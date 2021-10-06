Diablo 2 Resurrected Druid Pelts Guide

This guide will show you how to obtain unique helms or pelts for your Druid character in Diablo 2 Resurrected, along with their statistics and rarity, to help you equip your druid character with the optimal gear.
Diablo 2 Resurrected Druid Pelts
Druid Pelts are class-specific headgear items that can only be worn by Druid characters, and they can grant random benefits to individual skills.
In Diablo 2 Resurrected, pelts for the Druid class are basically helms. Druid helms can have an extra 1-3 points addition in different abilities from each of its three skill trees Summoning, Shape-shifting, and Elemental.
Druid helms/pelts are grouped into four major categories that can be used in various Druid Builds:
- Normal – They are commonly found even at lower levels. Normal Druid items have no magical properties.
- Exceptional – They are a rare Druid item with magical properties.
- Elite – They are less common than the Exceptional class and can only be found in the Nightmare and Hell difficulties. They have a high defense rate.
- Set Items – Set items grant you additional bonuses based on the number of identical set items you have equipped.
This guide covers every unique Druid helm available in D2 Resurrected that you’ll find while leveling your Druid up. The following weapons are available for the Druid Class.
Normal Druid Pelts
Wolf Head
- Defense: 8-11
- Durability: 20
- Str Req: 16
- Sockets: 1-3
- Item Level: 4
- Clvl Req: 3
Hawk Helm
- Defense: 4-15
- Durability: 20
- Str Req: 20
- Sockets: 1-3
- Item Level: 8
- Clvl Req: 6
Antlers
- Defense: 18-24
- Durability: 20
- Str Req: 24
- Sockets: 1-3
- Item Level: 16
- Clvl Req: 12
Falcon Mask
- Defense: 12-28
- Durability: 20
- Str Req: 28
- Sockets: 1-3
- Item Level: 20
- Clvl Req: 15
Spirit Mask
- Defense: 22-35
- Durability: 20
- Str Req: 30
- Sockets: 1-3
- Item Level: 24
- Clvl Req: 18
Exceptional Druid Pelts
Alpha Helm
- Defense: 52-62
- Durability: 20
- Str Req: 44
- Sockets: 1-3
- Item Level: 35
- Clvl Req: 26
Griffon Headdress
- Defense: 46-58
- Durability: 20
- Str Req: 50
- Sockets: 1-3
- Item Level: 40
- Clvl Req: 30
Hunter’s Guise
- Defense: 67-81
- Durability: 20
- Str Req: 56
- Sockets: 1-3
- Item Level: 46
- Clvl Req: 29
Sacred Feathers
- Defense: 58-87
- Durability: 20
- Str Req: 62
- Sockets: 1-3
- Item Level: 50
- Clvl Req: 32
Totemic Mask
- Defense: 73-98
- Durability: 20
- Str Req: 65
- Sockets: 1-3
- Item Level: 65
- Clvl Req: 41
Elite Druid Pelts
Blood Spirit
- Defense: 101-145
- Durability: 20
- Str Req: 86
- Item Level: 62
- Clvl Req: 46
- Sockets: 1-3
Sun Spirit
- Defense: 98-147
- Durability: 20
- Str Req: 95
- Item Level: 69
- Clvl Req: 51
- Sockets: 1-3
Earth Spirit
- Defense:67-81
- Durability: 20
- Str Required: 104
- Item Level: 76
- Clvl Req: 57
- Sockets: 1-3
Sky Spirit
- Defense:67-81
- Durability: 20
- Str Req: 104
- Item Level: 76
- Clvl Req: 57
- Sockets: 1-3
Dream Spirit
- Defense: 109-159
- Durability: 20
- Str Req: 118
- Item Level: 85
- Clvl Req: 63
- Sockets: 1-3
Set Pelts
Aldur’s Stony Gaze
- Defense: 157-171
- Durability: 20
- Str Req: 156
- Item Level: 36
- Clvl Req: 29
- Sockets: 1-3
Along with these, the set can provide the following perks:
- Additional 90 Defense
- Additional 17% Mana Regeneration
- Additional 5 Light Radius
- Additional 24% Faster Hit Recovery
- Additional 25% Cold Resistance
- Adds 15 point To Energy provided 2 Item are equipped.
- Adds 15 point To Energy provided 3 Item are equipped.
- Adds 15 point To Energy if Completed Set is equipped.