Diablo 2 Resurrected Druid Pelts Guide

This guide will show you how to obtain unique helms or pelts for your Druid character in Diablo 2 Resurrected, along with their statistics and rarity, to help you equip your druid character with the optimal gear.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Druid Pelts

Druid Pelts are class-specific headgear items that can only be worn by Druid characters, and they can grant random benefits to individual skills.

In Diablo 2 Resurrected, pelts for the Druid class are basically helms. Druid helms can have an extra 1-3 points addition in different abilities from each of its three skill trees Summoning, Shape-shifting, and Elemental.

Druid helms/pelts are grouped into four major categories that can be used in various Druid Builds:

Normal – They are commonly found even at lower levels. Normal Druid items have no magical properties.

– They are commonly found even at lower levels. Normal Druid items have no magical properties. Exceptional – They are a rare Druid item with magical properties.

– They are a rare Druid item with magical properties. Elite – They are less common than the Exceptional class and can only be found in the Nightmare and Hell difficulties. They have a high defense rate.

– They are less common than the Exceptional class and can only be found in the Nightmare and Hell difficulties. They have a high defense rate. Set Items – Set items grant you additional bonuses based on the number of identical set items you have equipped.

This guide covers every unique Druid helm available in D2 Resurrected that you’ll find while leveling your Druid up. The following weapons are available for the Druid Class.

Normal Druid Pelts

Wolf Head

Defense: 8-11

Durability: 20

Str Req: 16

Sockets: 1-3

Item Level: 4

Clvl Req: 3

Hawk Helm

Defense: 4-15

Durability: 20

Str Req: 20

Sockets: 1-3

Item Level: 8

Clvl Req: 6

Antlers

Defense: 18-24

Durability: 20

Str Req: 24

Sockets: 1-3

Item Level: 16

Clvl Req: 12

Falcon Mask

Defense: 12-28

Durability: 20

Str Req: 28

Sockets: 1-3

Item Level: 20

Clvl Req: 15

Spirit Mask

Defense: 22-35

Durability: 20

Str Req: 30

Sockets: 1-3

Item Level: 24

Clvl Req: 18

Exceptional Druid Pelts

Alpha Helm

Defense: 52-62

Durability: 20

Str Req: 44

Sockets: 1-3

Item Level: 35

Clvl Req: 26

Griffon Headdress

Defense: 46-58

Durability: 20

Str Req: 50

Sockets: 1-3

Item Level: 40

Clvl Req: 30

Hunter’s Guise

Defense: 67-81

Durability: 20

Str Req: 56

Sockets: 1-3

Item Level: 46

Clvl Req: 29

Sacred Feathers

Defense: 58-87

Durability: 20

Str Req: 62

Sockets: 1-3

Item Level: 50

Clvl Req: 32

Totemic Mask

Defense: 73-98

Durability: 20

Str Req: 65

Sockets: 1-3

Item Level: 65

Clvl Req: 41

Elite Druid Pelts

Blood Spirit

Defense: 101-145

Durability: 20

Str Req: 86

Item Level: 62

Clvl Req: 46

Sockets: 1-3

Sun Spirit

Defense: 98-147

Durability: 20

Str Req: 95

Item Level: 69

Clvl Req: 51

Sockets: 1-3

Earth Spirit

Defense:67-81

Durability: 20

Str Required: 104

Item Level: 76

Clvl Req: 57

Sockets: 1-3

Sky Spirit

Defense:67-81

Durability: 20

Str Req: 104

Item Level: 76

Clvl Req: 57

Sockets: 1-3

Dream Spirit

Defense: 109-159

Durability: 20

Str Req: 118

Item Level: 85

Clvl Req: 63

Sockets: 1-3

Set Pelts

Aldur’s Stony Gaze

Defense: 157-171

Durability: 20

Str Req: 156

Item Level: 36

Clvl Req: 29

Sockets: 1-3

Along with these, the set can provide the following perks: