Diablo 4 Airidah, Keeper Of The Dead Boss Guide

You are bound to encounter Airidah, Keeper of the Dead while attempting the Apex of Misery quest in Act 2 of Diablo 4. This boss has a history with Lilith and received powers to prepare for the events in the game.

Airidah initially may have an unassuming appearance when you find her sitting next to the edge of a cliff playing her instrument. However, she will enter boss fight mode soon after your conversation. It is now up to you to bring her down.

As such, we’ll give you all you need to do so. But first, let’s look at the location where you will find Airidah, Keeper of the Dead.

Where to find Airidah, Keeper of the Dead, in Diablo 4

You will encounter Airidah, Keeper of the Dead, during the main story quest, Apex of Misery, in Diablo 4. The quest will take you Sorth of the Wailing Hills area toward the Solitude side.

Once you start the quest, you will go toward the Windswept Trial site. From here, head West before rushing North to find the boss. You will find her sitting next to the edge of the mountain. After you interact with her, you will initiate the fight, so be ready.

How to defeat Airidah in Diablo 4

Airidah, Keeper of the Dead has a bunch of attacks that can be a problem for you. In order to defeat her, you need to know them and then formulate a strategy to deal with them.

Airidah’s primary attack includes the lightning bolts she unleashes on the ground. The area of impact will be marked as blue circles on your screen and will always appear next to your location. Be mobile in the arena so you don’t get in the area of effect. Sometimes, you might not be able to dodge these bolts, so jewelry that provides lightning resistance and some elixirs will be helpful here.

Airidah will also use teleportation and call some Wraiths for help. At this time, you must focus all your attacks on the summoned wraiths, as Airidah becomes immune as long as her pawns are around. Take care of the wraiths and focus all your attacks on the boss when they are down.

The number of the summoned wraiths will vary according to the health of the boss, but the strategy remains the same, defeat them before focusing your attacks on Airidah and earn the rewards.

Airidah rewards and loot

Your victory against Airidah will earn you gold and one rare and one magic item and/or more in Diablo 4. The completion of your fight will also progress your main story, and different side activities will unlock.