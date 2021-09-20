Diablo 2 has a variety of classes and abilities, and understanding how they work will help you make the most of them. In this guide, we’ll explain all about how to Play Amazon in Diablo 2 Resurrected so you can utilize the class to its maximum potential.

How to Play Amazon in Diablo 2 Resurrected

Amazons are well-rounded fighters in Diablo 2 who excel in ranged combat, but can definitely throw a fist or two as well. They have a distinct set of abilities derived from a combination of Prime Magic, Holy Magic, and weapon design ingenuity.

Amazons are far more skilled with the bow, but they can also use javelins, spears, and even magic to wreak havoc on their opponents. Long-ranged attack playstyles are Amazon’s strongest suit.

Amazon Skills

Crossbow and Bow

Javelin and Spear

Passive and Magic

Crossbow and Bow

When it comes to using a Crossbow and Bow, Amazons are second to none. Having this skill enhances your arrows and bolts in several ways. It can either enable you to mass-fire arrows or lock on a moving target so it cannot escape.

Besides these, it also increases your elemental damage. There are several special arrows you can use with Crossbow and Bow.

Magic Arrow: It can be fired without taking an arrow from the quiver. It can therefore be fired when you are entirely out of arrows or bolts. However, it requires level 1.

Fire Arrow: It requires level 1 and can add fire damage to your arrows with the normal damage.

Cold Arrow: To have this, level 6 is mandatory. Having this equipped gives you a perk of cold damage along with the normal damage.

Multiple Shot Arrow: It simply converts a single arrow into multiple ones. It unlocks at level 6.

Exploding Arrow: It unlocks at level 12 and requires multiple arrows and cold arrow unlocked as well. It adds explosive fire damage to an arrow.

Ice Arrow: It is capable of freezing the opponent. It can be accessed at level 18 and a cold arrow is a prerequisite for this arrow.

Guided Arrow: It can hit a targeted opponent even if they are not visible, making it impossible for them to escape even if they are not static. To unlock this, you need to have magic, cold and multiple shot arrows unlocked along with a minimum level of 18.

Immolation Arrow: It requires level 24 and Magic Arrow, Fire Arrow, Multiple Shot Arrow, and Exploding Arrow unlocked. When launched at opponents it adds fire damage and creates a small firewall upon impact.

Javelin and Spear

Amazons are masters of Javelins and Spears. Your attacks, speed, and range will all improve significantly once you’ve unlocked it. This tree’s abilities can only be used with javelins and spears and cannot be used with any other weapon type.

It can provide the perks of Power Strike, Poison Javelin, and Lightning Bolts if equipped. Furthermore, the tree contains the following abilities.

Jab: It is a rapid triple attack that can be used after level 1.

Plague Javelin: It takes level 24 to unlock, and when equipped, it can quickly strike several nearby targets.

Lightning Strike: This requires Jab, Poison Javelin, Power Strike, Lightning Bolt, Charged Strike, and a level of at least 30. It can deliver a Chain Lightning shot.

Lightning Fury: This necessitates the Poison Javelin, Lightning Bolt, and Plague Javelin. In addition, a minimum level of 30 is required. Lightning Fury enhances a thrown javelin by causing it to flare up with multiple bolts of lightning.

Passive and Magic

Passive and magic provide you with a bunch of abilities. One of the most important abilities is survivability. It can increase the amount of damage you deal with your enemies.

These passive and magic abilities work well with both the Javelin and the Spear or Crossbow. Another advantage of having this ability is that it can summon a Valkyrie to assist you in combat.

This tree contains six passive skills, all of which are highly recommended in all scenarios. These passive skills include

Inter Sight: It is a debuff that lowers the defense of the opponent. It is available at level 1.

Critical Strike: It can deal a critical strike and double the physical damage of an attack. It is available from level 1.

Dodge: It is available from level 6 onwards. With dodge, Amazons are able to avoid incoming attacks while both being static, as well as while in combat.

Slow Missiles: As the name suggests it slower the missiles of the monsters. However, to use it, you need to have inner sight as well as level 12.

Avoid: It helps to avoid ranged attacks. It is unlocked if you have a level 12 and dodge ability.

Penetrate: To use it you need to first have a critical strike and a minimum of level 18. It improves your attack to make sure they break through the defenses of the enemy.

Decoy: It can create copies of Amazons. You can have it only if you have Inner Sight, Slow Missiles along with level 24.

Evade: It helps to prevent ranged attacks while walking and running. Dodge, Avoid, and level 24 are required.

Valkyrie: It can summon a Valkyrie to assist you in battles. It comes into play at level 30. Inner Sight, Dodge, Slow Missiles, Avoid, Decoy, and Evade should be unlocked to use it.

Pierce: It requires Critical Strike, Penetrate, and level 30. This ability allows projectiles, javelins, bolts, or arrows to pass through a target and continue, possibly hitting a second target.