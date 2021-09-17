Diablo 2 Resurrected Best Gems Guide

Knowing what to do with Gems and effectively socketing them can greatly boost the stats of your precious items. So, in this Diablo 2 Resurrected guide, we’ll explain all there is to know about gems, their socketing and to help you use them effectively by outlining their effects!

Diablo 2 Resurrected Best Gems

Gems in Diablo 2 Resurrected play a vital role in enhancing your gear. You’ll happen upon Gems in Diablo 2 Resurrected by obtaining them through the chests, enemy drops and quest rewards. You won’t be able to buy any.

Types of Gems

There are a few types of Gems available in Diablo II Resurrected. Each is unique in the effect that they will provide when socketed into items (more on socketing later).

The types of Gems are as follows:

Amethysts

Diamonds

Emeralds

Rubies

Sapphires

Topazes

Skulls

Qualities of Gems

Besides type, each Gem in D2 Resurrected has a certain quality associated with it. The quality of the gems improves as one progresses to higher levels.

Perfect Gems are an exception, as they are only accessible through completing the Hellforge quest only.

There are five different qualities for each gem:

Chipped

Flawed

Normal

Flawless

Perfect

How to Upgrade Gems

You can upgrade Gems of lower quality to ones of a higher quality via the Horadric Cube.

When one combines three gems with the same type and quality in the Horadric Cube, a Gem of a higher quality is obtained. For e.g., 3 flawed Topaz can be upgraded to a normal Topaz.

Another way to upgrade a gem is via a Gem Shrine. This Gem Shrine helps you upgrade the gem by one level when you interact with it. Try and save these shrines to get Perfect quality Gems via upgradation of a Flawless Gem.

Socketed Items

The true usefulness of Gems lies in the socketing of your items. socketed items have slots onto which Gems can be attached, but not all the items possess this feature.

Once a Gem is socketed into an item, it will provide an effect that depends on the Gem’s type and the item it’s being inserted into. The strength of that effect depends on the quality of the Gem.

The socketed items are weapons, helms, shields, and body armor only. There are a different number of sockets in each item.

The shields possess 1 to 4, weapons possess 1 to 6, body armor possesses 1 to 4, and helms possess 1 to 3 sockets.

Effects of Gems

The effects of the gems depend upon the item in which they are being inserted.

Below we’ve listed each Gems effect when socketed into either a weapon, Helm/Armor or Shield and how the effect improves with quality.

Amethyst

Quality Weapon Helm/Armor Shield Chipped +40 in Attack Rating +3 in Strength +8 in Defense Flawed +60 in Attack Rating +4 in Strength +12 in Defense Normal +80 in Attack Rating +6 in Strength +18 in Defense Flawless +100 in Attack Rating +8 in Strength +24 in Defense Perfect +150 in Attack Rating +10 in Strength +30 in Defense

Diamond

Quality Weapon Armor/Helm Shield Chipped +28% damage against the undead +20 in Attack Rating +6% Resistance for all Flawed +34% damage against the undead +40 in Attack Rating +8% resistance for all Normal +44% damage against the undead +60 in Attack Rating +11% resistance for all Flawless +54% damage against the undead +80 in Attack Rating +14% resistance for all Perfect +68% damage against the undead +100 in Attack Rating +19% resistance for all

Emeralds

Emeralds are quite effective when combined with weapons.

Quality Weapon Armor/Helm Shield Chipped A bonus of 5.9 poison damage per second +3 in Dexterity +12% poison resistance Flawed A bonus of 11.7 poison damage per second +4 in Dexterity +16% poison resistance Normal A bonus of 17.6 poison damage per second +6 in Dexterity +22% in poison resistance Flawless A bonus of 23.4 poison damage per second +8 in Dexterity +28% in poison resistance Perfect A bonus of 29.3 poison damage per second +10 in Dexterity +40% in poison resistance

Ruby

They are beneficial when combined with the Armor and helms.

Quality Weapon Armor/Helm Shield Chipped +3 to +4 in Fire Damage +10 in Maximum Life +12% Fire Resistance Flawed +5 to +8 in Fire Damage +17 in Maximum Life +16% in Fire Resistance Normal +8 to +12 in Fire Damage +24 in Maximum Life +22% in Resistance Fire Flawless +10 to +16 in Fire Damage +31 in Maximum Life +28% in Resistance Fire Perfect +15 to +20 in Fire damage +38 in Maximum Life +40% in Resistance Fire

Sapphire

Useful when combined with the weapons for low-level characters

Quality Weapon Armor/Helm Shield Chipped +1 to +3 Cold Damage along with 1 second cold time +10 in Maximum Mana +12% in Cold Resistance Flawed +3 to +5 Cold Damage along with 1.4 second cold time +17 in Maximum Mana +16% in Cold Resistance Normal +4 to +7 Cold Damage along with 2 second cold time +24 in Maximum Mana +22% in Cold Resistance Flawless +6 to +10 Cold Damage along with 2.4 second cold time +31 in Maximum Mana +28% in Cold Resistance Perfect +10 to =14 in Cold Damage along with 3 second cold time +38 in Maximum Mana +40% in Cold Resistance

Topaz

Quality Weapon Armor/Helm Shield Chipped +1 to +8 in Lightning Damage +9% ability to get magical items +12% Lightning Resistance Flawed +1 to +14 in Lightning Damage +13% ability to get magical items +16% Lightning Resistance Normal +1 to +22 in Lightning Damage +16% ability to get magical items +22% Lightning Resistance Flawless +1 to +30 in Lightning Damage +20% ability to get magical items +28% Lightning Resistance Perfect +1 to +40 in Lightning Damage +24% ability to get magical items +40% Lightning Resistance

Skulls