +10% Werewolf Skill Damage. Requirements here are 260x Intelligence Points.
RecuperateRareIt offers +10 life Regeneration.On meeting requirements, additional 4% healing is rewarded.
Wild’s CallRareIt offers +8 Maximum Spirit.Once you have 260x Dexterity and 350x Willpower Points, you will get +5% Attack Speed.
FerocityRareIt offers +10% Werewolf Skill Damage.Once you have 260x Dexterity and 350x Willpower Points, you will get +10% Werewolf Skill Damage.
FleetingRareIt offers 8% Control Impaired Duration Reduction.On meeting requirements, you will receive additional 8% control impaired duration reduction.

Inner Beast

Paragon NodesRarityDescriptionBonus
Inner BeastLegendaryAs this unlocks, your Spirit costs reduce by 10% for every 5 seconds. 
SlayerRareIt offers +100 Armor.On meeting requirements, you will receive +100 Armor.
HavocRareIt offers +10% Physical Damage.On meeting requirements, you will receive +15% Critical Damage.
NimbleRareIt offers +50% Attack Speed.On meeting the requirements, you will receive +5% attack speed.
TenacityRareIt offers a 4% increase in maximum life.On meeting the requirements, you will receive +4% Maximum Life.
ShapeshifterRareIt offers +10 Willpower and +10% Shapeshifting Skill Damage.You will receive +10% Shapeshifting Skill Damage on gathering 270x Dexterity Points.
DeterminationRareThis offers +100 Armor.You will receive +100 Armor on meeting the requirements.

