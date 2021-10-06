Diablo 2 Resurrected Amazon Weapons Guide

To build the perfect Amazon character in Diablo 2 Resurrected requires not only the best skills but weapons as well. This guide is going to list all the Diablo 2 Resurrected Amazon Weapons and what you should expect from them.
Diablo 2 Resurrected Amazon Weapons
To start it off, Amazons are able to choose from a wide variety of weapons that suits their playstyle. Spears and Pikes for the master tacticians, Javelins for the Spartan role players, and Bows for the rangers.
Additionally, these weapons have a variety of stats and types. Such as Magical, Rare, Unique, and Sets as well. These features can grant individual buffs to skills that can be unique to the character’s class. You’ll find better weapons as your Amazon levels up.
Remember the weapon categories that were mentioned above? What do these categories entail for your overall Amazon Build and how can you benefit from them, let’s find out:
- Normal – These items have no magical properties other than physical attributes.
- Exceptional – Rare items that are highlighted in Yellow.
- Elite – Can only be obtained on Nightmare difficulty. Grants high attack/damage rate.
- Set Items – When a set of items are equipped it grants extra bonuses.
Below are weapons for the Amazon class in accordance with their rarity:
Normal Amazon Weapons
Stag Bow
- Damage: 7-12
- Str Required: 30
- Dex Required: 45
- Sockets: 1-5
- Speed: Fast
Reflex Bow
- Damage: 9-19
- Str Required: 60
- Dex Required: 55
- Sockets: 1-6
- Speed: Fast
Maiden Javelin
- Damage: 8-14
- Throwing Dmg: 6-22
- Str Required: 33
- Dex Required: 47
- Speed: Fast
Maiden Spear
- 2H Damage: 18-24
- Str Required: 54
- Dex Required: 40
- Sockets: 6
- Speed: Normal
Maiden Pike
- 2H Damage: 23-55
- Str Required: 63
- Dex Required: 52
- Sockets: 6
- Speed: Normal
Exceptional Amazon Weapons
Ashwood Bow
- Damage: 16-29
- Str Required: 56
- Dex Required: 77
- Sockets: 5
- Speed: Fast
Ceremonial Bow
- Damage: 19-41
- Str Required: 73
- Dex Required: 110
- Sockets: 6
- Speed: Fast
Ceremonial Javelin
- 1H Melee Dmg: 18-35
- Throwing Dmg: 18-54
- Str Required: 25
- Dex Required: 109
- Sockets: 6
- Speed: Fast
Ceremonial Spear
- 2H Damage: 34-51
- Str Required: 101
- Dex Required: 73
- Sockets: 6
- Speed: Normal
Ceremonial Pike
- 2H Damage 42-101
- Str Required: 118
- Dex Required: 88
- Sockets: 6
- Speed: Normal
Elite
Matriarchal Bow
- Damage: 20-47
- Str Required: 87
- Dex Required: 187
- Sockets: 5
- Speed: Very Fast
Grand Matron Bow
- Damage: 14-72
- Str Required: 108
- Dex Required: 152
- Sockets: 5
- Speed: Fast
Matriarchal Javelin
- 1H Melee Dmg: 30-54
- Throwing Dmg: 35-66
- Str Required: 107
- Dex Required: 151
- Sockets: 6
- Speed: Fast
Matriarchal Spear
- 2H Damage: 65-95
- Str Req: 114
- Dex Req: 142
- Sockets: 6
- Speed: Normal
Matriarchal Pike
- 2H Damage: 37-153
- Durability: 25
- Str Required: 132
- Dex Required: 149
- Sockets: 6
- Speed: Normal
Sets
M’avina’s Caster
- 43-210 Damage
- Str required: 108
- Dex required: 152
- Damage Bonus: 100 Dex
- +188% Enhanced Damage
- +40% Increased Attack Speed