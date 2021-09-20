Diablo 2 Resurrected Best Druid Builds Guide

Druid Class is considered as one of the fastest classes you can use to farm and reach the endpoint in Diablo 2 Resurrected. With our Diablo 2 Resurrected Best Druid Builds, you will be able bring out the maximum potential of the Druid Class.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Best Druid Builds

Druid is one of the SEVEN classes that you can choose to play with during the start of the game. Druid can summon and control Dire Wolf Grizzly, Spirit Wolf, or The Raven with the help of his power.

There are two playstyles that you can choose to play with Druid; Skill-focused or Physical.

Druid has been proven to do amazing in both PvP and PvE if you use the right build.

The weapons variety for Druid is also one of the best in the game with the likes of Fleshrender Club, Dark Clan Crusher Cudgel, and Islestrike Axe.

Some of the best skills from the Druid Class are:

Cyclone Armor

Twister

Tornado

Hurricane

Lycanthropy

Below are the best builds that you can use for your Druid Class in Diablo 2 Resurrected:

Early Game Druid Build

The first build to create for your Druid Class needs to be the perfect one to get the hang of the game. You also need to farm faster to get to the good stuff in the endgame.

This right here is the perfect build for Druid Class to start playing with. A werewolf druid builds that when hits or bites the enemies, poisons them, and deals damage over time.

Attribute Distribution

Strength: 32

Dexterity: 21

Vitality: 80

Energy: 22

Skills

Heart of Wolverine (+1) – Summons a pet that increases the damage that you deal to enemies.

Lycanthropy (+3) – When in werewolf form, the life duration is increased.

Poison Creeper (+5) – Poisons the enemies with a vine that deals damage to them over time.

Oak Sage (+1) – Summons a pet that heals you in battle.

Werewolf (+5) – Performs a series of fast-paced attacks with a Javelin or Spear weapon.

Gear

2x Weapon: Tir/Leaf

Helmet: Wolf Head (Or any other good helmet)

Armor: Stealth

Boot: Gorefoot

Any Belt that you can find.

Gloves: Skull Clutches Leather Gloves (or any other good gloves that you can find)

Ring: Beryl Rig of the Apprentice

Amulet: Cathan’s Sigil

Max Damage Druid Build

In this build, we have a mix of ranged and close combat playstyle that helps you summon whirlwinds to cause mayhem from afar while also entirely capable of obliterating enemies in melee combat.

With the help of the Cyclone Armor, you will also be safe from any elemental damage from the enemy.

Attribute Distribution

Strength: 537

Dexterity: 93

Vitality: 59

Energy: 54

Skills

Cyclone Armor (+20) – Saves you from Elemental type attacks.

Hurricane (+20) – Releases a massive storm at the enemies that throw them in the air.

Oak Sage (+20) – Summons a pet that heals you in battle.

Twister (+20) – Releases a whirlwind at the enemy.

Tornado (+20) – Summons a tornado that tears through the enemies.

Gear

2x Weapon: Tomb Reaver Cryptic Axe

Helmet: Guillaume’s Face

Armor: Fortitude

Boot: Gore Rider War Boots

Belt: String of Ears

Gloves: Laying of Hands

Ring: Raven Frost

Amulet: Highlord’s Wrath

Fire Elemental Druid Build

Another spell-focused druid class, but this time, you can summon fire-related abilities and unleash them on your enemies.

This Fire Elemental build works great in both PvP and PvM. With a party of friends, you will get rewarded more with this class.

Druid’s fire elemental abilities are the main focus of this build, with the likes of Fissure and Volcano elemental skills.

Attribute Distribution

Strength: (Maxed Out For Gear)

Vitality: All Points

Skills

Armageddon (+20) – Releases a meteor shower on the enemies.

Firestorm (+20) – Burns your enemy with fire.

Fissure (+20) – Opens the land under your enemy and burns them with fire.

Molten Boulder (+20) – Releases a flaming boulder on the enemies.

Volcano (+20) – Erupts a Volcano on your enemies and burns them to death.

Grizzly (+1) – Summons a Grizzly Bear that fights by your side.

Spirit Wolf (+1) – Summons a wolf that has teleporting ability and attacks enemies from behind.

Oak Sage (+1) – Summons a pet that heals you in battle.

Gear

Weapon: Heart of the Oak

Shield: Spirit Monarch Shield

Helmet: Spirit Keeper/Delirium

Armor: Vipermagi

Boot: Waterwalk

Belt: Arachnid Mesh

Gloves: Chance Guards

Ring: Raven Frost

Amulet: The Eye of Etlich

These are all of the best three builds that you can run with the Druid class in Diablo 2 Resurrected.