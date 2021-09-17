Diablo 2 Resurrected Best Gems Guide

Knowing what to do with Gems and effectively socketing them can greatly boost the stats of your precious items. So, in this Diablo 2 Resurrected guide, we’ll explain all there is to know about gems, their socketing and to help you use them effectively by outlining their effects!
Diablo 2 Resurrected Best Gems
Gems in Diablo 2 Resurrected play a vital role in enhancing your gear. You’ll happen upon Gems in Diablo 2 Resurrected by obtaining them through the chests, enemy drops and quest rewards. You won’t be able to buy any.
Types of Gems
There are a few types of Gems available in Diablo II Resurrected. Each is unique in the effect that they will provide when socketed into items (more on socketing later).
The types of Gems are as follows:
- Amethysts
- Diamonds
- Emeralds
- Rubies
- Sapphires
- Topazes
- Skulls
Qualities of Gems
Besides type, each Gem in D2 Resurrected has a certain quality associated with it. The quality of the gems improves as one progresses to higher levels.
Perfect Gems are an exception, as they are only accessible through completing the Hellforge quest only.
There are five different qualities for each gem:
- Chipped
- Flawed
- Normal
- Flawless
- Perfect
How to Upgrade Gems
You can upgrade Gems of lower quality to ones of a higher quality via the Horadric Cube.
When one combines three gems with the same type and quality in the Horadric Cube, a Gem of a higher quality is obtained. For e.g., 3 flawed Topaz can be upgraded to a normal Topaz.
Another way to upgrade a gem is via a Gem Shrine. This Gem Shrine helps you upgrade the gem by one level when you interact with it. Try and save these shrines to get Perfect quality Gems via upgradation of a Flawless Gem.
Socketed Items
The true usefulness of Gems lies in the socketing of your items. socketed items have slots onto which Gems can be attached, but not all the items possess this feature.
Once a Gem is socketed into an item, it will provide an effect that depends on the Gem’s type and the item it’s being inserted into. The strength of that effect depends on the quality of the Gem.
The socketed items are weapons, helms, shields, and body armor only. There are a different number of sockets in each item.
The shields possess 1 to 4, weapons possess 1 to 6, body armor possesses 1 to 4, and helms possess 1 to 3 sockets.
Effects of Gems
The effects of the gems depend upon the item in which they are being inserted.
Below we’ve listed each Gems effect when socketed into either a weapon, Helm/Armor or Shield and how the effect improves with quality.
Amethyst
|Quality
|Weapon
|Helm/Armor
|Shield
|Chipped
|+40 in Attack Rating
|+3 in Strength
|+8 in Defense
|Flawed
|+60 in Attack Rating
|+4 in Strength
|+12 in Defense
|Normal
|+80 in Attack Rating
|+6 in Strength
|+18 in Defense
|Flawless
|+100 in Attack Rating
|+8 in Strength
|+24 in Defense
|Perfect
|+150 in Attack Rating
|+10 in Strength
|+30 in Defense
Diamond
|Quality
|Weapon
|Armor/Helm
|Shield
|Chipped
|+28% damage against the undead
|+20 in Attack Rating
|+6% Resistance for all
|Flawed
|+34% damage against the undead
|+40 in Attack Rating
|+8% resistance for all
|Normal
|+44% damage against the undead
|+60 in Attack Rating
|+11% resistance for all
|Flawless
|+54% damage against the undead
|+80 in Attack Rating
|+14% resistance for all
|Perfect
|+68% damage against the undead
|+100 in Attack Rating
|+19% resistance for all
Emeralds
Emeralds are quite effective when combined with weapons.
|Quality
|Weapon
|Armor/Helm
|Shield
|Chipped
|A bonus of 5.9 poison damage per second
|+3 in Dexterity
|+12% poison resistance
|Flawed
|A bonus of 11.7 poison damage per second
|+4 in Dexterity
|+16% poison resistance
|Normal
|A bonus of 17.6 poison damage per second
|+6 in Dexterity
|+22% in poison resistance
|Flawless
|A bonus of 23.4 poison damage per second
|+8 in Dexterity
|+28% in poison resistance
|Perfect
|A bonus of 29.3 poison damage per second
|+10 in Dexterity
|+40% in poison resistance
Ruby
They are beneficial when combined with the Armor and helms.
|Quality
|Weapon
|Armor/Helm
|Shield
|Chipped
|+3 to +4 in Fire Damage
|+10 in Maximum Life
|+12% Fire Resistance
|Flawed
|+5 to +8 in Fire Damage
|+17 in Maximum Life
|+16% in Fire Resistance
|Normal
|+8 to +12 in Fire Damage
|+24 in Maximum Life
|+22% in Resistance Fire
|Flawless
|+10 to +16 in Fire Damage
|+31 in Maximum Life
|+28% in Resistance Fire
|Perfect
|+15 to +20 in Fire damage
|+38 in Maximum Life
|+40% in Resistance Fire
Sapphire
Useful when combined with the weapons for low-level characters
|Quality
|Weapon
|Armor/Helm
|Shield
|Chipped
|+1 to +3 Cold Damage along with 1 second cold time
|+10 in Maximum Mana
|+12% in Cold Resistance
|Flawed
|+3 to +5 Cold Damage along with 1.4 second cold time
|+17 in Maximum Mana
|+16% in Cold Resistance
|Normal
|+4 to +7 Cold Damage along with 2 second cold time
|+24 in Maximum Mana
|+22% in Cold Resistance
|Flawless
|+6 to +10 Cold Damage along with 2.4 second cold time
|+31 in Maximum Mana
|+28% in Cold Resistance
|Perfect
|+10 to =14 in Cold Damage along with 3 second cold time
|+38 in Maximum Mana
|+40% in Cold Resistance
Topaz
|Quality
|Weapon
|Armor/Helm
|Shield
|Chipped
|+1 to +8 in Lightning Damage
|+9% ability to get magical items
|+12% Lightning Resistance
|Flawed
|+1 to +14 in Lightning Damage
|+13% ability to get magical items
|+16% Lightning Resistance
|Normal
|+1 to +22 in Lightning Damage
|+16% ability to get magical items
|+22% Lightning Resistance
|Flawless
|+1 to +30 in Lightning Damage
|+20% ability to get magical items
|+28% Lightning Resistance
|Perfect
|+1 to +40 in Lightning Damage
|+24% ability to get magical items
|+40% Lightning Resistance
Skulls
|Quality
|Weapons
|Armor/Helm
|Shield
|Chipped
|A bonus of 2% life and 1% mana on every hit
|+2 for Replenish Life and +8% for mana regen
|Causes damage of 4 on the attacker
|Flawed
|A bonus of 2% life and 2% mana on every hit
|+3 for Replenish Life and +8% for mana regen
|Causes damage of 8 on the attacker
|Normal
|A bonus of 3% life and 2% mana on every hit
|+3 for Replenish Life and +12% for mana regen
|Causes damage of 12 on the attacker
|Flawless
|A bonus of 3% life and 3% mana on every hit
|+4 for Replenish Life and +12% for mana regen
|Causes damage of 16 on the attacker
|Perfect
|A bonus of 4% life and 3% mana on every hit
|+5 for Replenish Life and +19% for mana regen
|Causes damage of 20 on the attacker