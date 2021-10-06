Diablo 2 Resurrected Amazon Weapons Guide

To build the perfect Amazon character in Diablo 2 Resurrected requires not only the best skills but weapons as well. This guide is going to list all the Diablo 2 Resurrected Amazon Weapons and what you should expect from them.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Amazon Weapons

To start it off, Amazons are able to choose from a wide variety of weapons that suits their playstyle. Spears and Pikes for the master tacticians, Javelins for the Spartan role players, and Bows for the rangers.

Additionally, these weapons have a variety of stats and types. Such as Magical, Rare, Unique, and Sets as well. These features can grant individual buffs to skills that can be unique to the character’s class. You’ll find better weapons as your Amazon levels up.

Remember the weapon categories that were mentioned above? What do these categories entail for your overall Amazon Build and how can you benefit from them, let’s find out:

Normal – These items have no magical properties other than physical attributes.

– These items have no magical properties other than physical attributes. Exceptional – Rare items that are highlighted in Yellow.

– Rare items that are highlighted in Yellow. Elite – Can only be obtained on Nightmare difficulty. Grants high attack/damage rate.

– Can only be obtained on Nightmare difficulty. Grants high attack/damage rate. Set Items – When a set of items are equipped it grants extra bonuses.

Below are weapons for the Amazon class in accordance with their rarity:

Normal Amazon Weapons

Stag Bow

Damage: 7-12

Str Required: 30

Dex Required: 45

Sockets: 1-5

Speed: Fast

Reflex Bow

Damage: 9-19

Str Required: 60

Dex Required: 55

Sockets: 1-6

Speed: Fast

Maiden Javelin

Damage: 8-14

Throwing Dmg: 6-22

Str Required: 33

Dex Required: 47

Speed: Fast

Maiden Spear

2H Damage: 18-24

Str Required: 54

Dex Required: 40

Sockets: 6

Speed: Normal

Maiden Pike

2H Damage: 23-55

Str Required: 63

Dex Required: 52

Sockets: 6

Speed: Normal

Exceptional Amazon Weapons

Ashwood Bow

Damage: 16-29

Str Required: 56

Dex Required: 77

Sockets: 5

Speed: Fast

Ceremonial Bow

Damage: 19-41

Str Required: 73

Dex Required: 110

Sockets: 6

Speed: Fast

Ceremonial Javelin

1H Melee Dmg: 18-35

Throwing Dmg: 18-54

Str Required: 25

Dex Required: 109

Sockets: 6

Speed: Fast

Ceremonial Spear

2H Damage: 34-51

Str Required: 101

Dex Required: 73

Sockets: 6

Speed: Normal

Ceremonial Pike

2H Damage 42-101

Str Required: 118

Dex Required: 88

Sockets: 6

Speed: Normal

Elite

Matriarchal Bow

Damage: 20-47

Str Required: 87

Dex Required: 187

Sockets: 5

Speed: Very Fast

Grand Matron Bow

Damage: 14-72

Str Required: 108

Dex Required: 152

Sockets: 5

Speed: Fast

Matriarchal Javelin

1H Melee Dmg: 30-54

Throwing Dmg: 35-66

Str Required: 107

Dex Required: 151

Sockets: 6

Speed: Fast

Matriarchal Spear

2H Damage: 65-95

Str Req: 114

Dex Req: 142

Sockets: 6

Speed: Normal

Matriarchal Pike

2H Damage: 37-153

Durability: 25

Str Required: 132

Dex Required: 149

Sockets: 6

Speed: Normal

Sets

M’avina’s Caster