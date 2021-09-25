Diablo 2 Resurrected Mercenaries Guide

In this guide, we will be taking an extensive look at the Mercenaries available for hire in Diablo 2 Resurrected. We will be discussing everything, including the different types of mercenaries available in D2R, the differences in their gear, and all the suitable roles for them.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Mercenaries

The Mercenaries have been changed a lot in Diablo II Resurrected when compared to the original game.

You can hire these mercenaries to aid you in battle by equipping them with decent gear like helmets, weapons, and other gear items. Mercs can also inherit the same character bonuses you have on your main character.

While playing the latest version of Diablo 2 Resurrected, any mercenaries you hire will be closer to your character’s level, and they can be leveled up further, which makes them even more useful.

There are 4 types of mercenaries available for hire, and we will be talking about all of them in detail.

Rogue Scouts

The Rogue Scouts are mercenaries with bows that can help and provide artillery support as you fight on the front line.

These mercenaries can be hired from the Rogue Encampment if you go and talk to Kashya and complete the Blood Raven quest for her.

Rogue Scout mercenaries are not that good during fights and can die pretty easily if exposed to a lot of danger so, they will only be useful if they stay behind at a safe distance and cast the Inner Sight Amazon skill, which lowers the enemy’s overall defenses.

Desert Mercenaries

You can hire the Desert Mercenaries by talking to Greiz over at Lut Gholein. This mercenary class specializes in spear attacks and is a very popular choice among the players.

They can be acquired with a bunch of different aura options depending on the role you want them for and the difficulty you are playing on.

These are the different aura options available for the Desert mercenaries:

Combat (Normal): Prayer

Combat (Nightmare): Thorns

Combat (Hell): Prayer

Defense (Normal): Defiance

Defense (Nightmare): Holy Freeze

Defense (Hell): Defiance

Offense (Normal): Blessed Aim

Offense (Nightmare): Might

Offense (Hell): Blessed Aim

The Desert Mercenaries can either be equipped with Javelins or Spears as they are a melee-focused class.

Iron Wolves

The Iron Wolves are the only magic-using mercenaries in Diablo 2 Resurrected. They are available for hire at Kurast Docks if you talk to Asheara there. The Iron Wolves specialize in elemental damage like Fire, Lightning and Cold focused attacks.

They have a high defense rating because of the shields and stay at a distance to provide support, just like the Rogue mercs.

Each iron wolf can use 2 spells from their respective elemental types. The spells available to each elemental type of Iron Wolf merc are mentioned below:

Lightning: Charged / Lightning Bolt

Fire: Inferno or Fireball

Cold: Glacial Spike, Frozen Armor, and Ice Blast

The damage inflicted by all of the elemental types is the same, but the main differences lie in the debuffs caused by each elemental type.

Barbarians

Finish the Rescue the Barbarian’s quest and then go to Harrogath and talk to Qual-Kehk to recruit the Barbarian mercenaries in D2 Resurrected.

The barbarian mercs can be equipped with a single sword and class-specific helms. They specialize in frontline warfare based on their Bash and Stun abilities.

Barbarians are quite tough and are a good choice if you are looking to give your character some much-needed support on the frontlines.