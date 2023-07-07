How To Get Aspect Of Grasping Veins In Diablo 4

The Aspect of Grasping Veins is a Necromancer-specific aspect in Diablo 4 that boosts the chance for a Critical Strike. This Aspect works in tandem with the Corpse Tendril skill.

Every time you cast it, there will be a chance to trigger a critical strike. Moreover, each enemy damaged by the Corpse Tendril skill will take increased Critical Strike damage.

This makes it one of the best Necromancer aspects in Diablo 4. Here is how you can get the Aspect of Grasping Veins in D4.

Aspect of Grasping Veins location in Diablo 4

To find this aspect, you must head south of the Ragged coastline to find the Corrupted Grotto dungeon. You need to enter it, clear it, and then you’ll get the aspect.

This dungeon is found in the Kehjistan region. The best way to reach the dungeon is by teleporting to the Iron Wolves Encampment waypoint. This is situated northeast of the Ragged Coastline.

Follow the way southwest from the Iron Wolves Encampment waypoint to reach the Corrupted Grotto dungeon. We have marked the location for the dungeon and the path to take on the map below for easier reference.

Once you have entered the dungeon, you must defeat the Animus Carries and collect the Animus they drop. Then dump it in the Animus Urn which opens the path to the Pits of Sin. Here you must destroy three Demonic Corruption structures to receive the Aspect of Grasping Veins.

Aspect of Grasping Veins builds in Diablo 4

The Aspect of Grasping Veins primarily focuses on increasing your critical strike chance against enemies affected by Corpse Tendrils.

If you are looking to pair this legendary enchantment with a Necromancer build, then look no further than the Critical Bone Spear build.

This Necromancer build heavily relies on maximizing Vulnerable and provides an increase to your critical strike chance, making it the best pair for the Aspect of Grasping Veins in D4. You’ll get a stellar increase in chance for a critical strike from the aspect and the build itself.