If you are worried about knowing Breakpoints for your character, then this guide is for you. We will be explaining everything you need to know about Breakpoints. So, let’s begin with our understanding of the Breakpoints in Diablo 2 Resurrected.

Understanding Breakpoints in Diablo 2 Resurrected

Breakpoints are a necessary element in Diablo 2 Resurrected, mainly because the game works at 25 frames per second with 2D graphics.

So, Breakpoints are important if you want to improve attack rates, casting speed, and hit recovery. This makes these events occur more quickly and smoothly.

The speed depends on your character class and the items, as each attack skill has different speeds and Breakpoint values. The value must either be equal or greater than the value required to make sure that Breakpoint is achieved.

The reduction in the number of frames is used to represent an increase in speed. Now, we will be listing some of the modifiers that make use of the Breakpoints.

Faster Block Rate

Faster Cast Rate

Faster Hit Recovery

Increased Attack Speed

Fast Block (Increased Blocking Speed)

The main purpose of this modifier is to help block the characters at a faster rate.

To be able to qualify for the block animation, the enemy needs to successfully complete the hit check, while the character needs to complete the blocking check. Blocking only occurs either during the fighting or walking.

The characters are not allowed to perform any other action during the process of blocking animation. The mercenaries from Act III aren’t able to block, so they are an exception only.

The factors affecting the blocking animation are:

Equipped Weapons

Fast Block Rate (applies to the Assassin only)

Faster Casting Rate

This is the most important of all the stats for spell casters. This causes a little delay of about 1 second or more. The value allows lowering the demand of frames that are going to run.

However, there will be an addition of 25 frames for a delay of 1 second to the frames for using FCR equipment. This doesn’t work for spell casters like Meteors

Faster Hit Recovery

To make your hit recovery more frequent, you need hit points above 1/12 of the character’s hit points. As soon as it happens, the players will find themselves in Hit Stun animation.

They must complete this before they attempt to perform any other action, as otherwise, they can face Stun Lock continuously.