Diablo 4 Druid Paragon Boards Guide

Druid Paragon Boards in Diablo 4 allow players to improve their character build as they approach the end-game difficulties. As you end your main story in Diablo 4, your end game starts, which requires you much more strength than ever.
Don’t worry; this guide has all the required information, from collecting glyphs to spending them on Druid Paragon boards in Diablo 4.
As you reach level 50 in Diablo 4, you will gain access to Paragon Boards, glyphs, and also be able to craft nightmare sigils to unlock nightmare dungeons. You will notice a blue experience bar as you reach Level 50. This bar in D4 gives you access to Paragon Board.
Open up your abilities, and now with the skills tab, you will also see the “Paragon” tab. Tap on it, and you will see a huge Paragon board in front of you with many unlocked nodes. To unlock these nodes, you need to earn Paragon Points.
There’s no need to panic about gaining these points, as after level 50, all the XP you earn converts into Paragon Points. You will get four Paragon points once 25 percent of the XP bar is filled. Meeting the Renown requirements can also get you these Paragon Points in D4.
Each class in Diablo 4 has its unique nodes on the Paragon System, giving that class some benefits, and in the center, you will notice Glyph Sockets. To unlock these Glyph Sockets, you need to have a Glyph first. You will find these Glyphs, as you are exploring sanctuary, in different dungeons dropped by other Bosses.
Here are all the details about all the Paragon nodes in Diablo 4 Druid Class Paragon Boards:
Diablo 4 Druid Basic Paragon Board
Paragon Node
Rarity
Description
Bonus
Prime
Rare
Increase damage given by 10% and maximum life by 4%
Additional 10% damage once all the requirements are met.
Tenacity
Rare
It offers +100 armor and a 4% increase in maximum life.
4% extra life once all the requirements are met.
Impel
Rare
It offers +10 damage and +10 Willpower.
Additional 10% damage once you have 170x Intelligence.
Resolve
Rare
It offers +10 Willpower and also a 4% increase in resilience.
Additional 4% resilience in meeting requirements.
Ancestral Guidance
Paragon Node
Rarity
Description
Bonus
Ancestral Guidance
Legendary
It offers 30% more damage once you spend 75 Spirit
Additional 14% core skill damage on meeting requirements.
Harmony
Rare
It offers +14% Core skill and +10 Willpower.
Willpower is increased by ten and also increase resilience by 4%.
Resolve
Rare
Meet the requirements (270 Intelligence), and it will give you +8 Maximum Spirit.
Additional 4% resilience in meeting requirements.
Natural Attunement
Rare
Increases maximum life by 4%.
Meet the requirements (270 Intelligence) and it will give you +8 Maximum Spirit.
Spiritual Power
Rare
It offers a 14% increase in core skill damage and 35% in basic skill damage.
Additional 14% core skill damage on meeting requirements.
Recuperate
Rare
This phenomenal node provides +10 life regeneration.
It gives a +4% healing potion.
Thunderstruck Paragon Board
Paragon Node
Rarity
Description
Bonus
Thunder Stuck
Legendary
30% increased critical damage when fighting against vulnerable enemies.
Storm Caller
Rare
This offers +10% Storm Skill Damage.
+10% Storm Skill Damage as a bonus for having 260 Dexterity.
Hubris
Rare
On meeting the requirement, a 15% additional critical strike damage is rewarded as a bonus for meeting the requirement.
This provides a +4% Damage reduction.
Rare
Deluge
Rare
Tempest
Rare
Constricting Tendrils Paragon Board
Paragon Nodes
Rarity
Description
Bonus
Constricting Tendrils
Legendary
This amazing node increases the chance for a skill to entangle with the enemy by 15% and also poisons them with 120% of the base damage.
On meeting requirements, it offers additional 4% resistance to all elements as a bonus.
Denial
Rare
It offers 4% resistance to All elements.
On meeting requirements, it offers additional 4% resistance to all elements as a bonus.
Suffused Resilience
Rare
It offers 6.5% damage reduction and 40% resistance to all elements.
On meeting requirements, it offers additional 4% resistance to all elements as a bonus.
Superiority
Rare
It offers a 4% Max life increase.
It offers additional 15% crowd control damage on meeting requirements as a bonus.
Devastation
Rare
It offers 16% damage to elites.
On meeting requirements, it offers an additional +10% Nature Magic Skill Damage control damage as a bonus.
Courage
Rare
It offers +10 Willpower.
It will offer you 4% Max Life if you have 260 Dexterity.
Diablo 4 Survival Instincts Paragon Board
Paragon Nodes
Rarity
Description
Bonus
Survival Instincts
Legendary
On meeting the requirement, a 4% additional damage reduction is provided as a bonus for meeting the requirement.
Additional 12.5 damage as a bonus for having 260 Dexterity.
Zealous
Rare
A 12.5% additional damage is given to healthy enemies on meeting the requirement.
On meeting the requirement, a 4% additional damage reduction is provided as a bonus for meeting the requirement.
Spearhead
Rare
A 12.5% additional damage is given to healthy enemies on meeting the requirement.
On meeting the requirement, 25% additional damage is given to healthy enemies.
Ursine
Rare
It offers +10% Werebear Skill Damage and +30% OverPower Damage.
On meeting the requirement, a 4% additional damage reduction is provided as a bonus for meeting the requirement.
Bulward
Rare
It offers a +4% Damage Reduction when you fortify.
Once you have 250 Dexterity, an additional 2% Total Armor is rewarded as a bonus, provided that you are in Werebear form.
Battleword Hide
Rare
It offers +20% Total Armor if you are in Werebear form.
Additional 10% Damage is rewarded as a bonus for meeting requirements.
Grizzly
Rare
It offers +10% damage when you are in Werebear form.
Additional 10% Damage is rewarded as bonus for meeting requirements.
Diablo 4 Druid Earthen Devastation Paragon Board
Paragon Nodes
Rarity
Description
Bonus
Earthen Devastation
Legendary
Upon unlocking this, your earth skills will deal 30% more damage which is phenomenal.
On meeting requirements, 15% additional damage.
Oppress
Rare
It increases critical strike damage by 15%.
On meeting requirements, 4% additional resistance to all elements.
Suffused Resilience
Rare
It increases damage taken over time by 6.5%.
On meeting requirements, 4% additional resistance to all elements.
Earthen Power
Rare
It increases critical strike damage by 15%.
Another +100 Armor is rewarded for meeting requirements.
Slayer
Rare
It offers +100 Armor and +40% Potion Healing.
Another +100 Armor is rewarded on meeting requirements.
Crushing Earth
Rare
It offers +15% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies.
The bonus here is +10% Earth Skill damage which requires 260x Dexterity points and 350x Willpower.
Heightened Malice Paragon Board
Paragon Nodes
Rarity
Description
Bonus
Heightened Malice
Legendary
It provides +12% Poison Resistance and +100 Armor.
Poison Resilience
Rare
It offers +12% Poison Resistance.
On meeting requirements, +12% Poison Resistance.
Poison Conditioned
Rare
Additional 4% damage reduction as bonus for having 260x intelligence points.
On meeting requirements, +12% Poison Resistance.
Nature Born
Rare
It offers a +4% Damage reduction from enemies.
Additonal 10% damage to Poisoned enemies as a bonus for having 270x Dexterity points.
Sinking Fangs
Rare
It offers +10% damage to enemies.
Additonal 10% damage to Poisoned enemies as a bonus for having 270x Dexterity points.
Over-turn
Rare
It offers +10% damage to poisoned enemies.
Additonal 10% damage to Poisoned enemies as bonus for having 270x Dexterity points.
Toxic Bane
Rare
It offers +10% damage to poisoned enemies.
Here, you will get +10% Damage to Poisoned Enemies once you have 260x Intelligence and 350x Willpower points.
Diablo 4 Lust for Carnage Paragon Board
Paragon Nodes
Rarity
Description
Remarks
Lust for Carnage
Legendary
With this, Critical Strikes restores 2 Spirit.
Feral
Rare
It offers +10% Werewolf Skill.
Meet the requirements to get +10% Werewolf Skill Damage. Requirements here are 270x Dexterity Points.
Regenerative
Rare
It offers +40% healing received and +10 willpower.
Meet the requirements to get +10% Werewolf Skill Damage. Requirements here are 260x Intelligence Points.
Recuperate
Rare
It offers +10 life Regeneration.
On meeting requirements, additional 4% healing is rewarded.
Wild’s Call
Rare
It offers +8 Maximum Spirit.
Once you have 260x Dexterity and 350x Willpower Points, you will get +5% Attack Speed.
Ferocity
Rare
It offers +10% Werewolf Skill Damage.
Once you have 260x Dexterity and 350x Willpower Points, you will get +10% Werewolf Skill Damage.
Fleeting
Rare
It offers 8% Control Impaired Duration Reduction.
On meeting requirements, you will receive additional 8% control impaired duration reduction.
Inner Beast
Paragon Nodes
Rarity
Description
Bonus
Inner Beast
Legendary
As this unlocks, your Spirit costs reduce by 10% for every 5 seconds.
Slayer
Rare
It offers +100 Armor.
On meeting requirements, you will receive +100 Armor.
Havoc
Rare
It offers +10% Physical Damage.
On meeting requirements, you will receive +15% Critical Damage.
Nimble
Rare
It offers +50% Attack Speed.
On meeting the requirements, you will receive +5% attack speed.
Tenacity
Rare
It offers a 4% increase in maximum life.
On meeting the requirements, you will receive +4% Maximum Life.
Shapeshifter
Rare
It offers +10 Willpower and +10% Shapeshifting Skill Damage.
You will receive +10% Shapeshifting Skill Damage on gathering 270x Dexterity Points.
Determination
Rare
This offers +100 Armor.
You will receive +100 Armor on meeting the requirements.