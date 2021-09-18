In this Diablo 2 Resurrected Tips guide, we will be going over some of the important tips that you can keep in mind to achieve success in D2R, especially as a beginner as you are trying to learn the ropes of D2 Resurrected.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Tips

There are quite a lot of concepts that any new player of Diablo 2 can easily misunderstand, such as the proper use of inventory, distribution of stats, useful shortcuts, and more.

Fret not, however, as our guide below takes a dig into all the important tips and tricks that will help you throughout your venture in the game.

So, let’s begin!

Use Your Inventory Wisely!

Regardless of which point you are in the game, make sure that the majority of it is occupied by potions. These potions will help you gain stamina which will, in turn, assist you in your fights.

Don’t Ignore the Important Stats!

In Diablo 2, when you are distributing your attributes, make sure to focus on Vitality followed by Strength. Also, make sure that you have decent resistance.

Doing so will allow your character to hold its own against any type of monster. Apart from that, focus on a faster cast rate, as it’ll speed up whatever attack that you’re trying to execute.

Faster hit recovery is also pretty important, or else you are going to get endlessly stunned.

Make Use of the Handy Shortcuts

In Diablo 2, a lot of your time will be spent in the inventory. There are a few shortcuts that you use here to speed things up.

For instance, to instantly sell an item to a merchant, press control and left-click.

Apart from that, you can purchase more than one item in just one click by tapping on shift and right-click.

Also, if you want to add items directly to your belt, tap on shift and left-click.

As for the in-game shortcuts, you can press alt to make all the droppings visible. Doing so would allow you to be more selective about what you pick up and then use the collected items accordingly.

Feel Free to Experiment with Different Classes

When you start off in the game, you don’t always need to have the perfect build at your disposal. Feel free to experiment with different classes. It’s quite alright if you end up wasting some skill points in the process.

Experimenting with classes is especially recommended if you’re playing on Nightmare and Hell difficulties.

Farm the Countess!

Early on in the game, you should put your focus on the countess. They will drop you some very nice items and, more importantly, help you to level up. And with more experience, you are going to get more Vitality.

Being a couple of levels up by the time you reach the end of Act 1, you will be able to fight much better against the boss.

Ultimately, you’ll be able to get your hand on the coveted Runewords. These Runewords provide you essential mana and are inexplicable in terms of the difference they make to the success of your venture.

Mercenaries Are Your Friends!

As a novice player, you may not be aware of the usefulness of mercenaries in Diablo 2.

Mercenaries are basically your AI companions that are available in every single act. They can fight your enemies by your side, providing you the extra pair of hands that you likely need.

Just as with your own character, you can also enhance the build of these mercenaries and make them more useful.

However, it must be kept in mind that if you want mercenaries to help you in your fights, you are going to have to share your loot with them.

Choose Sorceress as Your Starting Class!

As a beginner, it’s better if you put aside your prejudice towards a specific class and go with the sorceress.

The base sorceress is simply better than any other class – whether you talk about movement speed, the Strength of attacks, or defensive ability. Plus, this is the class that will ultimately help you get those Runewords.

While playing as a sorceress, you can farm just about any boss and collect gear items for other classes as well.

When the builds for your favorite class are optimally built, you can simply switch to it.

Get the Most Out of the Tombs!

Apart from potions, you are going to be in serious need of a town portal and tombs of identity. You can buy these two items as soon as you’ve got access to the vendor in Act 1.

By carrying up to 20 scrolls at a given time, these tombs can save quite a lot of your inventory space.

Respec Skill Points at the Right Time!

In Diablo 2, you only get one opportunity to redistribute skill points per difficulty level throughout the game to redistribute the skill points of your character.

This opportunity presents itself after you complete the Den of Evil quest in Act 1. As such, you should act wisely when this opportunity comes, as it would affect your entire playthrough of the game.

Until then, make sure you follow a build guide to help you through your early game battles.

It’s worth mentioning that if you have defeated all the bosses across all the acts on Hell difficulty, you’ll be able to respec your skill points whenever you want.